Where to Find the Best White Asparagus Menus in Bangkok This Season

One of the biggest gourmet highlights on the culinary calendar, white asparagus is finally back this year. Here’s where you can enjoy this wonderful produce in Bangkok.

White asparagus is usually available from late spring to early summer in Europe, and so we’re getting ready to experience its sweet and juicy character here in Bangkok. While there are some classic ways to enjoy this spring vegetable, these restaurants have come up with different variations that demonstrate its versatility.

[Hero image credit: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G; featured image credit: Centara Grand at CentralWorld]

Where to Find the Best White Asparagus Menus This 2023

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant presents various options of the white asparagus in seven of their dishes crafted by Chef Sylvain Royer. The classic Asparagus à la Flamande or asparagus with soft boiled eggs and lemon is a traditional and delicious starter. The indulgent Asparagus Espuma & Salmon sees a savoury combination of smoked salmon and a cloud of veggies. As for the main course, enjoy the sumptuous Chicken Truffle Supreme & Asparagus, which stars juicy chicken breast, Paris mushrooms, asparagus, and truffle supreme sauce.

Scarlett’s Spring L’Amour menu is available until June 30, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 096 860 7990.

Red Sky turns the flavourful French white asparagus into mesmerising dishes from the appetiser to the main course. Some mouth-watering examples are Poached White Asparagus in a light citrus sabayon, and Silky White Asparagus Soup with pan-seared foie gras and sesame whipped cream. A selection of seafood dishes, like White Asparagus and Maine Lobster Salad, and White Asparagus Meunière with Giant Tiger Prawn, will make you want to try them all.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 100 6255.

If you’d like to taste something different from this flavourful French ingredient, head to Akira Back for an Asian twist on the white asparagus. Grilled White Asparagus served with black garlic butter, parmesan and shio gonbu showcases the simple deliciousness of the vegetable, while Pan-Seared Halibut goes so well with the white asparagus and soya beurre blanc. The meats, Wagyu Short Rib and Japanese A5 Wagyu, will also be served in accompaniment with the star vegetable and beef jus.

The white asparagus dishes are available until May 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

Brought to the table by Chef Remi and the memories of his childhood in the fields, the white asparagus delicacies at The Allium make for one of the most authentic renditions you can find in Bangkok. The French white asparagus barbecued salad and smoked salmon with gribiche sauce is a good starter for those who enjoy a delectable salad. Take to the slow cooked duck with potato gratin, celeriac miso purée and confit asparagus for stronger flavours. Several other white asparagus menu items are waiting to be discovered, too.

The white asparagus menus are available until June 30, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 650 8800.