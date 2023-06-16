Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Khum Hom, Alegria, and More

June is shaping up to be a busy month for food fans in Bangkok, with plenty of new restaurants opening all over and new menus being unveiled all the time. From Traditional Thai, to mouth-watering Spanish tapas, to elevated Mediterranean flavours, it’s yours for the taking.

(Hero image: Marinated lump crab on toast with roasted yellow pepper at Alegria; Featured image: Southern-style lobster curry with crispy tree basil at Khum Hom)





Khum Hom’s health-conscious dishes that are both fragrant and full of flavour

Try Ian Kittichai’s health-conscious, contemporary Thai cuisine at Khum Hom

The Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort originally launched Khum Hom – a restaurant specialising in high quality contemporary Thai cuisine – just before the Covid crisis fully erupted. As a result, this wonderful dining spot never got a chance to truly take off. But the world is a different place now so, thankfully, it’s getting a full-blown relaunch. Overseen by Ian Kittichai, the award-winning chef, author and television personality, the restaurant derives its name from khum, the Thai for “bite-sized portion”, and hom, meaning “aromatic”. The à la carte menu features ahan than len (starters), tom (soup), gaeng (curries), aharn chan lak (mains), mung sa wirat (vegetarian and plant-based), and khong wan (desserts), while a set menu tasting option is also available. Diners can look forward to health-conscious dishes that are both fragrant and full of flavour – including charcoal-grilled tiger prawns with a spicy minced grouper salad, Southern-style lobster curry with crispy tree basil, and Salee cake, made with coconut and sweet banana. Another highlight is the “milk brown” rice from Surin province, which is steamed with pandan leaves for a special flavour.

For more information and reservations, visit Khum Hom.





For a modern and refined take on tapas, check out Alegria Spanish Tapas Bar

Visit Alegria Spanish Tapas Bar for a laid-back atmosphere and super tasty dishes

For a modern and refined take on tapas, make your way to Alegria Spanish Tapas Bar, a stylish yet casual dining spot tucked away on the second floor of the K Village complex on Sukhumvit Soi 26. The food focus here is on carefully selected, high-quality ingredients, but at the same time the laid-back atmosphere is all about “fun”, and how dishes are best enjoyed when shared. Highlights from the à la carte menu include: Squid ink croquettes with lemon aioli (THB 260); Marinated lump crab on toast with roasted yellow pepper (THB 290); Spanish Iberico Jamon on ciabatta toast with goat cheese (THB 320); Cured hamachi with wasabi emulsion, garlic and pickled chili (THB 420); Grilled octopus tentacles with baby potatoes, roasted bell pepper mayo and salsa verde (THB 590); Beef tenderloin with grilled Spanish vegetables and red wine sauce (THB 890); and Seafood paella with mussel, clam, prawn, and Spanish bomba rice (THB 860). As for drinks it’s hard to go wrong with a red wine and fresh fruits Sangria (THB 320), and when it’s time for dessert nothing hits the spot like classic Churros (THB 240).

For more information and reservations, visit Alegria Spanish Tapas Bar.





Chef Carlo invites diners on a culinary trip around the Italian peninsula at ALATi

Take a delicious culinary trip around the Italian peninsula at ALATi restaurant

From now until August 31, Executive Chef Carlo Valenziano invites local gourmands on a culinary trip around the Italian peninsula at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s acclaimed ALATi restaurant. Chef Carlo’s inspiration comes from the rich heritage of Italian cuisine combined with his experiences and exciting trips taken along the Italian peninsula; from Sicily, Venice, Piedmont, Parma, Capri, Rome, Verona, Milan, Portofino and Veneto, to central and southern Italy. The stories hidden behind thee dishes reflect a belief that “food is life” and that treating ourselves to the best food allows us to discover what it truly means to live a “sweet life”, or La Dolce Vita. Highlights include: Sicilian red prawn carpaccio with shaved fennel and orange segments; Mediterranean poached octopus with potatoes, celery and taggiasca olives; Parmigiano-Reggiano shaped into mouth-watering cheese fritters and served with black truffle; Risotto all’Amarone from Verona, made with premium carnaroli rice, Amarone wine, and 30-month parmesan cheese cream; Carbonara spaghetti with organic egg yolk, cured pork cheek, pecorino and black pepper; and Costoletta alla Milanese, breaded veal cutlet cooked in clarified butter, lemon, salt flakes and rocket leaves. The ‘La Dolce Vita’ exclusive à la carte menu is priced from THB 290++, and the 3-course dining set menu is priced from THB 1,250++ per person.

For more information and reservations, visit ALATi restaurant.