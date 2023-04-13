High Tea Hop: The Best Afternoon Tea Sets in Bangkok Right Now

Spring comes into full bloom and summer begins these uplifting Bangkok afternoon tea sets centred around seasonal ingredients.

Inventive afternoon sweets and savouries are continuously being crafted in the kitchens of Bangkok, no matter what the current dessert trends are. Therefore, whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat-day cheat day, book your table at these hotels for an indulgent afternoon tea in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok]

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this April 2023

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Honour the Japanese cherry blossoms with the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s pinkish Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the pink tree of delight, the sweet pastries all have a tinge of pink on them, such as the raspberry macarons, sweet cherry cream with blossom jelly, cherry blossom sorbet sandwiches, and pink classic scones. Also expect to nibble on the savoury sakura honey and goat’s cream cheese mille-feuille, mini eclairs with yuzu-marinated salmon, and more.

The Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea is served daily at the Lobby Lounge until April 30, 2023, priced at THB1,189++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

Strawberry Afternoon Tea at the Park Hyatt Bangkok

Sourced from Nara prefecture in Japan, premium baskets of strawberries are fully incorporated in the strawberry afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt. The sweet menus are accentuated by tri-colour strawberries: White Pearl, Awayuki or pink, and Kotoka or red. Moreover, guests can elevate their tea time treat with an addition of Siberian Sturgeon Caviar, along with exquisite tea and coffee.

The strawberry afternoon tea is served daily during 1pm-5pm until May 31, 2023, priced at THB3,000++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 012 1234.

Spring Afternoon Tea at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Nothing says spring more than this adorable Spring Afternoon Tea from Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. The uplifting sweets and savouries symbolise the shining sun and blooming flowers in the form of Pistachio and Chocolate Mushroom, Thai Honey and Yogurt Bee, Butterfly Tea Mousse and Lemon Cream, Jasmine Macaron, Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche, and Smoked Salmon Mousse with Glass Potato Chips, to name a few. Enjoy the delicacies with premium coffee or tea from Mariage Frères.

The Spring Afternoon Tea is served daily at Peacock Alley during 1pm-5pm, priced at THB2,500++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 846 8888.

Sakura Afternoon Tea at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

To welcome the spring season in Japan, Executive Chef Sebastiaan Hoogewerf and his team at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar have whisked up a series of fragrant and colourful sweets and savouries. The pink blossom shade is brought to confectionary items like Sakura Blossom Scone, Strawberry Red Bean Daifuku, Sakura Macaroon, Sakura Milk Pudding, and Strawberry Cream Cake. The savoury bites such as Smoked Norwegian Salmon Sando and Beetroot Cream Cheese Tartlet are also part of the springtime celebration.

The Sakura Afternoon Tea is available daily at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar during 2pm-5pm, priced at THB1,950++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.

‘Jewels of Carlton’ at the Carlton Hotel Bangkok

The hotel on Sukhumvit is inviting tea time lovers to have a bite of its ‘Jewels of Carlton’ afternoon tea at Tuxedo Espresso Bar. The nine exquisite pastries are crafted to resemble pieces of jewellery, and the main highlight is the Sacher Torte that presents a combination of chocolate and apricot. Some savoury bites will also be served to balance out the palate.

The ‘Jewels of Carlton’ is available daily at Tuxedo Espresso Bar until June 30, 2023, prices start at THB1,380++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 090 7888.

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this March 2023

Upon his arrival as the new Executive Pastry Chef of the Rosewood Bangkok, Dustin Baxter presents a beautiful ‘Memory of Love’ afternoon tea inspired by personal stories of his parents’ wedding anniversary and his own childhood. With lots of love exuding from every bite in the tea set, highlights include the Lychee Rose Tart made with marinated lychee and raspberry rose cremeaux, as well as the Fig Éclair made with strawberry jam and white chocolate Chantilly.

‘The Memory of Love’ afternoon tea is served until March 31, 2023, priced at THB1,350++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 080 0080.

In partnership with Bangkok local artist Napat Pukavanatch, The St. Regis Bangkok’s afternoon tea this month is more exquisite than ever. While Napat’s ‘Layer of Love’ artwork will be showcased at the venue and made into a silk scarf, it is also transferred to the savoury and sweet afternoon tea items. These include Crispy Parma Ham with Watermelon Jelly and Chopped Olives, Red Velvet Torte, Rose Bavaroise with Champagne Jelly Sable Breton, and more. Additionally, guests can have fun decorating their own heart-shaped chocolate strawberry scones using coloured cream.

‘The Palette of Love’ afternoon tea is priced at THB1,000++ per person, available until March 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

The Mandarin Oriental celebrates the arrival of spring with 13 artisanal sweets and savouries that incorporate seasonal ingredients. Served in a ‘book’ stand that derives from The Authors’ Lounge literary theme, the afternoon delights include Mango Yuzu Flower, chocolate cake financier, and Foie Gras Terrine Puff. Like what you taste? You can even ask for a second of your favourite items.

