Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Clara, SoCal, and More

July is here and as we enter the 2nd half of 2023 there seems to be no shortage of new restaurants popping up in Bangkok. Of course, as always there’s plenty of restaurants introducing new menus too – coinciding with the new season upon us – and that just translates to even more choices when it comes to dining out.

(Hero image: Slow-cooked lamb neck with barbacoa glaze at SoCal; Featured image: Mediterranean vibes at Mimosa)





From starter to finish, it’s always a great evening out at Clara restaurant

Summer is the theme for Clara’s latest ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy’ dinner set menu

No matter what the season, it’s always the perfect time to book a table at Clara restaurant. Chef Christian Martena and his team’s latest menu is entitled ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy: Chapter VIII’, and since it’s summertime in Europe it’s no surprise that this newest menu is summer-themed. Available as a 5-course or 7-course feast (THB 2,680++ and THB 3,680++, respectively), the chef’s latest culinary journey once again travels through Italy by regions, offering recontextualised renditions of classic recipes from each. Visit Puglia with a dish showcasing zucchini, crab, lemon and mint, then park yourself in Sicilia with the chef’s cold pasta with red prawn, almond, Oscietra caviar, and oregano creation. But things don’t stop there, as Toscana – or Tuscany – is next on the travel agenda in the form of sea bream with chanterelle and black truffle, followed by historic Emilia Romagna with a dish of baby pork, peach, eggplant and aged balsamic. As for wine, Clara’s in-house sommelier Edouard Marquis will skillfully guide you through Chapter VIII with either a 5- or 6-glasses pairing (THB 2,080++ and THB 2480++, respectively).

For more information and reservations, visit Clara restaurant.





The menu at SoCal draws upon the bountiful flavours of Southern California

The recently opened SoCal restaurant offers a tantalising taste of Southern California

At the beginning of June, the newly renovated and reopened InterContinental Bangkok hotel introduced a fresh face onto Bangkok’s culinary scene with the debut of SoCal restaurant (located where Theo Mio used to be). Here, Chef Dominic Hong’s menu draws upon the bountiful flavours of Southern California, showcasing Pacific seafood, free-range poultry, and sustainable seasonal produce. Highlights include: Lobster tostada with tomato, basil, chili, and yuzu; Grilled octopus with potato bravas and fermented jalapeno aioli; Pork belly tacos with roasted pineapple salsa and smoked chili sauce; Slow-cooked lamb neck with barbacoa glaze and shaved fennel; and an imaginative selection of fresh baked pizzas (including one featuring Kaboucha squash). Add to that a bright and sunny colour scheme, a nicely relaxed atmosphere, and an impressive wine list with over 300 vintages to choose from – including almost 50 California wines – and you’ll soon be dreaming of “Goin’ Back to Cali”. There’s also some great signature cocktails on offer, including the ‘Lavender Sgroppino’ (vodka, lemon sorbet, prosecco and a lavender essence bubble) and the ‘Citrus & Bubbles’ (pink gin, bergamot liqueur, pink grapefruit, chamomile cordial, and prosecco).

For more information and reservations, visit SoCal restaurant.





Mimosa welcomes diners with a mix of stylish design, warm decor, and fabulous food

For casual vibes, cool cocktails, and all the flavours of the Mediterranean, pay a visit to Mimosa

Ideally situated at the intersection of Sathorn Road and Suan Phlu, Mimosa Mediterranean Restaurant is ready to welcome diners for lunch and dinner with its stylish design, warm decor, and fabulous food. The space itself is managed by Baan Khanitha restaurant – located next door – while the kitchen is led by Chris Beverly, an Englishman with 20 years of experience in Thailand and elsewhere (perhaps best known locally through Gigi Bangkok and the now defunct Theo Mio). Focusing primarily but not exclusively on Italian, French, and Spanish cuisines, some menu highlights include: Burrata and tomato salad; Goat cheese souffle; Tri-colored salad; Grilled lamb chops; Wagyu hanger steak; and Spaghetti Nero with mussels and chorizo. The kitchen also whips up some fabulous fresh-baked pizzas, which are rectangular in shape, cut with scissors, and utterly addictive. Of course, with a name like Mimosa it’s obvious that beverages are also a focus, and as it happens the signature cocktails have been designed by celebrity bartender Niks Anumanratchathon. To really and truly indulge, book a seat for the special menu ‘Weekend Boozy Brunch’, which runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and reservations, visit Mimosa restaurant.