4 Bangkok Restaurants Make The 51-100 List For The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023

Ahead of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 announcement on 20 June in Valencia, 50 Best unveiled the 51-100 ranking today. 4 Bangkok restaurants have made the list, including 2 new entries.

Across 22 countries, the 51-100 list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 features many notable destinations across 5 continents, with 12 newcomers from 11 cities.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023: The 51-100 Ranking is Here

This year on the extended list, Europe takes the lead with 21 restaurants, followed by Asia, which is represented by 15 restaurants. North America sees 6 restaurants on the list, South America sees 5. The highest new entry comes from Lima, restaurant Mérito, which ranked at no. 59.

Following the launch of the Middle East & North Africa 50 Best Restaurants list in only 2022, the region is growing as a culinary destination. Dubai’s Ossiano ranks as a new entry at no. 87.

William Drew, Director of Content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants notes, “All the establishments announced today have demonstrated outstanding hospitality and represent some of the greatest dining experiences across the globe. It gives us immense pleasure to recognise their achievements.”

Asian Entries on the List: Where Does Bangkok Rank?

Asia is represented by 15 restaurants on the 51-100 list, with 4 entries from Thailand. There are two newcomers, Potong (no. 88), and Nusara (no. 74), as well as Sühring (no. 74), and Sorn (no. 56). Whilst the latter two are familiar names on the list (Sorn was the only Thailand restaurant to rank within the top 50 last year), fine dining lovers will have anticipated that both Potong and Nusara may make an appearance. After all, Nusara was crowned the no.3 best restaurant on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list just earlier this year.

The highest ranking restaurant in Asia is Tokyo’s Narisawa (no. 51).

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023

Bangkok and Thailand are running on high energy after the Asia’s 50 best restaurants announcement earlier this year, with Chef Ton’s Le Du taking the hot number one spot, followed by also Chef Ton’s Nusara at no. 3, and Gaggan at no. 5. Thereby, the new additions to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list do not come as a great surprise. In total, there were 9 Bangkok restaurants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

World’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Full List

The full list for the 51-100 ranking can be found below. A warm congratulations to all winners.

About the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023

The highly anticipated 50 Best Restaurants list is put together by 1080 international restaurant industry experts, also known as the 50 Best Academy. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list will be unveiled in Valencia on 20 June this year. If you can’t quite make it, the ceremony will also be live-streamed on Youtube and Facebook on 21 June at 1.40am Bangkok time.

