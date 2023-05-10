New Bangkok Bars That Should Be On Your Radar Right Now

There’s always a fabulous reason to head out for drinks in Bangkok. Here are the best new bars and cocktail menus you should know about.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bar]

The Best New Bars in Bangkok this May 2023

2463 Speakeasy Opens as a Prohibition-inspired Bar

Travel back to the Prohibition era with 2463 Speakeasy. The bar is designed and decorated to those times, with luxury and sophistication, and an air of mystery. As the whole theme centres around the year 1920, the drinks also reflect that beautifully. Be sure to taste the “Medical Liquor,” a rum-based concoction crafted with Pimento liqueur, juniper, all-spice, and a little hint of peppermint. It’s very herbal, yet is made with a balance that holds the drink together well.

You can find more information at 2463 Speakeasy.

Bar Glide Opens as a Hidden Bar Inside The St. Regis Bangkok

This Japanese speakeasy is hidden behind restaurant KiShin Satoshi Tsuru on the 12th floor of The St. Regis Bangkok. If you want an intimate place to sit back, relax, and enjoy the view of Bangkok after work, then this is the place to check out. You can also order some of the dishes from the restaurant if you arrive on an empty stomach.

You can find more information at Bar Glide.

The Best New Bars in Bangkok this April 2023

Jack Bain’s Bar Reopens with a Journey Through Thai History

In a hidden corner of the 137 Pillars’ 28th floor sits Jack Bain’s Bar, where head bartender Thavon Wongyai has created a signature cocktail menu filled with classics you know and love — with a Thai twist. As you’re sipping on your drinks, you can learn all about Jack Bain’s legacy and history of Thailand during its colonial era, along with enjoying the Bangkok skyline in the distance.

The must-try drink is the “Baan Dum.” Think of a margarita but sub the tequila for Issan rum with a rim made from salt and Thai ground rice. It will remind you of the smell of larb, but it really works and adds an interesting level of complexity.

You can find more information at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences.

Rabbit Hole Unveils 26 New Cocktails

Having placed at No. 31 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2020, Rabbit Hole is a must-visit in the Thonglor area. Recently, they unveiled new A-Z cocktail menu with 26 whole new drinks — one for each letter of the alphabet. No matter what kind of taste and texture you prefer, they definitely have something that will pique your interest. The “W” watermelon cocktail, perhaps? The impressive “K” kimchi one? “M” for matcha, maybe? Or the very naughty “X”-rated XXX cocktail?

One of our personal favourites is the “C” (for chocolate), a spirit-forward drink made with cocoa wax butter, menthol chocolate, Hennessy VS Cognac, and Michter’s Rye.

You can find more information at Rabbit Hole.

Diplomat Bar Launches a New Signature Series

Soulful live music, specialty cocktails, food—Diplomat Bar has it all. In their new signature cocktails series, they’re taking inspiration from all over the world, from the “Apollo 32” inspired by the American astronauts who landed on the moon in 1968, to the “Clase Blanco,” inspired by the Moroccan city of Casa Blanca.

A highlight you should try is the “Rum Resolution,” a cocktail inspired by the land of the rising sun made from aged rum, plum tonic, and vermouth. Think of your usual rum sour, but with a strong punch of plum.

You can find more information at Conrad Bangkok.

Midlife Crisis Chiang Mai Opens an Outpost in Bangkok

One of Chiang Mai’s finest, Midlife Crisis bar has opened a new branch on Sukhumvit 16. Each drink is modeled after famous phrases and sayings on social media, which leaves much to the imagination. If you can’t choose one, there’s a little slot machine you can pull, to which the bartender will whip something up with the characteristics labelled.

We recommend going in for “Love at First Like,” a cocktail made from berry gin, topped with foam and some kyoho grapes. It’s sweet, sour, refreshing, and filled to the brim with playful textures—a great starter to any evening.

You can find more information at Midlife Crisis BKK.

The Iconic Iron Fairies Returns

The icon, the legend—The Iron Fairies just reopened in Sukhumvit 39, and with a big, big bang. Live bands? Sure, they’re bringing in live music every day of the week, and an impressive lineup of DJs afterwards until 2am. If we’re talking nightlife entertainment, the team here aren’t looking to disappoint. Those who knew The Iron Fairies before their hiatus will know why this place is the place to be, and for the rest who are going for the first time, get ready for some magic.

You can find more information at The Iron Fairies.

The Best New Bars in Bangkok this March 2023

Stella’s New Cocktail Menu Spotlights Historic Women of the Bar Industry

It’s time for a history lesson we’ll never want a break from. Twelve new drinks, inspired by four women that have become icons of the bar industry, make up Stella’s new cocktail menu. Have you heard about Ada Coleman, the first and only head bartender at London’s Savoy Hotel who invented the Hanky Panky? Or perhaps Rita Hayworth, the woman who inspired the Margarita? Now you have, and you can learn all about them through inventive cocktails alcohol enthusiasts simply cannot miss.

Highlight you cannot miss is the “Coley”, made from Tanqueray, Lillet Blanc,strawberry milk punch, Italicus, and a little lemon. And if you’re driving, their new mocktail selections are just as refreshing, too.

You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

Lost in Thaislation Becomes the Talk of Thonglor

There’s a lot of bars in Thonglor, and this one is certainly making waves with its menu since its trial run. Lost in Thaislation is a new speakeasy with the perspectives of Bangkokians in mind, which reflects directly into their menu. Their first signature series pay homage to the street foods of the capital—something all of us, no matter the background or upbringing, enjoy.

