Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: IGNIV, Coastiera, and More

In Thailand it’s coming up to Songkran season, but throughout the Western world (north of the equator that is) it’s springtime, which leads us into to summer, and it’s this significant “change of season” that’s reflected in a couple of the set menus highlighted this week.

(Hero image: from Chef David Hartwig's new 'Spring Menu' at IGNIV; Featured image: Prawn carpaccio at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin)





Coastiera Ristorante Italiano is a superb addition to Bangkok’s fine dining scene

Sequestered away on the lower level of the 140 Wireless Building, a stone’s throw from the northeast corner of Lumphini Park, sits the newly opened Coastiera Ristorante Italiano. Boasting high ceilings and some beautiful, artistic wall frescoes, the atmosphere in this vault-like underground space is both dynamic and sophisticated. Helming the kitchen here is Chef Andrea Ortu, whom many will remember from his days at La Bottega. His takes on classic Southern Italian cuisine are designed to instantly transport diners to the rustic seaside grottos and turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, and his extended menu includes tasty antipasti plates to share, amazing homemade pastas, superb seafood courses, and a few meaty mains. Definite highlights are: the delicious roasted Mediterranean octopus (THB 1,090++); the squid ink tagliolini, with king crab and yellow tomatoes (THB 690++); and the red prawn risotto with pesto, caviar, and bisque reduction (THB 1,290++). For dessert, don’t miss the rum-soaked ‘U Baba’ (THB 390++), and the to-die-for Tortino Pistacchio (THB 450++). Adding to all the fun is a well curated wine list with more than 100 old and new world labels, plus live music on stage.

Don’t miss the latest 4-course sharing experience set menu at IGNIV restaurant

Inspired by Head Chef David Hartwig’s childhood memories, IGNIV – the St. Regis Bangkok’s one-Michelin-starred signature restaurant – has introduced a superb new ‘Spring Menu’ which is available from now until the end of May. For this latest 4-course sharing experience, Chef David handpicks seasonal products from Europe and Thailand, including French caviar, French white asparagus, Italian spring lamb, Swiss pike perch, Thai mackerel, sweet corn, morels, and more. Each course includes a classic dish blending tradition and modernity in both presentation and preparation style, such as the chicken, carrot, leek velouté inspired by a dish the chef’s grandmother made during his childhood. Other highlights include the diced cucumber and cucumber ice cream topped with buttermilk and yogurt foam served with uni and chive oil, and the seared langoustine with white cabbage and kimchi, served alongside fried curly kale with kimchi sauce and sesame oil. Things conclude on a sweet note with a choice of dessert creations from Pastry Chef Arne Riehn. This summery sharing menu (THB 5,500++ per person) is available Thursdays to Mondays for dinner, and Saturday and Sunday for lunch.

Highlights from the new ‘Summer Journey’ set menu at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

The renowned Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, which has been awarded one-Michelin-star for six consecutive years, just introduced a new ‘Summer Journey’ set menu (THB 4,300++), available from now until September 30. This 16-course dinner journey reflects Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen’s gastronomic travels, and he and Senior Head Chef Berm Chayawee Suthcharitchanhave have collaborated to create dishes inspired by the finest summertime ingredients. Things begin with Sra Bua’s famous eight ‘street food’ canapés, including soy meringue with wasabi yoghurt, puffed rice-flavoured tom yum, and a chicken green curry ice-cream cornetto. The journey continues with red raw prawn carpaccio with lemongrass gel and crispy lime leaf tapioca, followed by a five-spice duck consommé with duck sausages and laab duck. Other highlights include: grilled Hokkaido scallop; Alaskan king crab served with cold tom kha and white asparagus ice cream; and Ibérico pork slow-cooked for 12 hours served with soy butter sauce, ginger, onion and pickled pineapple on the side. This new menu is also available during the lunch period as an 8-course journey (THB 2,600++), or a 10-course journey (THB 3,200++).

