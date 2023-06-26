Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (26 June-2 July 2023)

From a wine-pairing dinner to a highly anticipated animation exhibition, here are the five best things to do in Bangkok this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do in Bangkok this Week (26 June-2 July 2023)
- Delight in the Bordeaux Wine-Pairing Dinner at Uno Mas Restaurant
- Immerse in the Magical Ghibli Animations at 'The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation' Exhibition
- Treat Yourself to the Original Mott 32’s Delicacies from Chef Lee Man Sing
- Taste Singapore’s Famous Burnt Ends Special Cocktails at Ms. Jigger
- Explore the Taste of Kyoto Cocktails with the Bee’s Knees Guest Shift at Vesper
Uno Mas is well-known for its sumptuous offerings of tapas and Spanish delicacies, but on this special night, dinner is about to get enhanced with a collaboration with Tops Wine Cellar. Bringing in six international Chateaux winemakers, this sky-high venue will present bottles from Château Lamothe-Bergeron, Château Laffitte Carcasset, Château Brillette, and more, all of which will be served alongside five delicious courses.
The Bordeaux Wine Dinner is priced at THB2,499 net and will be served on June 28 at 7pm at Uno Mas Restaurant. Seats are limited.
The day Ghibli fans have been so long waiting for has arrived. ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation’ Exhibition will welcome everybody to explore the magical realms of Japanese animation, as well as all the behind-the-scenes of famous films like Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, Ponyo, and more.
‘The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation’ Exhibition Bangkok 2023 is on show from July 1-September 30.
Your experience at Mott 32 Bangkok is about to get even better with the arrival of Chef Lee Man Sing, the Executive Chef of the Mott 32 Group. It’s a rare occasion to indulge in the original Cantonese creations of the culinary master himself, with dishes to expect like the Drunken Mantis Shrimp in Chinese Wine and Barbecue Iberico Pork with Yellow Mountain Honey. Of course, the restaurant’s classics, like the Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck and Baked Cod with Chinese Rice Wine, are always a must-order.
Chef Lee Man Sing will be at Mott 32 Bangkok from now until July 2. The restaurant opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.
Burnt Ends, the famous award-winning bar and grill in Singapore, has been invited for a guest shift at Ms. Jigger for one night only. Bar manager Louis Tan will bring in four of his exquisite cocktails, including the Screaming Tomatoes, WoldPeach Illusion, Clarified Piña Colada, and Sencha Milk Punch to the venue. While cocktail connoisseurs are encouraged to try all of Louis’s creations, foodies are also guaranteed to love the Italian contemporary dishes from Ms. Jigger to pair.
The Burnt Ends guest shift will take place on June 28 from 8pm-11pm at Ms. Jigger.
One of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 is paying a visit to one of Bangkok’s leading cocktail bar venues, Vesper, this week. Toru Ariyoshi and Keisuke Yamamoto of Bee’s Knees Speakeasy Bar Kyoto are bringing their signature cocktails to the heart of Bangkok with the support of The House of Suntory. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their creative craftsmanship yourself.
The Bee’s Knees Speakeasy Bar Kyoto will be at Vesper on June 27 from 8pm-11pm.