Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Shintaro, Elements, and More

When Bangkok gourmands find a dining spot they like, they tend to stick with it, which is why people here get so excited about new menu launches and restaurants opening new branches around town. This week we offer three venues that reflect both sides of that coin.

Picture-perfect portraits on the plate at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

A ‘Summer Guestronomic Dining Journey’ launches at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

Offering diners a feast for the eyes and a delight for the senses, the new ‘Summer Guestronomic Dining Journey’ at the Michelin-starred Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu – on the 25th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok – is a celebration of colour, texture, and flavour. Presented as picture-perfect portraits on the plate, the menu uses seasonal artisanal ingredients to represent sunny days of leisure in the great outdoors – from fun-filled road trips to jolly holidays by the sea. “I’m an outdoor person so I love this time of year,” says Chef de Cuisine Gerard Villaret Horcajo. “There is a special scent in a fresh summer’s breeze, a kind of sweetness, and I have intentionally concentrated on the fragrant qualities of the produce used in this menu.” Highlights include: succulent Kyoto rock oyster with Nakhon Pathom goat cheese; flavourful Kinki fish served with ninjin, Vadouvan sauce and lovage; zucchini flower ‘Provencale’ with black truffle béchamel, Japanese garlic and 24-month aged Comte; and quail ‘Ballotine’ with Japanese eggplant and smoked eel. The ‘Mizu’ 8-course experience is priced at THB 6,200++, the ‘Chikyu’ 6-course experience is THB 4,800++, and the ‘Ku-Ki’ 4-course experience is just THB 4,100++.

For more information and reservations, visit Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu.





The ‘Sun After the Rain’ menu pays tribute to recipes and ingredients synonymous with summer in Japan

The new ‘Sun After the Rain’ menu at Shintaro is inspired by summer in Japan

Continuing his popular quarterly promotions inspired by the ever-changing four seasons, Chef de Cuisine Tomoaki Taki of Shintaro – the Anantara Siam Bangkok hotel’s signature Japanese restaurant – is pleased to unveil his latest à la carte menu. Entitled ‘Sun After the Rain’, it pays tribute to recipes and ingredients synonymous with summertime in Japan, and guests can enjoy the delectable seafood-centric creations on offer either on their own, or paired with premium sake. Enjoy a starter of translucent slivers of marinated tuna, salmon, and hamachi drizzled with pomelo and ponzu sauce and served with tempura summer flowers, followed by a main course of either glazed ‘Robata Yaki’ (tiger prawns cooked on hibachi barbecue and served with teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayonnaise and garlic rice), or ‘Rainbow Rolls’ (colourful California rolls with crab meat, tuna, salmon and yellowtail dressed with red spicy mayonnaise). The closing set is a refreshing yuzu and vodka granita presented in a frozen lemon shell and optionally paired with premium sake. This special summer-themed menu is available daily until July 31, with prices starting from THB 200++ per dish.

For more information and reservations, visit Shintaro restaurant.





Err Urban Rustic Thai offers a relaxing, sincere and (slightly) mischievous culinary experience,

Err Urban Rustic Thai opens in Sathorn with high-quality organic comfort food

The latest iteration of Err Urban Rustic Thai is located on the second level of the newly launched ASAI Sathorn, on Sathorn Soi 12. Offering a relaxing, sincere and (slightly) mischievous culinary experience, the menus are crafted by Chefs Bo and Dylan of Bo.lan fame. Born from the idea to serve authentic common Thai dishes, using more than 90 percent organic ingredients, the chefs combine their extensive connection with organic produce providers and deep knowledge of Thai cuisine to create high-quality dishes and bar bites. Snack highlights include the crunchy and addictive Nang Kai Tod, a deep-fried whole chicken skin served with homemade tangy sriracha sauce, and Sai Krok Isaan, round sausages cured with organic gaba rice with intriguing pickles and spicy salads. For more substantial dishes try the Geng Kiew Wan Kai Ban (green curry of chicken on the bone), the Ma Keua Yao (braised minced pork with eggplant on steamed egg custard), or classic Pad Gra Pao Nua (stir-fried minced beef with holy basil and fried egg). Meanwhile, at the bar Thai spirits take centre stage with no less than 10 signature cocktails available.

For more information and reservations, visit Err Urban Rustic Thai.