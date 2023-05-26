Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Thiptara, Bull & Bear, and More

The month of May is drawing to a close, but there’s seems to be no end in sight to this heatwave. Thankfully, restaurants in Bangkok offer plenty of ways to stay cool – from comfortable air-conditioned dining rooms, to breezy alfresco tables by the river, to airy rooftop spots overlooking the overheated city below.

(Hero image: Southern-style curry with tiger prawns at Thiptara; Featured image: Charred BBQ octopus with popcorn chili butter at Bull & Bear)





Highlights from the revamped à la carte menu at Bull & Bear steakhouse

Located on level 55 of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok hotel, Bull & Bear is one of the city’s premier steakhouses. Recently the kitchen team, led by Chef de Cuisine Hathairat “Jeiw” Urapanthamat, revamped the à la carte menu, presenting diners with a curated and refined new selection of delectable dishes like charred kale salad with eggplant, salsa verde and black garlic tahini. “I employ a grilling technique that gives it an aromatic profile similar to that of a steak, and have created a sauce inspired from East Asian cuisines to add a distinctive spiciness,” explains Chef Jeiw. “I hope to change peoples’ minds about kale with this dish.” Other highlights include: Tuna carpaccio with smoked horseradish, pickled watermelon and shallot; and Charred BBQ octopus with popcorn chili butter, sautéed white corn, and jalapeno, arugula romesco sauce. Of course, loyal customers can rest assured that Bull & Bear continues to offer an exceptional selection of grilled meats, showcasing only the finest cuts, such as a dry-aged Western Australian lamb rack, Kagoshima Wagyu tenderloin A5, Wagyu ribeye MBS9, and a whopping 1kg porterhouse steak.

For more information and reservations, visit Bull & Bear.





Thiptara’s 8-course ‘Thai Rice Journey’ set menu dinner is a wonderful gastronomic journey

The Peninsula Bangkok hotel is trying something a little different at Thiptara, their lovely riverside alfresco Thai restaurant, with the introduction of an 8-course ‘Thai Rice Journey’ set menu dinner (THB 2,480++). Centered around rice, Thailand’s most diverse and versatile ingredient, this intriguing meal has been created by Head Chef Monnipa Rungthong and her team, and will run until the end of September. Highlights include: Crispy rice cracker topped with a mixed fruit salad and bitter orange; Savoury red jasmine rice pancake with coconut meat and topped with tobiko and Kaffir lime gel; Puffed-rice Miang Khao-phog Dok Mai Nua Poo (containing a mix of edible flowers, crab meat, chili peppers, and tamarind); and Spicy Isaan-style soup with braised pork shoulder, watercress, and stock made from Chiang Rai sticky rice. Main include Australian striploin jerky with crispy Vietnamese coriander leaves and steamed brown Plab-plung rice from the Surin province, followed by a spicy Southern-style curry with giant tiger prawns and betel-leaf, paired with riceberry. Things end on a sweet note with black-rice dumpling and coconut ice cream, and fragrant Roi Et rice pudding.

For more information and reservations, visit Thiptara restaurant.





Trattoria@22 is a laidback poolside restaurant that offers diners stunning city and sunset views

The newly opened Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai also boasts a newly opened dining spot, which goes by the name Trattoria@22. This laidback poolside restaurant is situated on the hotel’s 22nd floor, offers diners stunning city and sunset views to accompany their meals. The charming interior design, meanwhile, is inspired by typical small villages near the Mediterranean Sea, making ample use of bright blue and white, plus soothing natural wood tones. As for the menu, it lists around 40 different dishes, all of which use only the very best Mediterranean produce, such as olives, nuts, yoghurt, and cheese, as well as premium quality imported seafood, meat, organic vegetables, herbs and spices. Must-try dishes include: Fish crudo of yellowtail, served with thin sliced fennel, olives, herb oil, chilli, and fried capers (THB 690++); Lebanese mezze board with hummus, avocado hummus, babaganoush, and tzatziki, served with grilled fresh seasonal vegetables and pita bread (THB 650++); and Foie gras ravioli with duck jus, simmered for 24 hours (THB 750++). Finally, for dessert, opt for the tiramisu (THB 280++), a classic Italian specialty. The restaurant is open daily from noon to 11pm.

For more information and reservations, visit Trattoria@22 restaurant.