Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Gaston, Public House, and More

So now that Songkran is done and dusted it’s time to get back to real life… and that means taking a moment to visit some of the new restaurants in town, and also checking out all the new tasting menus. But since this week’s heat index is making eating outside unbearable, we’ve chosen three very “indoor” dining spots.

(Hero image: Gaston’s rustic-chic Parisian-styled bistro fare; Featured image: Dry-aged tenderloin with uni and green turnips at La Scala)





Chef David Senia’s menu reflects a down-to-earth concept, where terroir is defended with conviction

Make time to try the rustic-chic Parisian-styled bistro fare at Gaston

The Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok wisely relegated Spasso – its iconic lower lobby bar and live music lounge – to the pages of history and reopened in its place Gaston, a rustic-chic Parisian-styled bistro open for dinner daily, and lunch on weekends and holidays. Under the direction of French Chef David Senia, the menu reflects a down-to-earth concept, where terroir is defended with conviction. A definite highlight would be the classic steak frites – a slab of entrecôte ribeye (THB 1,890++) bathed in a secret butter-based sauce, with a mixed greens herb salad and unlimited hand-cut fries – but diners would also be wise to indulge in such bistro staples as: Fromage de tête with charcutière sauce (THB 270++); Duck foie gras au torchon with fig chutney and warm brioche (THB 720++); Pork terrine (THB 360++); and Stuffed calamari with piperade sauce (THB 580++). In addition, there’s the chef’s daily specials (Plat du jour), as well as freshly shucked French oysters on ice. Finally, for dessert, don’t miss the delightful ‘Baba Gaston’ aux pruneaux with Armagnac syrup (THB 310++), or the all-time favourite Crêpes Suzette (THB 310++).

For more information and reservations, visit Gaston restaurant.





At Public House’s Fest restaurant the focus is on “social dining”, big flavour combos, and flame-cooked specialties

Social dining is the order of the day at Public House’s F&B venues

The recently opened, pet-friendly, and very art-inspired Public House hotel offers us locals not only a super cool, co-working space – with a fully-equipped podcast booth – but also two street level F&B venues, both of which are well worth a visit. First there’s the open-plan Fest restaurant, which greets visitors as they come in through the hotel’s front entrance. Here the focus is on “social dining”, with a menu firmly fixated on big flavour combos and lots of flame-cooked specialties. Try one of the yummy pizzas, fresh from the wood-fire oven, or opt for one of the sizzling meat and seafood entrées fresh off the charcoal Josper grill, such as the red Sicilian prawns (THB 690++), or the meaty 270-day, grain-fed, Angus ribeye steak (THB 1,490++), served with potato chunks sautéed in duck fat. In addition, don’t overlook the wonderful starters like the garlic and tofu hummus topped with caponata and aioli and served with roasted flatbread (THB 290++), or the delicious all-day breakfasts. Adjoining Fest is the suave and swanky Open Bar, which currently has a menu of five signature cocktails.

For more information and reservations, visit Public House.





At La Scala, Chef Eugenio Cannoni reimagines traditional recipes with contemporary flavours

Don’t miss the 7-course ‘Gastronomic Journey’ set dinner menu at La Scala

La Scala, The Sukhothai hotel’s acclaimed Italian fine dining restaurant, is a triumph of innovative design, known by local gourmands for its classic and progressive Italian cuisine and impressive selection of fine European wines. Here, Executive Chef Eugenio Cannoni presents diners with a wonderful à la carte menu selection, but for a real taste of what he’s capable of don’t miss his 7-course ‘Gastronomic Journey’ (THB 4,580++). Originally from the Piedmont region, Chef Eugenio reimagines the traditional recipes of his homeland by giving them more contemporary flavours, including the wonderful oyster with capers and gorgonzola foam that begins this fine dining feast. Other menu highlights include: Italian escargot with fermented cabbage and seaweeds; Guinea fowl ravioli with morels and fermented raspberries; Spaghetti in a caciucco (fish stew) reduction with ’nduja (pork sausage); Brittany lobster with Jerusalem artichoke and hazelnut; and Dry-aged tenderloin with uni and green turnips. Even the dessert takes diners into new territory with an artfully prepared dish that incorporates cauliflower, butterscotch pecan, and yogurt. In addition, the excellently curated ‘Full Experience’ wine pairing option (THB 3,180++) comes highly recommended.

For more information and reservations, visit La Scala.