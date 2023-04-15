The 10 Best Thai Fine Dining Restaurants on Our Radar Right Now

From southern Thai and northern Thai, to central Thai cuisine, here are the best 10 Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok this 2023.

The complexity and versatility of Thai cuisine has gained considerable recognition on an international stage. Fortunately for us, Bangkok is arguably the best Thai food hub, where age-old restaurants and newcomers strive to be on the trend. Here is our pick of some of the best Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok right now.

Awarded the title of the best restaurant in Asia, Le Du by Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn definitely has something special everybody needs to try at least once. This modern Thai eatery serves a four-course menu that uses ingredients from across the country from local farmers, foragers, and fishermen. As the Thai name implies, Le Du focuses on seasonal produce, resulting in exquisite Thai dishes that at times may look unfamiliar, and yet bring to the palate the familiar heat, aroma, and flavours of classic Thai cuisine.

The second runner up on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2023 is Nusara. Founded by the same Chef Ton, Nusara is a beautiful tribute to the chef’s grandma. Nusara is neither traditional nor contemporary. Indeed, it honours the old times but is always cheeky and joyful in plating and flavour. The signature Crab Curry, one among the 12 courses in the tasting menu, will be the dish to look forward to during your visit.

As the only Thai restaurant that made it to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list, it’s fair to say that Sorn is currently the best, most highly revered restaurant in Thailand. Authentic southern Thai recipes are brought onto the plate through locally sourced ingredients and meticulous methods by Chef Ice, of which the end results are Thai-spicy but not overpowering, and complex in both textures and flavours. Reservations don’t come easy, and booking very well in advance is required.

Saneh Jaan

Getting its name from the auspicious Thai dessert, Saneh Jaan always challenges itself to maintain the ancient recipes of authentic Thai delicacies amid a modern cooking realm. On the expansive menu, you will find some unique Thai dishes not easily found elsewhere, such the Mon Curry, Chor Malee, and other Thai desserts like Som Chun. Therefore, it is an ideal place for an indulgent dinner with family.

The two-Michelin-starred R.Haan restaurant dedicates itself to the concept of ‘The Wisdom of Thai Cuisine’ which incorporates five tenets into its cooking method: locally sourced ingredients, fresh seasoning, moderate heat, balance in flavours, and inspiration from Thai culture. All seasonal course menus at R.Haan are cooked up from the royal Thai recipes, hence ensuring a unique experience with Thai food with stories to be told.

In Saawaan’s seasonal 11-course tasting menu, Thai dish are served with the utmost creativity and presentation. Helmed by Chef de Cuisine Earth Saritwat, who joined Saawaan as its new chef very recently, the course menu comprises of dishes prepared in a particular manner: raw, fermented, boiled, stir-fried, and more. Moreover, with Paper Arisara as the Chef de Pâtissier, guests are always ensured an impressive quality dessert, too.

Paste is one of those restaurants that really makes the most out of traditional heirloom recipes. Chef Bongkoch ‘Bee’ Satongun and Jason Bailey are determined to search for the highest quality ingredients hidden in every region of Thailand. These are then taken to construct authentic Thai flavours with a modern twist in every dish. Paste serves both a la carte and tasting menus.

Proud to establish ‘modern gastronomy at its best,’ Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin serves the most unconventional Thai food imaginable. Head Chef Chayawee implements global cooking techniques in several innovative compositions of Thai food. The cooperation with Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen of Kiin Kiin from Denmark adds some intriguing and unexpected twists to the already delicious Thai delicacies, gaining the restaurant one Michelin star since its opening.

TAAN swears by its name to use only local ingredients grown by local Thai farmers with whom it works closely to secure consistently high-quality ingredients. Translating from Thai as ‘to have a meal’ and also ‘a leader,’ TAAN conveys its farmer-led flavours through Thai delectables cooked up by Executive Chef Monthep “Thep” Kamolsilp. The 9-course menu changes throughout the seasons but is mostly inspired by Chef Thep’s memories of his past travelling and cooking experience.

Another recent addition on the foodies’ must-try map, North Restaurant showcases the northern Thai food or ‘Gastronomy Lanna’ amid a more casual fine dining atmosphere. Fans of northern Thai savouries will be surprised at the unfamiliar adaptations and presentations of Kurobuta Sai Oua, Tortellini Khao Soi, and more. An unconventional way to enjoy Thai food, but a worthy one nonetheless.

