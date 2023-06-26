Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (26 June-2 July 2023)

Uno Mas is well-known for its sumptuous offerings of tapas and Spanish delicacies, but on this special night, dinner is about to get enhanced with a collaboration with Tops Wine Cellar. Bringing in six international Chateaux winemakers, this sky-high venue will present bottles from Château Lamothe-Bergeron, Château Laffitte Carcasset, Château Brillette, and more, all of which will be served alongside five delicious courses.

The Bordeaux Wine Dinner is priced at THB2,499 net and will be served on June 28 at 7pm at Uno Mas Restaurant. Seats are limited.