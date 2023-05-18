Bangkok Nightlife: Best Cocktails for a Night Out

Bangkok’s swankiest bars are always putting a lot of time and effort into crafting signature drink menus designed to “wow” on multiple levels – resulting in bespoke beverages that are intoxicatingly beautiful. Here now are some of the best cocktail experiences to try this month.

Nine new signature cocktails at the cocktail bar at the Penthouse Bar + Grill

PENTHOUSE COCKTAIL BAR

The cocktail bar at the Penthouse Bar + Grill – a unique collection of six venues spread across the upper levels of the Park Hyatt Bangkok hotel – recently unveiled an interesting bespoke cocktail series. Crafted with top-tier ingredients from locales such as France, Spain, Argentina, Italy, the UK, the USA, Cuba and Thailand, these nine new signature sips are inspired both by intrepid travels, and the lives of adventure led by dynamic individuals. The gin-based ‘Liverpool Rocktail’, for instance, is an homage to John Lennon, while ‘Le Bisou’ is a decadent cognac-based concoction – with beetroot notes – that references fashion icon Coco Chanel. Or, for something with a hint of Salvador Dali, try the ‘Catalonia Calling’, a mix of gin, rosemary-infused sherry, patxaran (a Basque liqueur), carrot shrub, lime and olive oil.

Once a month The St. Regis Bar presents an exclusive, 90-minute cocktail masterclass

THE ST. REGIS BAR

On the third Saturday of every month, The St. Regis Bar – on the 12th floor of The St. Regis Bangkok hotel – presents an exclusive, 90-minute cocktail masterclass that pays homage to the original House of Astor, where traditions around “the art of drinking” began in 1932 at the famed King Cole Bar (at The St. Regis New York). Things begin at 6pm with a Champagne sabering ritual, followed by nibbles served alongside the bar’s signature ‘ Violet Hour Martini’, a blend of gin, aromatised wine, orange and violette liqueurs, and orange bitters. Then, at the bar counter, individual cocktail stations are set up to teach guests how to make one of the bar’s signature beverages. Up to 10 guests can be accommodated per class, and reservations are recommended.

Bar Manager Song Terbsiri’s new cocktail collection namechecks four formidable females

STELLA

Stella, the Capella Bangkok’s glamorous riverside bar, recently introduced a new signature drinks menu which, like its predecessor menu, champions dynamic women. Conceived by Bar Manager Song Terbsiri, this new collection namechecks four formidable females, each of whom has had an impact on the bar industry. The list includes Barcelona’s Maria Dolores Boadas – a revered name in the Europe an cocktail scene – who inspired the colourful ‘La Dolors’, a mix of aged rum, Sauvignon Blanc, passion fruit, apple cider vinegar and Perrier. There’s also Joy Perrine, one of America’s foremost bourbon specialists, who inspired the ‘Manhattan Club’ a combo of rye, vermouth, cherry brandy, longan, oak tincture and bitters. Or, if you’re a classic film fan, don’t miss the trio of cocktails inspired by actress Rita Hayworth, who is believed to be the inspiration behind the original ‘margarita’.

Charlie Bar is designed to take you back to the height of 80s British glam

CHARLIE BAR

If you’ve passed by the Oysterman restaurant on Sathorn Soi 10 as of late you’ll have no doubt noticed that the building is now also home to Charlie Bar, which shares a roof with the restaurant but has an entirely separate entrance and atmosphere. Designed to take you back to the height of 80s British glam, the menu of decadent cocktails is very London-inspired, while the interior itself features suave red velvet décor and gilded accents, all paired with a winter garden aesthetic. The first floor is home to the main dining area, where the selection of delectable modern gourmet dishes is definitely French-focused, and here tipplers can enjoy live piano performances. The upper floor, meanwhile, is much more of a cocktail bar and a little more high octane.

