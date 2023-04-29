Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: L’Oliva, Elements, and More

There’s no shortage of fine dining experiences in Bangkok – and that’s a good thing – but equally attractive are the numerous upscale restaurants that deliver incredibly well-executed dishes while still offering an atmosphere that is casual, laid-back, and always enjoyable.

(Hero image: From the new ‘Spring Guestronomic Dining Journey,’ tasting menu at Elements; Featured image: Highlights from L’Oliva’s ‘A Taste of Abruzzo’ new menu)







Try the ‘Spring Guestronomic Dining Journey,’ at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo invites diners to try his seductive new ‘Spring Guestronomic Dining Journey,’ at the Michelin-starred Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu restaurant. It’s a beautiful new fine dining menu – first unveiled at the tail end of March – celebrating the fresh seasonal produce of Japan and Europe, deliciously showcasing tender first-growth vegetables, fresh herbs, spices, and meat and seafood all personally sourced from Japan’s best artisanal markets. Highlights include: Hokkaido Hotate tartare with green almonds, rhubarb and celery; Kinmedai Binchotan with oyster regal, sweet corn and chervil velouté; White asparagus with cured egg yolk, morels and black truffle béchamel; and Iberian milk-fed lamb with peas and beans, chanterelles and foyot sauce. And as you enjoy the spectacular views from the 25th floor of the The Okura Prestige hotel, make sure you’ve saved room for dessert, as the meal ends with Chef Gerard’s Yotubushi strawberry with Japanese cheesecake, lychee, and sparkling sake. This incredible dining journey is priced at THB 6,200++ for 8 courses, or THB 4,800++ for 6 courses, and can be enjoyed with a wine or home-brewed kombucha pairing.

For more information and reservations, visit Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu.







Enjoy an array of new dishes that offer ‘A Taste of Abruzzo’ at L’Oliva Ristorante

Any visit you make to L’Oliva Ristorante Italiano & Wine Bar – one of Bangkok’s best-loved Italian dining spots – is a delight, but things got just that much more delicious with the recent introduction of some new menu items that offer diners ‘A Taste of Abruzzo’. Showcasing the unique flavours and ingredients of the Abruzzo region in Italy, renowned for its fertile farmland, mountainous landscapes, and picturesque coastline, these special dishes include a variety of Pizz’onta, a rustic pizza-like bread cooked with olive oil that’s topped with the kind of things you’d normally find on a pizza. Another highlight is the Tacconi al Ragu di Mare, featuring a square-shaped pasta served in a ragù made with red mullet, cod fish, monk fish, skate wings, and mantis shrimp. And, of course, no Abruzzo meal would be complete without Arrosticini – skewered sheep’s meat seasoned with aromatic herbs – and a slice of Chef Gabriele Luna’s extra virgin olive oil cake. And speaking of extra virgin olive oil, the one they use here is made with olives grown in Abruzzo on the land belonging to the family of the restaurant’s Co-founder, Nicolino Pasquini, and several of the excellent wines available also have their origin in his family-owned vineyards.

For more information and reservations, visit L’Oliva Bangkok.







Book a return visit to Jhol to sample all the tasty new à la carte menu items

The already exceptional à la carte menu at Jhol restaurant, which specializes in coastal Indian cuisine, recently had a few new highlights added, which include: Cuttack Dahi Bara Alu Dum – buttermilk soaked dumplings, spicy potatoes, and crispy chickpea flour noodles (THB 320++); Badanekai Ennegayi – eggplant, niger seeds and coconut masala (THB 480++); and Daab Chingri – river prawns cooked in tender coconut served with pandan ghee rice (THB 620++). With the food focus here fixed firmly on India’s coastal regions, it’s hardly surprising that seafood dishes figure rather prominently at Jhol, and two new must-try mains are the seafood Pulimunchi (THB 680++), a spicy, tangy fish curry that nicely represents Mangalorean cuisine, and the Pollichathu (THB 1,400++), a sharing dish of seasonal whole fish with a rustic Kerala spice rub, tapioca steak, and sarlas (onion salad). Another surprise is that naans, those classic Indian bread course accompaniments, were recently taken off the menu and replaced by authentic regional breads such as tatte idli, neer dosa, kallappam, thecha parotta, and mughlai parotta; each of which represents a different section of this vast and complex country.

For more information and reservations, visit Jhol restaurant.