The Updated List of the Michelin Star Restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland This 2023

Michelin Guide has just announced the Michelin Star restaurants this 2023 that you might want to bookmark for when you next trip to the Great Britain and Ireland comes.

If there’s any badge of honour to flaunt in the culinary world, it’s the Michelin Star. An unmatched prestige and honour, restaurants across the world are constantly accelerating their game to earn that one star to make it big! Michelin Guide announced the Michelin Star restaurants 2023 in Britain and Ireland and you might want to take a look at it.

On 27 March 2023, the Michelin Guide in Great Britain and Ireland announced restaurants across the countries which earned their first Michelin Star, and which ones got to keep or lose theirs respectively. Going by the list, we can see that in 2023, the number of restaurants having three stars in Great Britain and Ireland stayed at just eight, out of which five are located in London. This means that the list added no new restaurants to its three-star ranks. The good news is that 20 new restaurants received their first star, and three restaurants received a second star. Interested to know what the list looks like? Let’s find out.

Britain and Ireland’s Michelin Star restaurants in 2023

This year saw the first physical ceremony post the COVID-19 pandemic. The list majorly covers England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, but with 74 Michelin Star restaurants in 2023, London clearly dominates the list.

In 2020, Michelin also introduced a new category of green stars, for restaurants whose service had the culmination of culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments. This year, four new restaurants received the green star.

Here’s the full list:

Michelin three-star restaurants 2023

Three Michelin stars denote a “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey”

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London

CORE by Clare Smyth, London

Fat Duck, Bray

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London

L’Enclume, Cartmel

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London

Waterside Inn, Bray

4 New Green Stars Added to the MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2023

Michelin two-star restaurants 2023

Two Michelin stars signifies “excellent cooking that is worth a detour”. Three new restaurants were added to the list this year, who earned one extra star, meeting the Michelin standards. This brings the total score up to 25. They are:

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London (new)

Dede, Baltimore (new)

The Ledbury, London (new)

A.Wong, London

Aimsir, Celbridge

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London

Hand and Flowers, Marlow

Ikoyi, London

Kitchen Table, London

La Dame de Pic London, London

Le Gavroche, London

Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton

Liath, Blackrock

Midsummer House, Cambridge

Moor Hall, Aughton

Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

Raby Hunt, Summerhouse

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Story, London

The Clove Club, London

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Michelin one-star restaurants 2023

One Michelin star indicates “a very good restaurant”. With 20 new entrants this year, the number in UK and Ireland stands at 173 now. Here are the new restaurants of 2023:

Àclèaf, Plymouth

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham

Cycene, London

Gidleigh Park, Chagford

Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden – New

heft, Newton in Cartmel

Heron, Leith

Luca, London

Lumière, Cheltenham

Pentonbridge Inn, Penton

Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge

Sō–Lō, Aughton

SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne

St. Barts, London

Store, Stoke Holy Cross

Taku, London

Terre, Castlemartyr

The Samling, Ambleside

The Tudor Pass, Egham

Timberyard, Edinburgh

What is a Michelin Star?

The biggest honour in the world of food, a Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants that offer outstanding cooking. According to the Michelin Guide, there are five criteria that are taken into account while awarding the star to a restaurant. Those are: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

The star is awarded only on the basis of what is served on the plate, nothing else. This makes sure that the food remains the true hero of any restaurant.

