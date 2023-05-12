Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Siam Tea Room, Scarlett, and More

With the month of May well underway here in Bangkok it’s a great time to take advantage of all the wonderful fine dining experiences on offer. Whether it’s a newly opened eatery or an old favourite serving up new menu specials, there’s a bit of something for everyone.

The newly launched Siam Tea Room at Asiatique is the restaurant’s 2nd outlet in Bangkok

The Siam Tea Room serves up traditional Thai fare lovingly based on family recipes

The newly launched Siam Tea Room is Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and Asset World Corp PCL’s third dining destination venue at Asiatique, joining both Sirimahannop and The Crystal Grill House. At The Siam Tea Room, the spacious two-storey interior blends elegant, contemporary design with local artistic flourishes, and offers diners the choice of comfortable indoor seating, or scenic outdoor terrace tables that overlook the Chao Phraya River. The kitchen, meanwhile, serves up traditional Thai fare based on recipes lovingly passed down from the grandmother of Chef Aunkool “Aony” Poolpipat, a leading figure in Thailand’s culinary scene for many years. Flavourful highlights from his wonderful introductory menu include: Spicy orange salad with crispy fried gourami; Grilled free-range pork ribs with tamarind sauce marinade; Sweet and sour clear soup with black grouper and ginger; and Crabmeat curry with betel leaves and edible fern served over vermicelli rice noodles. In addition, the restaurant will operate alongside a casual café and bakery where fresh-baked bread, pastries, and other treats are available every day, along with high-quality tea and coffee (including options sourced from the hills of Northern Thailand).

For more information and reservations, visit The Siam Tea Room.





Scarlett Bangkok welcomes diners with a limited-time, seasonal French asparagus menu

Don’t miss the seasonal French asparagus menu on now at Scarlett Bangkok

From now until June 30, Scarlett Bangkok – located on the 37th floor of the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G – welcomes diners with a seasonal French asparagus menu. This special menu, celebrating springtime in Europe, offers seven delectable dishes that range from classic to contemporary. The more classic combinations include asparagus and parmesan (THB 320++), which sees oven-baked, crisp asparagus garnished with nutty parmesan cheese, and the asparagus mousseline (THB 590++), in which the dreamy sauce highlights the elegant sweetness of white asparagus. Of course, no menu of this kind could be without traditional ‘Asparagus à la Flamande’ (THB 590++), wherein white asparagus get topped with soft boiled eggs, lemon, and fresh parsley. Diners can also try the yummy charcoal-grilled white asparagus (THB 590++), paired with a velvety herb aioli, and the asparagus espuma et salmon (THB 690++), which features a poached egg and roses of smoked salmon. The asparagus and hummus salad (THB 690++) is another highlight, while the chicken truffle supreme and asparagus (THB 890++) pairs the veg with a juicy, tender chicken breast, as well as mushrooms and a velvety truffle supreme sauce.

For more information and reservations, visit Scarlett Bangkok.





Nawa Central Thai Cuisine channels all the rich flavours of Thai fare into each and every dish

Nawa Central Thai Cuisine offers redefined regional tastes for the modern palate

Still relatively new on Bangkok’s restaurant scene is Nawa Central Thai Cuisine, discreetly tucked away on the first floor of the Park Lane Ekkamai on Sukhumvit Soi 61. The team behind all the gastronomic goodness here includes renowned chefs Napol “Joe” Jantraget and Saki Hoshino – of both 80/20 and Samlor fame – and Witchupol “Nay” Charoensupaya, the restaurant’s Managing Director. Together the trio have created an upscale, sophisticated dining experience that channels all the rich flavours of Thai cuisine onto each plate – always using locally sourced ingredients with a particular focus on suppliers from Central Thailand (hence the restaurant’s name). The introduction menu showcases 19 bite-sized dishes, including Surat Thani soft shell crab, deconstructed river prawn tom yum, and Panang beef curry with a twist. Desserts, of course, are equally inventive here, ranging from gooseberry and jasmine sorbet to Chanthaburi chocolate and black banana mousse. In addition, the restaurant offers a specially curated wine list featuring exclusive bottles, including the French Château Favray Pouilly Fumé 2021 and a Vignoble du Reveur 2019 from Alsace. Guests can also opt for expertly paired wines to accompany their meal.

For more information and reservations, visit Nawa Central Thai Cuisine.