New Bangkok Restaurants That Should Be On Your Radar this 2023

Bangkok’s dining scene only keeps on growing. With new restaurant openings, seasonal menus, and exclusive pop-ups, there’s always a reason to get dressed and dine out in the city. Here are the best new restaurants in Bangkok to keep on your radar this 2023.

[Hero Image Credit: Coastiera; Featured Image Credit: Bisou]

New Restaurants in Bangkok this March 2023

Whilst last month saw a lot of new Japanese restaurant openings, March is looking a little more Mediterranean. We see the revival of one of the city’s most beloved hotel restaurants, as well as the reawakening of one of the city’s most famous alleyways. The end of the month will also bring the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Singapore, with many a Bangkok restaurant sure to make a grand appearance in the top ranks.

To whet your appetite and warm you up for the big event, read on for everything that’s new and noteworthy on the Bangkok dining scene this month.

Coastiera Invites Diners to a Seductive Italian Underground Dining Experience

There is something incredibly seductive about Coastiera. It is located in the basement of the artsy 140 Wireless Building, in what feels like a secret vault of style and sophistication. The kitchen is helmed by Andrea Ortu, who brings fine Italian dining to the table with an emphasis on Southern Italian flavours and Italian coastal food. Out in the dining room, meanwhile, jazz musicians and even live DJs take to the stage to fill the room with an addictive and mysterious energy. Amongst dim lighting and marble fixtures, it feels like something out of a modern-day millennial mafia movie. Drama! Party! Extravagance! A movie where you can’t wait to see where the night will take you.

Coastiera, Level B, 140 Wireless Building, Wireless Road, Bangkok, +66 8 3884 6445.

Siam Yacht Club Adds a Fun Twist to Surf and Turf on the River

Siam Yacht Club is making a splash on the river this season, as it has officially opened at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel as a super chill spot to enjoy seafood favourites and live music. The riverside venue features an open kitchen and live grill station, and aims to bring together modern European cooking methods with traditional Asian influences. Highlights include smoked oysters, capellini with Maine lobster and pancetta, and a very impressive seafood tower. Signature cocktails are also available, and a DJ plays on deck from sundown late into the night. A charming and relaxed yacht club ambience in a really charmingly revamped location on the river.

Siam Yacht Club, 2 Charoen Krung Road Soi 30, Bang Rak, +66 2 266 0123.

Gaston Opens as a Rustic-chic Bistro at the Grand Hyatt Erawan

Remember the beloved Spasso at the Grand Hyatt Erawan? Now get ready to re-love it as Gaston, a rustic-chic French bistro which has taken Spasso’s place. Serving up a selection of timeless French classics, the new concept here aims to bring Paris bistro charms to the heart of Chidlom. Under the watchful eye of French chef David Senia, diners can expect familiar favourites like French entrecote, lamb chops, and seabass filets. There is also a selection of freshly shucked French oysters, as well as more regional classics like pork terrine, oeufs mimosa with black truffle, duck foie gras, stuffed calamari with piperade sauce, and so much more. Don’t know where to begin? Go for the chef’s plat du jour, take in the charming French ballads, and dine as you dream of Paris.

Gaston, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, 494 Rajdamri Road, Bangkok, +66 2 254 1234.

Bisou Brings a New Kiss of Life to Soi Langsuan

If Bisou’s location feels like you’re having deja vu, it’s likely because you’ve visited before when it was Gaggan Anand’s Wet. Opening in the same space as a gastro wine bar with “rule-breaking French cuisine,” Bisou is the brainchild of the French chef Antoine Darquin and sommelier Theo Lavergne. Bursting with modern European attitude, the two are serving up “borderless” French dishes with creative twists, such as Akami tuna tartare, BFC (Bisou Fried Chicken), roasted pigeon, and Hanger steak with bone marrow. Whether you pair these with the fine wine selection or enjoy one of the creative cocktails, it’s certainly a French bistro unlike any you’ve experienced in the city. The catchphrase reads: “K.I.S.S. — Keep It Simple, Sexy!”

Bisou, 68 Lumpini Sub-district, 9 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Bangkok, +66 960 255 858.

Villa Frantzén Presents an Afternoon of Fine German Wines with ‘4 Shades of Tradition’

Following a visit from winemaker Ernst Loosen last December, Villa Frantzén is inviting discerning diners and wine lovers back into its gorgeous Yen Akart villa for the ‘4 Shades of Tradition’ event on 1 April. Over the course of a leisurely lunch, four key German wine producers will curate an exquisite wine pairing experience, and provide wine enthusiasts a beautiful opportunity to chat all things winemaking. The “rebels of German winemaking” you will get to meet include Ernst “Erni” Loosen, Hanspeter and Edel Ziereisen, and Robert Weil, who will each present a comparative pairing of two glasses. At the start and finish of the event, Ernie Loosen will also present two very unique wines. We can’t unveil too much just yet, but if you know, you know.

‘4 Shades of Tradition’ is priced at THB 6500++ for 4 courses, 3 supplement servings, and 7 glasses of wine.

Villa Frantzén, 7 Soi Yen Akart 3, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok, +66 87 344 8222.

New Restaurants in Bangkok this February 2023

As the city recovers from its New Year and Chinese New Year hangover, and gears up for an exciting culinary calendar again, read on for the new restaurant openings and new menus to book this February 2023.

Sushi KiShin Finds a New Home in Rajadamri

Sushi Chef Satoshi Tsuru has moved from Thonglor to Rajadamri, settling on the 12th floor of The St. Regis to serve up a spectacular omakase menu. Whilst dishes vary and every experience is unique, highlights from our menu include a vast selection of fresh nigiri, Botan ebi with uni, Subiyaki Hitachi wagyu A5, and a beautiful yuzu and matcha dessert platter. Over the 16-course ‘Sumire’ menu, diners can also pick from an impressive sake selection, and enjoy a relaxed dinner ambience against eco-friendly ‘pineapple leather’ seating, and soothing Japanese wood interiors for an evening to remember.

