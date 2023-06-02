Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: IGNIV, Embassy Room, and More

June is finally here and with it comes a bit more rain and, hopefully, a bit less heat. But regardless of the weather outside, it’s always pleasant inside where there’s air-conditioning. And while cool interiors are certainly embraced by the vast majority of fine dining spots in Bangkok, it’s still nice sometimes to sit outside by the river after the blazing sun goes down.

Try Chef Ferran Tadeo’s new Sunday brunch experience at Embassy Room

Curated by Chef Ferran Tadeo, the new Sunday brunch experience at Embassy Room – located on the 9th floor of Park Hyatt Bangkok hotel – puts an elevated fine dining spin on the traditional Catalonian brunch concept. Enjoy a relaxed ambience and the opportunity to sample an array of traditional Catalan dishes, created from family recipes and inspired by the region’s much-loved tradition of gathering with friends and family after hunting and foraging for mushrooms in the mountains. As part of the fun, Cava drinks are served on a trolley, in addition to Spanish drinks, while the selection of main courses and side dishes includes: Arros caldos de escamalans i carxofes (langoustine with artichoke and juice rice); Xai de llet (milk-fed lamb); Anec amb foie (duck breast and foie gras); Col farcida amb butifarra negra (cabbage and blood sausage); and Timbal de patates i mongeta (potatoes and green beans). For dessert, guests can move to the poolside shaded terrace to indulge in sweet treats paired with a Cigalo, a fusion drink of coffee and brandy. The brunch price starts at THB 2,900++ per person, and the meal runs from noon to 3pm.

For more information and reservations, visit Embassy Room.





IGNIV’s recently introduced Summertime seasonal 19-dish tasting menu

The St. Regis Bangkok’s one Michelin-starred IGNIV Bangkok restaurant recently introduced their new Summertime seasonal 19-dish tasting menu (available for dinner, and also lunch on Saturday and Sunday). Priced at THB 4,900++ per person, this latest fine dining feast features seasonal products such as French pigeon and foie gras, Dutch veal, Japanese trout, Maldivian tuna, Japanese scallops, French caviar, Swiss raclette cheese and Japanese bonito – all meticulously paired with local ingredients from Thailand such as fresh vegetables, herbs, mango, strawberry, and yoghurt. Towards the end of the multi-course gastronomic journey, guests enjoy a choice of house-made macarons, fruit jellies, chocolates, and other delights from IGNIV’s signature Candy Store, to enjoy with coffee or tea or to take home. Also of note, this Summer Menu includes the first allocation of Swiss wines from Bündner Herrschaft, an intimate wine region in Graubünden famed for its world-class Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. And if all that hasn’t piqued your interest, remember IGNIV also offers a ‘Carte Blanche’ menu, including surprise dishes, priced at THB 7,900++ per person, as well as Vegan, Vegetarian, and Kids menus too.

For more information and reservations, visit IGNIV restaurant.





Volti returns with a fiery new ‘Tuscan Grill’ concept

After a two-year absence, Volti, the Shangri-La Bangkok hotel’s in-house Italian restaurant, has returned with a fiery new ‘Tuscan Grill’ concept. The re-envisioned restaurant – now called ‘Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar’ – features the world’s finest meats, cooked in authentic Tuscan smoke- and wood-fire style over an Austrian-designed charcoal grill; where they are basted in ginger, infused with Wagyu fat, and served on Himalayan salt blocks to ensure the steak temperature. The bevy of beef available includes: a full-blood 100 percent Japanese Wagyu (A5), the rarest and highest grade of Wagyu found in Japan; Australian Angus (MBS3+) with the highest score of Angus beef from Darling Downs, Queensland; and F1 Wagyu (MBS 7+), which received the highest score for Australian F1 Wagyu. Overseeing all this deliciousness is newly appointed Executive Italian Chef Bruno Ferrari, who was previously named ‘Best Young Chef Patron’ by Michelin Guide, Italy and received his first Michelin star in 2008 for Wien Turin Restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland. Topping off the overall experience, the urban Italian-chic atmosphere offers panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River and the hotel’s tropical swimming pool.

For more information and reservations, visit Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar.