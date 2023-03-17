Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Crystal Grill House, Cote, and More

As the month of March marches on, Bangkok-based gourmands are being treated to a slew of new restaurant openings as well as a bevy of new thematic tasting menus. And when it comes to superstar chefs dropping by, this city seems to have no shortage of visiting culinary dignitaries.

The multi-award-winning Chef Mauro Colagreco returns to Côte

Be sure to visit Côte by Mauro Colagreco before it closes for renovations

You’ve got until the end of next week to visit the one-Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco restaurant, located within the Capella Bangkok hotel, before it closes for a month-long renovation. And if you’re fortunate enough to be able to secure a lunch or dinner reservation for either March 22nd or 23rd, then you’ll be one of the lucky few diners on hand to welcome back the restaurant’s renowned namesake, the multi-award-winning Chef Mauro Colagreco himself. He’ll be in town to take over the kitchen and dining room – in tandem with the restaurant’s very talented Chef Davide Garavaglia – serving up dishes that reflect his unique ingredient-driven and sustainable philosophy. This very special 9-course ‘Carte Blanche’ tasting menu (THB 12,000++) can also be combined with expertly curated wine and Champagne pairing options, courtesy of the restaurant’s skilled sommeliers. Of course, on the days leading up to Chef Mauro’s arrival, you can still indulge in the regular ‘Carte Blanche’ 9-course set dinner menu (THB 6,500++), which is always a savoury surprise, as the delectable dishes can change at any time depending on Chef Davide’s culinary inspirations.

The recently unveiled Crystal Grill House is a lavishly designed riverfront dining spot

Tuck into premium cuts of meat, as well as fresh seafood, at Crystal Grill House

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park hotel and Asset World Corp PCL are the combined forces behind the recently unveiled Crystal Grill House, a lavishly designed riverfront dining spot that’s quite a departure from the traditional steak and seafood restaurant mold. Located at Asiatique – opposite the Sirimahannop tall ship restaurant – it’s a glistening glasshouse with five elegant private dining pavilions. Guests are also invited to sip signature cocktails and fine wines at the vibrant bar, enjoy counter-style seating in view of the open kitchen, or unwind on the alfresco terrace. As for the menu, it focuses on the finest cuts of meat and fresh seafood cooked to-order on a signature charcoal-wood-fired Josper Grill. A variety of woods are burned daily, and the embers imbue a unique fragrance that enlivens the natural flavour of the ingredients. Indulge in timeless steakhouse fare, including mouth-watering cuts of beef, sublime seafood selections, a cavalcade of oysters, and a series of appetizers that showcase the chefs’ culinary creativity. And every dining experience can end on a sweet note with a selection of scrumptious international desserts.

The Peninsula Bangkok's special Turkish à la carte dining menu

Turkish delights await at The Peninsula’s Lobby and River Café & Terrace restaurants

To coincide with the recent opening of The Peninsula Istanbul – a stunning new hotel located right on the Bosphorus river – all The Peninsula properties are inviting intrepid diners to sample the artistry of Turkish cuisine at all their properties. At The Peninsula Bangkok, a special Turkish à la carte dining menu is available from now until April 15 at. Turkey is a country with a vibrant history and a tradition of incredible culinary arts, and this is reflected in such menu highlights as: Mezze Platter (THB 499++) featuring house made cheese, olive, grilled vegetables, pink radish, tomato hummus, and pomegranate yoghurt dip; Fattoush (THB 458++) a salad of tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, feta cheese, pita, and sumac lemon vinaigrette; Lamb Kofta Kebab (THB 638++) served with marinated cucumber, homemade pita bread, and tzatziki; and Kiymali Kasarli Pide (THB 638++) a flatbread with minced beef, peynir, roasted tomato, and pickled pepper. Finally, for dessert, try the Tulumba (THB 300++), a fried sweet dough with sugar syrup, pistachio crumble, and berries.

For more information and reservations, visit The Peninsula Bangkok.