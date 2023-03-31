Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Mia, Fireplace Grill, and More

No fooling, it’s April already! Or at least it will be come tomorrow. Anyway, as we count the days till the upcoming Songkran holidays – hopefully spent on a beach somewhere, with those nearest and dearest – be sure to get your fill of “city dining” before zipping off to parts unknown.

The new new 8-course ‘Spring Tasting Menu’ at Mia

Mia’s new ‘Spring Tasting Menu’ delivers beautifully defined, seasonally-driven flavours

Modern European cuisine with an “Asian Soul” is what Mia restaurant is all about. Recently, Chefs “Top” Russell and Michelle Goh unveiled their new 8-course ‘Spring Tasting Menu’ (THB 4,850++), which focuses on beautifully defined flavours and seasonally-driven cuisine. The fun begins with delicious starters like the Josephine oyster with Champagne and shiso granita, the mouthwatering smoked haddock tart with hollandaise, and a three-cheese cigar with pancetta. Another highlight would be the Hokkaido scallop crudo with caviar and zesty pickled kohlrabi, while for the “main”, diners can choose between hay-aged pigeon served with red endive and figs, or level up to a premium succulent plate of 48-hours braised beef short rib, paired with oyster cream and salsify. The dinner concludes with Chef Michelle’s mouthwatering desserts: whipped feta with tomato jelly and watermelon for a palate cleanser, followed by Mia’s infamous “cereal bowl” with malted milk chocolate and corn. There’s also a five-course tasting menu (THB 3,850++), and a five-glass wine pairing is THB 3,150++. In addition, Mia offers an outstanding eight-course plant-based and vegetarian culinary journey (THB 3,850++).

The refined and authentic European specialties at Fireplace Grill and Bar

Try the authentic European specialties available at the newly reopened Fireplace Grill

The iconic five-star InterContinental Bangkok hotel (an IHG Hotels & Resorts property) is set to reopen in June, after its multimillion-dollar renovation concludes. The aim of the makeover is to deliver a new level of sophistication, style and luxury to travellers and city residents alike. While waiting, why not set aside time to visit the newly renovated Fireplace Grill and Bar, which just reopened in February. Famed as Bangkok’s original luxury steakhouse, and praised for its refined and authentic European specialties for six decades now, the restaurant’s updated menu features premium grades of steak from Australia and Japan, Iberico ham from Spain, lobsters from Canada, and Japanese sea bass from Tokyo’s famous Toyosu Market. Enjoy delicious signature dishes such as Escargots a la Bourguignonne, roast prime rib of beef and Yorkshire pudding, roast rack of lamb, French onion soup, and crêpes Suzette. In addition, a selection of high-quality wines from small family-owned vineyards and well-known estates are available as well. The restaurant is open every day, for lunch and dinner with à la carte dishes starting from THB 450++, and a ‘Business Lunch’ priced at just THB 850++.

Ki Izakaya, at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, launches their new ‘Set Lunch’ menus

Sample one of Ki Izakaya restaurant’s delicious new ‘Set Lunch’ menus

Renowned for its impeccable culinary offerings, and a contemporary ambience that reflects traditional Japanese elements, Ki Izakaya at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has become a popular downtown dining spot. Their new ‘Set Lunch’ menus, available daily from 11:30am to 3pm, offer diners a choice between a 4-course ‘Niku Set’ or ‘Sakana Set’ (priced at THB 490 net, including a complimentary glass of hot or iced Sencha green tea). For an additional THB 690 net, guests can also enjoy a selection of desserts from the à la carte menu and free-flowing hot or iced Sencha green tea. The Niku Set boasts delicacies such as seaweed salad, kinoko miso soup, gohan (Japanese steamed rice), and a choice between: pork shogayaki (black pork loin, ginger and onion); chicken katsu (with fermented fruit sauce); or beef kushi (featuring Australian Wagyu beef rump, grated daikon and ponzu). For seafood lovers, the Sakana Set includes a kaisen salad, fisherman’s soup, gohan and options of harasu yaki (charcoal-grilled salmon belly, with salmon roe and lemon), saba shioyaki (charcoal-grilled mackerel with daikon and lemon), or a “mix fry” combination of crab cream croquette, prawn and shiromi.

For more information and reservations, visit Ki Izakaya.