The Afternoon Tea is available until May 31, 2023 priced at THB1,650++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai is finally serving up its first-ever afternoon tea! The Afternoon Tea at the Library is served on the 30th floor Maa-Lai Library with a panoramic Langsuan view to suit. Inspired by the concept of a cosy library in your private home, the afternoon tea is available in the Pocket Edition and the Premium Edition. While the former includes lighter bites such as crab meat curry spring rolls and blood orange cream Choux au Craquelin, the latter features indulgent items like praline eclairs and 28-month Jamon Iberico Pata Negra on sourdough. Two variations of Kimpton Maa-Lai’s exclusive tea blends are also available.

The Afternoon Tea at the Library is served from Wednesday to Sunday. Prices start at THB1,190++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok celebrates its icon’s birthday with ‘The Lady in Red – Limited Edition Afternoon Tea.’ To serenade the Lady in Red who was born into the brand in 2010, the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Franck Istel and his team have created 14 innovative red items, including cherry and vanilla shortbread, a yuzu berry tartlet, strawberry rice crispy, and boudin noir and raspberry tartlet. The Tea Master will be there to present a customised Ronnefeldt tea pairing, too.

‘The Lady in Red – Limited Edition Afternoon Tea’ is priced at THB1,290++ per set, available until May 15, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 162 9000.

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this February 2023

The Anantara Siam Bangkok presents The House of Eternity, a love-centric afternoon tea set created in partnership with Pandora jewellery and artist Tossapon “Prince” Kongpipattanakarn. The tiered plates are filled with glamorous rosy delicacies such as blossom macarons, rose and lychee choux, and raspberry coconut torte. The highlight, more importantly, is the signature Heart Key Lock, which is inspired by Pandora’s newest charm.

The House of Eternity is priced at THB1,950++ per couple. For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

book here

Overlooking the lush greenery in the centre of Bangkok, Peacock Alley is serving up Valentine’s specials that are just so Instagram-perfect. Executive Sous Chef Chalit and Executive Pastry Chef Andrea Noli share their creations for the month of love, including Heart Balloon, Dulcey Mousse and Rose Water, Marco Polo Butterfly Sphere, Foie Gras Torchon with Brioche and Raspberry Gel, and Oyster & Caviar Cube, to name a few.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is priced at THB2,700++ per couple. Available until February 28, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 846 8888.

book here

The storied Authors’ Lounge venue is a favourite destination for those who prefer a historical setting with a quiet ambience. Executive Pastry Chef Pablo Gicquel has crafted a romantic afternoon tea set with 13 love bites, both sweet and savoury, especially for the occasion. Enjoy these with the house’s favourite tea blends and drip coffee.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is priced at THB3,886 net per couple. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

book here

Whilst Yào Restaurant is busy serving Cantonese dim sum upstairs this season, the Lobby Lounge of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse will feature some delectable desserts in its Valentine’s Afternoon Tea. Following the sweet delicacies are light savoury bites such as crab cake with strawberry and mango avocado salsa, strawberry layer macaroon, and more.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,288++ per couple. Available until February 28, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 088 5666.

The Lobby Lounge at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has come up with classic creations for Valentine’s Day with the Chocolate Afternoon Tea. The sublime selections include raspberry chocolate hearts, Nama-inspired chocolates, bitter chocolate domes, blonde chocolate bonbons, chocolate nib scones with bitter chocolate spread, and more. To cut the bitterness, they’re offering a series of savoury bites plus two glasses of chocolate strawberry frappe.

The Chocolate Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,189++ per couple. Available until February 28, 2023.

book here

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this January 2023

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

The festive season is not over yet at The Authors’ Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Served in a train-shaped box, 13 adorable artisanal bites represent beautifully the spirit of the season. Expect sweets like apple caramel and walnut cake, chestnut pear yuzu tartlet, chocolate cheesecake, and savouries like smoked salmon snowball and Boston lobster in cinnamon brioche.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,650++ per person. Available until January 15, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

book here

Festive Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Bangkok

It’s as if Christmas never left, and with the deliberately created Festive Afternoon Tea and the gingerbread house display at The St. Regis Bar, it never has to. Piled up on the treasure box and golden trays are Mini Stollen, Passionfruit Christmas Pudding, Mince Pie Matcha Tree, and Spices Soaked Fruit Scones, to name a few. Some savoury bites to clear the palate are Truffle Egg Custard and Caviar, Chicken Liver Pate and Red Currant Jam, Turkey and Beetroot Bread and more.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,000++ per person. Available until January 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

book here

Heritage Afternoon Tea at the W Bankok

Forever a Bangkokian’s favourite al fresco afternoon tea, Paii invites all diners to appreciate the cool breezes of 2023 with its Heritage Afternoon Tea. The sumptuous macarons, scones, and more are very well paired with your selection of TWG tea, while the savoury menu items are centred around a modern Thai seafood concept.

The Heritage Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,690++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4000.

book here

Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea at the Shangri-La Bangkok

The Shangri-La Bangkok’s newest Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea is designed specifically to support the local community as well as a more sustainable food chain. Executive Pastry Chef Alex Hekimov presents a series of chocolate-forward menu items made with locally-harvested, roasted, and grounded cacao from Chiang Mai. From sweet white to bitter dark, the treats incorporate 38-89% dark cacao to cater to different chocolate preferences.

The Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,999 net for two persons. Available from January 8 to April 30, 2023.

book here