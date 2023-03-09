Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Bisou, Soho House, and More

While it’s indeed sad that Bangkok’s air quality is so awful these days, the opposite is true of its restaurant quality. In fact, this month alone has witnessed the launch of some brand-new fine dining spots, while other more established venues have kept things lively with the introduction of exciting new menu items.

(Hero image: Mott 32 Bangkok's wok-fried bitter gourd with Iberico pork, preserved vegetables and vermicelli)







Try ‘member favourite’ menu items at the newly launched Soho House Bangkok

If you’ve visited Soho House Bangkok, the newly launched Thailand iteration of this infamous international private members club, you’ll know that it took over the building on Sukhumvit Soi 31 that was previously the Eugenia Hotel. After a considerable revamp the space has been reborn as a three-storey, hipster haven that is not only gorgeously decorated, but also boasts a carefully curated selection of works by local and locally-based artists. As for the F&B options, members – or guests of members – can choose between the ground floor Garden Bar and Lounge Bar (which flank the outdoor swimming pool), the intimate top floor bar, or the 100-seat second floor House Kitchen, which includes an outdoor terrace and two private dining rooms. As for the menu items available, diners can look forward to Soho House standards such as classic steak & frites with bernaise sauce, penne alla vodka, salt and pepper squid with yuzu kosho mayo, and a yummy chicken Caesar salad that’s arguably more chicken than salad. However, there are also some interesting Thai-inspired “localised” dishes to peruse, including the tasty khao soi dumplings.

For more information and reservations, visit Soho House Bangkok.







At Bisou gastro wine bar the emphasis is on wining and dining in equal measures

Bisou – a playful term meaning “kiss” in French – is a brand-new gastro wine bar in the Langsuan Road area (in the space where Gaggan’s Wet bar used to be). It’s the brainchild of French duo Antoine Darquin, a talented young chef from Paris, and Théo Laverne, a skilled sommelier whom many will remember from his time spent at Clara restaurant. The pair have pulled off a wonderful redesign, resulting in a two-storied interior that’s fun and funky while still delivering enough of a posh vibe. “I call it premium casual,” says Théo, adding that when it comes to his wine list, tipplers should forget about offerings from France’s same old vineyards and get set for a variety of styles, focusing on unique terroirs and lesser-known vinification methods, including rare and limited Champagnes. As for Chef Antoine’s menu of around two dozen dishes, it promises diners a “no-boundaries” cuisine that combines Western approaches and Eastern touches – everything from South African crab claw larb with raspberry (THB 380++), to handmade pasta with citrus and uni (THB 590++), to a full roasted pigeon stuffed with foie gras and eel (THB 2,590++).

For more information and reservations, visit Bisou restaurant.







Sample all the tasty new menu additions recently introduced at Mott 32 Bangkok

Mott 32 Bangkok, at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, launched their spring and summer seasonal menu on March 1st. Created by Group Chinese Executive Chef Lee Man Sing, this selection of new à la carte specialties spotlights seasonal flavours, while staying true to the brand’s ethos that champions sustainability, tradition and local ingredients. Highlightss include: Crab sautéed in garlic-infused oil served with deep-fried mantou (THB 800++); Freshwater prawns with white asparagus, prawn roe and gingko nut (THB 350++); Salt-and-pepper wok-fried whole lobster (THB 520++); and Razor clams tossed with chili and bean sprouts (THB 390++). Meanwhile, meat lovers will want to sample the delicious wok-fried mala Angus beef with tea tree mushroom and chili (THB 280++), the tasty braised pork cartilage with Chinese wine and dark soy sauce (THB 280++), and the yummy wok-fried bitter gourd with Iberico pork, preserved vegetables and vermicelli (THB 250++). Of course, longtime fans can rest assured that the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as apple wood roasted Peking duck, and BBQ Iberico pork glazed with yellow mountain honey, will remain firmly ensconced on the menu.

For more information and reservations, visit Mott 32 Bangkok.