137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok Celebrates the Coronation with a British Tea Party

Following up on the history-making moment of the coronation of King Charles III, perhaps you want to keep up with the British tradition and enjoy this unique British Tea Party at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok.

The coronation took place on May 6, 2023 and was another one of the greatest historical moments for the British royal history. For us living in Bangkok, one way to enjoy this chapter as if we were sitting inside Westminster Abbey, is to sit down to a series of authentic English afternoon treats. Chef Penny, the renowned pastry chef who has had the privilege to cook for King Charles at Windsor Palace, has been invited to the Bangkok Trading Post Bistro & Bar’s kitchen to craft these sweets and savouries for keen guests.

The British Tea Party is all about premium ingredients and genuine British celebratory light bites. Starting on the savoury side, you’ll see the Coronation Quiche, Prawn Cocktail Open Sandwich that answers to tradition, plus other classic sandwiches and croissants like Eggs & Cress, Tuna & Cucumber, and Ham & Cheese.

It gets even better with the desserts. The beautiful Strawberry and Elderflower Tart is full of fresh strawberries and elderflower’s essence, whilst the stunning Victoria Cake faces a tangy twist with the rhubarb on top of strawberry jam. Moreover, the Battenberg Cake with pink and yellow squares is the true classic that begs to be Instagrammed.

Last but not least, Chef Penny’s famous scones can be appreciated along with a selection of Monsoon teas.

The British Tea Party is available at Bangkok Trading Post Bistro & Bar on May 13-14, 20-21, 25, 27-28 during 12.30pm-5pm. The set is priced at THB1,100 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 079 7000 or visit the website.