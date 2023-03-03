Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Siam Yacht Club, Shintaro, and More

The month of March is in full swing here in Bangkok, and with it comes a bevy of new restaurant openings, new chef postings, and new thematic tasting menus. So, start with these three recommended restaurants and stayed tuned for news of more dining scene updates as we approach April.

(Hero image: Smoked oysters at the newly opened Siam Yacht Club)





Enjoy a ‘Taste of Spring’ at Shintaro Japanese restaurant

Chef Tomoaki Taki launches his ‘Sakura Bloom’ degustation menu at Shintaro

From now until the end of March, diners are invited to enjoy a ‘Taste of Spring’ at Shintaro Japanese restaurant, located on the ground floor of the beautiful Anantara Siam Bangkok hotel The restaurant’s new Head Chef, Tomoaki Taki, has ingeniously designed a visually-striking tasting menu that evokes the image of blooming sakura trees; transporting guests to the scented gardens of Japan in spring. Inspired by the five stages of cherry blossoms, from delicate bulb to glorious bloom and eventual fall, the chef aims to reimagine this popular natural cycle as a culinary experience that spotlights Japan’s “unofficial” national flower. The five exquisite courses include: Truffle-infused red shrimp carpaccio with sakura salmon roe; Bonito and yellow tail soup with mitsuba leaves and sakura essence; Vibrant yuzu-infused red snapper with pickled lily bulb; and Premium sushi selections made with sakura rice. The finale is a dessert course featuring a delicate sakura milk pudding. This new, limited time menu is available at lunch (noon to 2:30pm) and dinner (6pm to 10:30pm) with dishes starting from THB 250++.

For more information and reservations, visit Shintaro restaurant.





No shortage of fresh seafood at the recently launched Siam Yacht Club

Indulge in some riverside fine dining at the newly launched Siam Yacht Club

The Royal Orchid Sheraton hotel recently unveiled the Siam Yacht Club, their new riverside restaurant (which takes over the spot where the Riverside Grill used to be). This rather beautifully redesigned and reimagined dining venue, which offers some gorgeous outdoor seating options overlooking the Chao Phraya River, draws inspiration from Bangkok’s heritage as a vibrant inland port of call. And just as cultures collided in those early days of seafaring adventurers, the menu here offers a combination of modern European cooking methods and traditional Asian influences and ingredients. The open kitchen features a live grill station, and alongside perfectly prepared meaty mains there’s no shortage of seafood on offer: such as the gargantuan Captain Bush Seafood Tower (THB 6,498++), a cascade of oysters, lobster, king crab, tiger prawns, akami tuna and more, or the delicious Maine lobster with capellini pasta dish (THB 898++). Add to all that a diverse selection of cool signature cocktails – the ‘Maritime’ (THB 398++) and the ‘Pier N3’ (THB 428++) are definitely worth a try – and you’ve got the makings of a great night out.

For more information and reservations, visit Siam Yacht Club.





A few of the newly created ‘Chef Specials’ at Rang Mahal rooftop Indian restaurant

Try Rang Mahal’s new dishes, created by Executive Chef Amit Kumar and his team

Fans of Indian fine dining will be interested to know that Rang Mahal, the Rembrandt Bangkok hotel’s rooftop Indian restaurant, just appointed Chef Amit Kumar as their new Executive Chef. Both experienced and skilled, with an impressive international culinary background, he’s collaborated with some notable names in the culinary world, including Michelin star chef Alfred Prasad at Omya (The Oberoi, New Delhi), as well as renowned chefs Jordan Theodoros, Stephanie Vasileff, and Justine Dingle at Aman Resorts Rajasthan. Here in Thailand, meanwhile, Chef Amit showcased his kitchen prowess by winning the Iron Chef Thailand competition (in December 2018). Starting this month, Rang Mahal will be introducing a series of newly created ‘Chef Specials’, which include: Murgh Mussalam, a whole chicken stuffed with fragrant rice, egg and spices; Meen Pollichathu, a traditional kerala fish coated with Southern masala is wrapped in banana leaves and cooked; Champaran Mutton, a slow-cooked in clay pot mutton dish from Bihar; Amritsari Chole Kulcha, spicy chickpea curry paired with laminated stuffed tandoori baked kulcha; and Malai Ghewar, a deep-fried round-shaped sweet made from flour and saffron reduced milk.

For more information and reservations, visit Rang Mahal restaurant.