The menu includes Khao Man Gai, Pad Thai, Moo Sub Kium Buey, Khao Niew Mamuang—all in liquid form, which strangely works really well.

You can find more information at Lost in Thaislation.

Zuma’s New Cocktail Menu Brings a Taste of Japan to Bangkok

Eight new cocktails were recently launched at Zuma, the contemporary Japanese izakaya on the ground floor of The St. Regis Bangkok. Helmed by Davide Sambo, guests can enjoy new creations that don’t shy away from unique flavours and textures. One thing is for sure: expect florals and herbal notes, as the new menu is inspired by a Japanese garden.

Highlights we love include the “Sea of Trees,” made from Matusalem 15-year-old rum with woody wasabi roots, and the “Matsuri Martini,” a spin on the classic with Beefeater 24 gin, Sakura Mancino Vermouth, and silky flower tea yoghurt.

You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

Mezcal Launches a New Cocktail Menu

Mezcal is well-known for being an intimate drinking spot and for offering Mezcal-based cocktails that are distinct and well-balanced. Their second collection offers six new drinks inspired by English poet William Blake’s The Songs of Innocence. Head bartender Martín Guerra used to work as a chef, and you can feel that experience in the cocktails he makes, from the innovative use of ingredients, to the delicate balance. There’s even one with brown butter sugar. We didn’t think it would work so well in such a spirit-forward cocktail, but it does.

You can find more information at Mezcal Bar.

Tom Hearn Joins As New Bar manager of Vesper

From the city of constant rain to the city of constant pollution, Tom Hearn is joining the Vesper bar team as their new bar manager. With a decade of experience in the bar and hospitality industry under his belt, guests that have had the pleasure of tasting his drinks are nothing short of impressed. Tom’s previous experience includes head bartender at KOL, London’s one-Michelin-starred restaurant and No. 73 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants. With Vesper in Bangkok, Tom makes his Asia debut.

While the ‘People of Vesper’ menu has been the talk of the town since unveiled, it seems like we may see a new menu coming up sooner than we thought.

You can find more information at Vesper.

Song Terbsiri Joins as New Bar Manager at Stella Bangkok

Many are familiar with the beautiful Stella Bar at the Capella Bangkok, many know that they have been left without a bar manager for over a year. Now, they have found someone fit for the position. Introducing Song, who previously worked at The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and was also the winner of the Diageo World Class Thailand 2022. It’s refreshing to see a Thai person being the bar manager of a five-star hotel, and we’re definitely welcoming that trend.

You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

The Best New Bars in Bangkok this February 2023

Behind The Curtain Bkk Opens Downstairs at Mia Restaurant

We went to Mia Restaurant and finally found what’s behind that mysterious curtain: a gorgeous new drinks programme by new bar manager Marc Perez Rodriguez. Whilst not too much has been unveiled just yet, they’re also launching a dessert omakase soon, where Chef Michelle Goh’s sweet treats are paired with beautiful cocktails to suit. We never thought a Winery Mojito would go so well with some Prunier Baerii Caviar, sourdough crumpets, and smoked curd—but as it turns out, the answer was right behind that curtain.

You can find more information at Behind The Curtain Bkk.

The Art of Drinking Masterclass Launch at The St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Bar has been open for a hot minute, and they’re already organising events left and right. On the third Saturday of every month, Bar Manager Volkan Ibil will be organising a 90-minute masterclass on New York cocktail culture and its history, as well as how to mix your own drink—selected from the bar’s signatures. Each session comes with complimentary bites and a Violet Hour Martini, one of crowd’s favourites.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

The Best New Bars in Bangkok this January 2023

The St. Regis Bar Brings New Yorker Charm to Bangkok

The St. Regis Bangkok welcomes Volkan Ibil as their new bar manager. Along with the team, Volkan has introduced a total of 40 recipes that pay homage to the iconic King Cole Bar at the St. Regis New York, the birth place of the Bloody Mary. The new drinks menu aims to capture the essence of New York’s culture and charm, each evoking the moods of those visiting the historic city.

Be there at 7.30pm to see “The Violet Hour”, a daily ritual where you can watch the bartenders throwing martinis at the bar.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss include their signature “Violet Hour Martini” made from gin, aromatised wine, orange bitters, and orange and violet liqueurs, as well as the “Manhattan Club,” a concoction created with spiced whisky, rosso vermouth, bianco vermouth, verte, and aromatic bitters. If it sounds very strong, it is.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bar.

Paradise Lost Reopens as a Tropical Rooftop Escape

Atop Siam@Siam Design Hotel is a tropical-themed oasis filled with greenery, fun, and to-die-for 360° views of the bustling city. Paradise Lost’s every spot is perfect for Instagram, and their drinks are certainly something to write home about, too. Are you a beer kind of person? They have both local and imported ones, both craft and on tap. What about wine? All natural wines—you name it—red, white, sparkling, and more.

Cocktails follow a summer theme which aim to freshen up your evening, as well as make the night all the more unforgettable. Highlights include “Can’t Burn Concrete,” a drink made from Dewar’s 12 Year Scotch, yellow chartreuse, some fizz, and chrysanthemum honey, as well as “Bright Idea,” a martini-inspired cocktail with floral notes made from crème de violette and housemade orange mango bitters.

Be sure to arrive with an empty stomach, as their food is so, so good. Don’t forget to order the duck confit with bone marrow.

You can find more information at Paradise Lost Bangkok.

