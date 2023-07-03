Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This July 2023

From indulging in an Indian rooftop brunch to enjoying a Peruvian-Japanese fusion feast, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this July 2023.
Whether you’re looking to spend your evenings sipping on a cocktail or tasting the best fine dining menus on the weekends, Bangkok has got it all. With so many events taking place around town every week, here we’ve compiled a list of the most intriguing, finest activities that you must not miss.
[Hero image credit: Rembrandt Hotel & Suites; featured image credit: Nan Bei]
Best Things to do in Bangkok this Week (3-6 July 2023)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Take a Break from the City and Savour Thai Delicacies at Erawan Tea Room
- Indulge in a Most Joyful Business Lunch at Nan Bei
- Explore the Brunch Options at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites
- Find Sweet and Savoury Durian Creations at Siam Tea Room
- Experience the Unique Combinations of South American and Southeast Asian Flavours at Restaurant Resonance
- Live Your Hollywood Experience with the 'A Night in Hollywood' Performance
- Laugh out Loud with John Cleese Live in Bangkok
To welcome the newly renovated space inside the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Erawan Tea Room has introduced a range of comforting Thai dishes. Led by Chef de Cuisine Prasert Sussadeewong, the culinary team incorporates all the best local products around Thailand into their signature dishes, such as gaeng kua phoo bai cha plu, miang kham, and even the traditional dessert bua loy with fresh coconut milk. With its location in the heart of Bangkok, Erawan Tea Room is a great place to take a break from the city bustle with Thai delicacies.
Erawan Tea Room is located at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. It opens daily from 10am-10pm.
For a little something to keep you going through the day, Nan Bei’s new dim sum lunch is a round-up of the best offerings of the Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant. While the set of appetisers and soup includes Black Fungus, Cucumber Salad, Poached Chicken in Sichuan Sauce, and Pork Knuckle, the all-you-can-eat dim sum ranges from Lobster Siu Mai, Black Truffle Ziao Long Bao, and Sichuan Wonton, to Turnip Cake, Egg Custard Buns, and Rice Noodle Crispy Rolls with Shrimp & Caviar. The semi-buffet lunch ends with a choice of refreshing desserts.
The Executive Dim Sum Lunch is served on Monday to Friday except public holidays, from 12pm-2pm. It is available until July 31, 2023, and is priced at THB1,250 net per person.
Having just grandiosely celebrated its 30th anniversary, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites proves just how beloved their restaurants are. Whenever you’re short on brunch options, visit the hotel on a Saturday and savour the Mexican pool brunch at Mexicano Restaurante Autentico. On a Sunday, swing by Rang Mahal for a spectrum of delicious northern Indian dishes such as paneer pollichatthu or Kerala wrapped cottage cheese, and lamb pepper fry with bun parotta, or lamb with fluffy bread.
The Saturday brunch is served at Mexicano from 12pm-3pm and the Sunday brunch at Rang Mahal from 12pm-3pm.
Durian fruit is not only delicious on its own, as durian lovers will find durian desserts very enjoyable as well. The ‘King of Fruit’ gets turned into four savoury adaptations at Siam Tea Room: young durian salad with fresh mangosteen and shrimp, slow-braised beef cheek massaman curry with young durian, steamed sea prawns in fresh milk with chilli and durian, and chu chee grilled pork neck with durian. End the delightful durian course with durian in syrup with crispy gems and coconut milk ice cream.
The Durian Fiesta is served everyday at Siam Tea Room until July 31, 2023.
Restaurant Resonance will host a rare combination of dishes at their South America Meets Southeast Asia six-hand dinner. Three international chefs including the restaurant’s own Chef Shunsuke from Japan, and Chef Jorge Muñoz and Chef Francesca Ferreyros from Peru, will exchange their magic in a 10-course tasting menu. The experience will surely be an inventive one, with highlights such as Thai crispy flower with yellow curry manjar blanco and coconut ice cream, buckwheat crepe with anago fritto, and the local market’s offering on the date as the highlights.
The South America Meets Southeast Asia dinner is served on July 6-9 from 5pm-8.30pm. Options include 10-course tasting menu, 6-glass wine pairing, and 6-glass tea pairing.
The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive (LACFI) will dive into the world of film studio music with the ‘A Night in Hollywood’ performance. LAFCI’s co-founder and director, Angel Velez will take part as a conductor, and lead the orchestra to magnificent music from great films, such as One Week, Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter, The Magnificent Seven, Suite from Black Panther, and many more.
‘A Night in Hollywood’ takes place at the Thai Cultural Centre on July 7, 7.30pm.
Don’t miss the chance to attend the legendary John Cleese show in Bangkok. The British comedian known from the Monty Python troupe, Fawlty Towers sitcom, and A Fish Called Wanda, will be charming us all with his fun energy. The one-night-only show will take place this week before the comic icon flies off to Hong Kong and Singapore for the remainder of his Asia shows.
‘John Cleese Live in Bangkok’ takes place on July 7 at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha, Siam Square One.