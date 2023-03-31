These are the best places in Bangkok that serve cooling khao chae to help you fight the unbearable heat in Bangkok this 2023.

A traditional Thai summer dish, khao chae needs to be consumed more widely around the town. A number of restaurants are coming up with their own unique recipes for the former palace-only staple, and we’ve managed to try some of the very best. When enjoyed the right way, khao chae is a bliss to indulge in, for that cool soaked rice, savoury condiments, and aromatic herbs are amongst the best combinations in the Thai culinary repertoire.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok]

Where to Find the Best Khao Chae in Bangkok This 2023

The Royal Osha Khao Chae prepared by Executive Chef Vichit Mugura is served on a huge, grandiose platter bursting with the smell of summer flowers. After enjoying two light appetisers, diners will find in the small golden bowl the Sao Hai jasmine rice from Surin province, which has been carefully selected, scrubbed, rinsed clean, and soaked in chomnad-scented water. The seven condiments include the delicious Luk Krapi, Shallots Stuffed with Dried Fish, Salted Egg Yolk in Fried Batter, and more. End the lunch with a refreshing mayongchid granita. First time eating khao chae? Simply follow the instruction card they kindly provide.

Khao chae is priced at THB1,250++ per set. Available until May 31, 2023,

Chef Pom Phatchara presents a khao chae recipe that’s been passed down from her grandmother for The Mandarin Oriental Shops. The heirloom recipe uses the finest jasmine rice from Yasothorn province, served with seven home-style condiments. Although Luk Krapi is the star of the whole set, other side dishes such as shredded dried fish and hand-picked Eagle Ray fish from Phetchaburi are also very intruiging.

Khao chae prices start at THB855 net per set for one person. Available at The Mandarin Oriental Shops in Central Chidlom, The Emporium, Siam Paragon, and Gaysorn Village until April 30, 2023.

Your khao chae feast at Siam Tea Room begins with a watermelon with dried fish and crispy shallots appetiser and a fizzy welcome drink. For the main dish, you will find everything you look for in the wide series of condiments, like fried marinated shrimp paste bun, young pepper stuffed with minced pork and shrimp in egg, deep-fried shallot stuffed with fish, and sweet pickled turnip. No shortage of flavours, and plenty of beautiful combinations to enjoy.

Khao chae prices start at THB690 net per set. Available at Siam Tea Room, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park until May 31, 2023.

Fight the heat with Flourish Restaurant’s version of royal khao chae served in beautiful Thai tableware. The scented candle-smoked rice is a joy to be eaten along with a range of side dishes, which include crispy pulled pork or beef, steamed banana chilli stuffed with minced pork, caramelised pickled turnips, and some unmissable carved herbs and vegetables.

Khao chae prices start at THB990++ per set. Available at Flourish Restaurant, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok until April 30, 2023.

Bangkok Baking Company serves its palace-style khao chae with a generous nine condiments. Chef Pornticha Jansavang has come up with some delicious bell peppers stuffed with shrimp and pork, fried shrimp paste balls, stir-fried sweet spotted eagle ray, stir-fried sweet snakeskin gourami, and more. The set also includes a Thai classic summer dish, dried fish with watermelon, and a butterfly pea flower tea.

Khao chae is priced at THB850 net per set. Available at Bangkok Baking Company, JW Marriott Bangkok until April 30, 2023.

Here at JT Café, khao chae has become a dish widely loved by plenty of regulars of the Jim Thompson Restaurants. The aromatic rice soaked in jasmine water is derived from an organic farm in Chiang Rai, whilst seven sumptuous selections of side dishes are cooked up from local ingredients from other parts of Thailand. To really celebrate the summer season, the meal is finished with Jim Thompson’s mango sticky rice. Khao chae is limited to only 30 servings per day.

Khao chae is priced at THB792 per set. Available at JT Café, Jim Thompson Art Centre until May 9, 2023.