Sushi KiShin, 12 Floor, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Road, Pathum Wan, +66 63 070 0069.

Yankii Robatayaki and Bar Turns Up the Heat with Japanese Grill Dishes

Yankii Robatayaki and Bar has opened as a Japanese yakitori, kushiyaki, and robata grill, bringing to Sukhumvit 24 all the excitement of fireside cooking, with a fun twist. With 30 counter seats, diners can tuck into Peruvian Anticucho and Chimichurri sauce, pork neck marinated in Korean Gojuchang sauce, or Salmon cooked robata style and marinated with Chipotle sauce. Amidst the 1950s-style Dagashi shop interior (the gum ball machines are a must-‘gram), New York hip hop plays in the background, as you’re served by a team decked out in Japanese 1980s-style biker jackets. Surely a place where the party doesn’t stop just because dinner is served, definitely also ring the bell to buy all the guests at the counter a round of shots on you. A surefire way to keep the excitement going.

Yankii Robatayaki Grill and Bar, G Floor, Skyview Hotel, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 2 821 6808.

The Crystal Grill House Opens as the Most Glamorous Grill house on the River

Opening at Asiatique The Riverfront, steak and seafood lovers need to make their way to the river this month for a fabulous feast at The Crystal Grill House. As its name suggests, the restaurant is really upping the stakes (the steaks?) of a traditional grill house, with a focus on fine cuts of meat prepared on the charcoal-wood-fired Josper Grill and fresh seafood cooked-to-order. The timeless grill house classics can be enjoyed in five elegant private dining pavilions, paired with signature cocktails and fine wines, all against the backdrop of Bangkok’s “river of kings.”

The Crystal Grill House, Asiatique The Riverfront, 2194 Charoen Krung Road, +66 2 059 5999.

New Menus in Bangkok this February 2023

Kinu by Takagi Brings the Flavours of Fukuoka to Bangkok

Few know that Bangkok and Fukuoka have been friendship cities for 15 years now. To commemorate this special relationship, Chef Norihisa Maeda and the team at Kinu by Takagi present an exceptional new kaiseki-style dining experience, highlighting some of the finest seasonal ingredients from Fukuoka. Available for lunch or dinner, highlights include the incredibly creamy Buzen Sea Hitotsubu oysters (for the first time in Thailand), melt-in-your-mouth Hakata Wagyu (absolutely phenomenal), Ariake seaweed, Amaou strawberries, and Fuyu persimmon. A truly memorable dining experience for lovers of fine Japanese cuisine, and a beautiful trip of flavours across Fukuoka prefecture. If you’re looking to discover the beauty and intricacies of Japan’s world-renowned produce, this is an exquisite way to start. The special menu is available until 28 February 2023 only.

Kinu by Takagi, 48 Oriental Avenue, Mandarin Oriental, +66 2659 9000.

Acqua Bangkok Presents a New Lunch Menu

We’ve long been lovers of a good lunch menu, and now one of the most beloved Italian fine dining restaurants in the city joins the pack of power lunches in Phloen Chit. The ever-elegant Acqua is now open for lunch, serving up a set lunch (at THB 1500++), as well as the regular a la carte menu between 12-2pm. From Tuesdays to Sundays, you can now tuck in to Chef Alessandro Frau’s beautiful Sardinian creations and enjoy a selection of the famed dinner highlights — especially if you like to be in bed before 8pm.

Acqua Restaurant Bangkok, 16/18 Soi Somkid, Phloen Chid Road, +66 93 612 7000.

Enoteca Launches a Sinful New Menu

Chef Stefano presents a tantalising new 7-course menu at Enoteca, featuring seasonal ingredients from northern Italy. Mostly hailing from Piemonte, diners can expect everything from Jerusalem artichoke, over to Roccaverano goat cheese and Melanosporum black truffle. So good it must be sinful, the menu is available at THB 3500++, with an additional THB 1900++ for wine pairing.

Enoteca Bangkok, Sukhumvit 27, Watthana, +66 2 258 4386.

FEND is Hosting a Charity Dinner with CLARA and J’AIME

Dine for a good cause this season as the Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND) is teaming up with CLARA and J’AIME to launch a Rare & Share charity dinner. An initiative by Roche Thailand to support and improve the quality of life for rare diseases patients in Thailand, the dinner will see an exclusive menu by Chef Christian Martina of CLARA and Chef Amerigo Sesti of J’AIME. Creative elements will also be put in place at dinner to reflect the struggle and care that is required for patients, in order to spread more awareness of the experience and concerns of those with critical conditions.

The charity dinner will take place on 28 February and 25 April 2023 from 6-8pm at J’AIME Restaurant, and on 26 March and 28 May 2023 from 6-8pm at CLARA Restaurant. For more information contact reserve@jaime-bangkok.com or clara@clarabangkok.com.

New Restaurants in Bangkok this January 2023

Fuego fuses Spanish and Japanese flavours

You may have never thought this was a thing. Opening at The Taste Thonglor, Fuego is bringing together innovative Spanish and Japanese cuisine to present a fusion tapas menu of sorts. Using Spanish cooking techniques and premium Japanese ingredients, the lively restaurant features everything from tuna ham ‘Jason,’ kani cannelloni, and ebi ajillo, over to wagyu paella, uni pasta, and caviar buns. Extravagant, and utterly indulgent.

Fuego, 231 Sukhumvit Road, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 85 995 2515.

This story first appeared here.