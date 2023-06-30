Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Haoma, Enoteca, and More

June has been a busy month, and lots of restaurants have opened their doors for the first time here in Bangkok. However, this week we take a closer look at a few long-standing dining spots, each of which has a recently unveiled tasting menu designed to entice enterprising epicureans.

The latest ‘Heritage | Culture | Roots’ 18-course tasting menu at Haoma is complemented by superb wines

The latest tasting menu at Haoma is a must-try, as is the award-winning wine pairing

As Thailand’s first urban farm and zero-waste restaurant, Haoma has been awarded both a Michelin star and a Michelin ‘Green Star’ (for gastronomy and sustainability), as well as many other local and international awards. If you haven’t visited in a while then book a table and try Chef Deepanker Khosla’s latest ‘Heritage | Culture | Roots’ 18-course tasting menu (THB 4,590++), which is available as a meat & seafood, or vegetarian experience… and both are incredible! As always, the dishes take inspiration from the rich culinary heritage of India, with highlights that include: Phuket lobster with ghee roast, idli, and pulissery; Chicken kakori with keema ghotala and cured egg yolk; Madras curry crab with ponni rice; and Chiang Mai honey on citrus sorbet with saffron and pistachio milk. And for wine lovers, no visit would be complete without indulging in sommelier Vishvas Sidana’s expertly curated course-by-course pairing (THB 4,590++). Incidentally, Haoma was recently recognised by the prestigious Star Wine List – which celebrates the best wine lists in Asia, and the teams behind them – during Vinexpo Asia in Singapore, where it received the award for Best Sustainable Wine List.

Haoma restaurant





See (and taste) what tricks Chef Stefano Borra has up his culinary sleeve at Enoteca

Submit to temptation and indulge in Enoteca’s latest ‘Seven Sins’ set dinner menu

Tucked away discretely on Sukhumvit Soi 27, Enoteca has been consistently lauded as one of Bangkok’s premier Italian eateries. It’s been featured as a recommended fine dining spot every year in the Thailand Michelin Guide, and has been given a prestigious ‘3 Bottle’ rating multiple times by the Italian food and wine magazine Gambero Rosso (one of only 20 restaurants in the world to achieve this). Owner Nicola Bonazza first opened the doors of this elegant 40-seat dining spot almost 20 years ago, and the secret to its enduring success is simple… great food and fabulous wine. To sample what tricks Chef Stefano Borra – the man currently helming the kitchen – has up his culinary sleeve, try the latest iteration of Enoteca’s popular ‘Seven Sins’ tasting menu (THB 3,600++ for 7 courses; wine pairing 1,950++). His luxurious creations include: Langustine with squid lard, tomatoes, and baby fennel; Sea scallop with vanilla oil, and tomato purée; Duck carpaccio with tarragon oil, uni and kale; Fish broth spaghetti with baby squid, caviar and burrata cream; Gnocchi with asparagus, baby spinach and foie gras butter; and Wagyu lamb striploin with vegetable ragout.

Enoteca restaurant





Terroir offers two “progressive kaiseki” tasting menus, and two expertly curated wine pairings

The latest progressive kaiseki tasting menu at Terroir offers an incredible 18+ courses

Described as “progressive kaiseki”, the tasting menu at Terroir – located on Sukhumvit Soi 63 – features multiple small dishes that involve a variety of cooking techniques: from frying and grilling, to sashimi-style presentations. Interestingly, the ingredients consist of a majority of vegetables and fruits, as the talented young kitchen team here firmly believes that fruits and veg possess a “great complexity and their perfect execution is no simple task”. The menu thus strives to showcase flavours influenced by the distinct seasons, as well as the origins of the produce used in each dish. Of course, meats and succulent seafood also find some starring roles here, with one superb highlight being the Hokkaido scallop smoked with thyme and pine wood and finished with a concentrated scallop broth. The current dinner tasting menu is priced at THB 5,500++ (for 18+ courses), while the lunch menu, available on weekends only, is priced at THB 3,900++ (for 12+ courses). What’s more, these culinary offerings are greatly complemented by the expertly selected wine pairings, which are available as a 7-glass experience (THB 2,800++), or a 4-glass experience (THB 1,900++).

Terroir restaurant