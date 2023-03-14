Chef Mauro Colagreco Returns to Côte For Two Days Only This Month

The 9-course Carte Blanche tasting menu at Côte is about to get an extra special touch, as Chef Mauro Colagreco, is coming to Bangkok on March 22-23, 2023.

The man behind the prestigious Côte of Capella Bangkok is visiting his kitchen in Bangkok for two days only, before the restaurant faces a renovation close-down for one month throughout April 2023.

Under the same beautiful concept of ‘Riviera to River,’ the nine ingredient-driven dishes will represent the taste of spring that is drawn from Capella Bangkok’s Greenhouse and organic farms around Thailand. Chef Mauro and Chef Davide Garavaglia will combine Mediterranean textures and flavours with a local Thai taste, where more pungent herbs like ginger and lemongrass stand out amongst others.

Chef Mauro will serve lunch and dinner on the following dates only:

March 22 at dinner from 6pm-10pm

March 23 at lunch from 12pm-3pm

March 23 at dinner from 6pm-10pm

The 9-course Carte Blanche tasting menu at Côte by Mauro Colagreco is priced at THB12,000++ per person. Limited seats are available per day. For more information and reservations, contact 02 098 3818 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]