A Look Inside of the Noma Pop-Up at Ace Hotel Kyoto

Open until 20 May 2023, Noma has collaborated with Ace Hotel Kyoto for a unique pop-up venture that blends Japan’s famed seasonal ingredients with the restaurant’s renowned Nordic-inspired cooking techniques.

(Hero image credit: Kotaro Tanaka)

Up until the announcement of its closure earlier this year, for two decades fine dining establishment Noma was lauded by critics and diners alike for its contemporary approach to Nordic cuisine, which led to the establishment receiving a coveted three-star Michelin ranking in 2021 and topping the list of the ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ several times.

Noma’s founder and head chef, René Redzepi, set the restaurant apart from competing fine dining establishments through his commitment to spotlighting locally sourced and foraged ingredients, as well as his unconventional culinary techniques that encompass pickling, fermentation, smoking, and more.

Over the years, every one of Noma’s seasonal menus highlighted the team’s dedication to sustainability, and the tie in between gastronomy and promoting environmentally friendly culinary practices made the Copenhagen-based restaurant one of the world’s most sought-after dining destinations.

Now, after two years of meticulous planning, Chef René and his team have launched a 10-week residency in Kyoto at the Ace Hotel, so if you’re Thailand-based and have yet to dine at Noma, now might be the best time to treat yourself to a truly spectacular gastronomic experience.

This residency is not the first time the team have brought Noma to Japan, in 2015 the restaurant opened a pop-up at the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo that became extremely popular, and the Kyoto edition is quickly becoming just as sought-after.

The Design

The restaurant’s interiors have been created by OEO Studio and Noma’s resident stylist, Christine Rudolph, with the aim to capture Kyoto’s distinct heritage and rich culture of craftsmanship and tradition. The pop-up is also taking place during Japan’s famed cherry blossom season, which is a main pillar of inspiration in both the design of the space and the food being served.

The restaurant features more than 50 handcrafted accents made from ceramics, bamboo, and locally produced natural textiles, including a hanging red and green patterned noren curtain created by 101-year-old Japanese artist, Samiro Yunoki.

The room also thoughtfully incorporates items gathered from nature such as leaves, rocks, and shells to give the restaurant a close-to-earth feel. The entire pop-up is bathed in earth tones, featuring dark brown oak tables, onyx oak seating, wabi-sabi inspired ceramics, and cabinets filled with trinkets sourced from local Kyoto temples.

Furthermore, to pay homage to a key component of Noma Kyoto’s menu – seaweed – the interior’s standout feature is an installation made from kelp bio-textiles, dyed fabrics, and kelp seaweed that seemingly floats like a cloud above one of the restaurant’s dining rooms.

As a result of all of these design inclusions, the interior of the restaurant doubles as a love letter to Japan’s unique natural landscapes. This appreciation of the local flora is further heightened as a result of floor to ceiling windows that allow for breathtaking views of the hotel’s rooftop garden, which creates a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Speaking about the approach to interior design, the team expressed their overarching desire to strike a balance between handmade and traditional elements while maintaining a modern and chic atmosphere, as well as the aim to create synergy between what is viewed traditionally as Nordic, and what is seen as traditionally Japanese.

The Cuisine

(Images sourced from Chef René’s Instagram account)

You’d be hard pressed to find any definitive information about the dishes on Noma Kyoto’s menu, as Chef René has explained that even during the course of the 10-week pop-up, certain ingredients will go out of season and need to be replaced.

What you can be certain of is that the menu will showcase a plethora of locally sourced ingredients combined with the culinary team’s inimitable techniques. Examples of dishes currently on the menu include one that is crafted from 100% sansai, also known as wild edible plants, in the spirit of Noma’s commitment to foraging.

The menu also features plenty of seafood as Japan is a country celebrated for having some of the freshest seafood anywhere in the world. Examples of seafood-centric dishes encompass a main spotlighting the Japanese spiny lobster, a dish of bamboo shoots in squid broth, swordfish belly paired with kelp sauce, green rice with crab legs and roses, and more.

The Drinks

Noma’s head sommelier, Ava Mees List, spent a considerable amount of time traversing Japan’s different prefectures to find inspiration for Noma Kyoto’s drink pairings. Her adventures resulted in a unique menu of both sake and wine, sourced from small wineries and independent brewers, one of whom set aside an entire first harvest to brew sake for Noma.

Unexpectedly, the pairing also includes one type of beer, commissioned from a small independent brewer based in the historic town of Kamakura, south of Tokyo. Through her various travels, Mees also sourced a wide range of unique ingredients for Noma Kyoto’s cocktails, with a special focus on local artisanal spirits and bourbon-barrel aged whisky.

