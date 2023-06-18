Bangkok Nightlife: Best Cocktails for a Night Out in June

It’s June, and that means many an evening spent zipping around Bangkok, making brief stops at all the best bars – which is a great way to sample the incredible variety of nightlife options this city offers.

Chanel Adams has made creative cocktails that fuse avant-garde techniques with local charm

THE BAMBOO BAR





Chanel Adams has made creative cocktails that fuse avant-garde techniques with local charm

THE BAMBOO BAR

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s legendary jazz joint, The Bamboo Bar, just welcomed a brand-new bar manager… and for the very first time it’s a woman! Hailing originally from the USA, Chanel Adams has had animpressive career in the world of mixology and spirits, one that has taken her from Washington DC to Hong Kong, earning accolades and awards at every stop. Now firmly settled in Bangkok, Chanel promises to entice local tipplers with a series of creative cocktails that fuse avant-garde techniques with colourful local charm. Highlights from her new three-section drinks menu include such tantalisingly titled beverages as ‘Green Coffee Grasshopper’, the ‘Green Mango Bee’s Knees’, and the signature ‘Bamboo Daiquiri’, a captivating rum-based creation with clarified banana juice, bitter Thai orange, and lime. It’s the place to be for avant-garde cocktails with a side order of jazz.

mandarinoriental.com





Creative cocktails conjured up by resident mixologist Chatchai Kanjai at Pastel Rooftop Bar

PASTEL

With its velvet upholstered booths, gorgeous blue and white tiles decorating the walls and ceiling, and cosy outdoor terrace seating that’s perfect for watching the sunset, it’s no surprise that Pastel has attracted such a loyal following since opening not too long ago. Located on Sukhumvit Soi 11, the restaurant portion of this rooftop hotspot features a Mediterranean-leaning menu which offers a culinary journey that begins in Bangkok and travels to Rome, Nice, Mykonos, and several other European locales. As for the drinks, the lengthy wine and Champagne list is mighty impressive, but don’t miss the creative cocktails conjured up by resident mixologist Chatchai Kanjai. Many of these sippable works of art make use of local ingredients, such as the ‘Dolce Vita’ (THB 380), a blend of vodka, vermouth, and mangosteen. Or why not try the ‘Marco Polo’ (THB 390), a delectable mix of whisky, sweet & sour, fresh truffle, and cinnamon powder.

pastelbangkok.com





A colorful array of prohibition-themed cocktails at 2463 Speakeasy

2463 SPEAKEASY

Located on Sukhumvit Soi 63, behind the Civic Horizon Hotel, the prohibition-themed 2463 Speakeasy evokes the naughtier side of America in the 1920s (the Buddhist year 2463 is 1920). The swanky, Gatsby-era interior design incorporates a lot of green, which was used during the roaring 20s as a secret symbol by speakeasies to indicate that the place sold alcohol. Along with the main bar area here there are semi-private sofa booths, a VIP zone for private nights out, and an area in front of the stage for enjoying the nightly live band (five night a week doing pop-jazz, bossa-nova, jazz house, pop house). The signature cocktails, meanwhile, are fittingly named after highlights from that raucous decade, including the gin-based ‘Charlie Chaplin’ (THB 420), and the tequila-based ‘Eighteenth Amendment’ (THB 380).

facebook.com/2463speakeasy





Celebrating World Gin Day at Firefly Bar, at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

FIREFLY BAR

Firefly Bar at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is a great place to quaff cocktails and listen to great live jazz. On June 10, the bar played host to a celebration of ‘World Gin Day’, with renowned mixologist Guiseppe Carneli doing a special guest shift in which he presented a custom cocktail menu showcasing the distinctive flavours of No.3 London Dry Gin. As the only gin in the world to have been awarded World’s Best Gin four times, it’s safe to say these were some high-calibre cocktails. “It has a distinctive profile and the mix of the six botanicals create a harmonious flavour that is classic and refined,” remarked Guiseppe, as he showed off No.3 London Dry Gin’s newly design turquoise-toned bottle. “It works perfectly for a simple gin and tonic, just by using the best quality tonic you can find and a slice of pink grapefruit.”

kempinski.com