Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Kavee, Café Wolseley, and More

The Wolseley Hospitality Group – owners and operators of such iconic London restaurants as The Wolseley on Piccadilly, and The Delaunay in Aldwych – have launched a pop-up dining experience in Thailand, which you’ll find at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel (taking over the Madison steakhouse space in the Parichart Court dining area). This limited-time restaurant, appropriately named Café Wolseley, deftly combines British heritage with European grandeur, serving up Wolseley classics together with contemporary additions. For the next three months – at least – local gourmands can look forward to a bevy of quintessential European classics, as Head Chef David Stevens’ menu touches down in such locales as France, England, Germany, Hungary, and more. Definite can’t-miss highlights include the yummy prawn and avocado cocktail, the healthy heritage beetroot salad, the done-just-right roast Anjou chicken with morels, and the ultra-decadent, twice-cooked ‘Soufflé Suisse’ with mushroom and parmesan cream sauce. It’s also worth noting the hard-to-find-in-Bangkok specialties spotted on the menu, including goulash and spätzle, as well as all the incredible desserts available, such as classic apple strudel encased in filo pastry with Calvados cream, and an absolutely heavenly baked vanilla cheesecake.

“Our latest tasting menu showcases the diversity and richness of Thailand,” explains Chef Worathon “Tae” Udomchalotorn, the kitchen talent responsible for all the buzz surrounding Kavee restaurant on Sukhumvit Soi 38. The chef calls his current set menu ‘Shades’ (THB 3,500++), making reference to the different shades of the season; which in turn influence the ingredients, food, and people of all ethnicities throughout all the various regions of the kingdom. Set to continue at least until August, this artfully plated, 15-course, culinary journey makes stops in many of Thailand’s diverse provinces, with highlights that include: Smoked fish from Singburi with jasmine rice, pickled white turmeric and shrimp paste praline; Tiger prawn tartare, from Trat, paired with anchovy gelée; Thai Wagyu beef tartare from Khon Kaen served on homemade blood rice crackers; Charred cuttlefish from Chumphon; Khao Yai dry-aged duck with maitake mushroom, fermented soybeans, chlorophyl purée, and duck jus infused with Sichuan peppercorns; and Marian plum sorbet with sato (Thai rice wine) jelly, tarragon, jasmine and yuzu snow. Interestingly, one of the only imported ingredients is the sumptuous Wagyu A4 from Okayama, Japan, served with a truffle and vegetable sauce.

A world of gastronomy awaits at Savio, the stylish and spacious ground floor restaurant at the recently opened Chatrium Grand Bangkok hotel, where Executive Chef Darius Seitfudem welcomes diners to indulge in a mix of Thai classics, modern pan-Asian cuisine, and world-class Western fare. His talented team includes Chef Pravin Baban Gayke, an expert in the art of Indian cuisine who oversees a selection of dishes cooked in a traditional tandoor oven, as well as a daily thali menu. Also on the team is Chef Natthawut Siha, a Thai national who delights diners with his highly authentic Hong Kong recipes, and handcrafted dim sum. And since no meal is complete without a delicious dessert, Chef Thunyaporn Sripadung – a highly skilled Thai pastry chef – is in charge of all the sweet treats. Of course, what’s equally notable at Savio is the restaurant’s gorgeous light-filled, interior design, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a spectacular centrepiece partition that brilliantly reflects Thailand’s weaving craft heritage. Designed by artist Korakot Aromdee using intricately interwoven pieces of bamboo, the effect is like ribbons of fabric floating in the air.

