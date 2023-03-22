As spring arrives in the West and summer approaches Thailand, it’s time for new ingredients to come together for new seasonal menus across Bangkok.

The seasons of rebirth comes around and we can see it blossom from the colourful produce in the market. Therefore, it’s a merry season for all foodies to go and taste out as many spring menus as possible, from traditional Thai to French fine dining and Italian.

[Hero image credit: IGNIV; featured image credit: Ciao Terrazza]

New Spring/Summer Menus to Try in Bangkok This Season

In contrast to conventional fine dining rituals, the experience at IGNIV has a warmer and cosier feel, given the large sharing plates to enjoy together with your dining party. Chef David Hartwig has come up with a spring menu that incorporates both seasonal European, fresh local, and his own personal favourite produce. The highlights of the eight-course menu include a French toast with beef tartare and truffle mayo, and grilled lamb with pickled ramps and eggplant. A Carte Blanche menu option with additional seasonal dishes is also available.

The Spring Menu is available until May 8, 2023 from Thursday to Monday. The Sharing Experience is priced at THB5,500++, Carte Blanche menu at THB8,900++ per person.

As summer time in Bangkok approaches, Ciao Terrazza prepares to bid farewell to diners before reopening again in the winter time. The final a la carte menu features an amazing seasonal ingredient, white asparagus, in an array of dishes such as white asparagus risotto with diver scallop and Sardinian mullet roe, and coastal lamb medallion with butter herbs glazed roots and white asparagus. For an unconventional refresher, the extra virgin oil and white asparagus gelato with black winter truffle is a great dessert to end the meal.

Ciao Terrazza will be open until April 2, 2023 before reopening again in winter. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

The dreamy Thai restaurant Kavee presents seasonal ingredients from all around Thailand this month, whether it’s seafood from the Gulf of Thailand or the fresh vegetables from the mountains. This season, ‘Shades’ is a reinterpreted menu that takes the ingredients and recipes from all regions of Thailand, including a Thai wagyu beef tartare from Konkaen, freshwater crab fat from Lampoon, Nakhon Ratchasima duck, and more.

Shades is available from March 2023 onwards.

Restaurant Stage has reached a 10th rendition of its casual fine French dining menu, and as usual, excellently showcases premium ingredients from land to sea. Highlights include the Caviar Box Version 2 and the Endive course, as well as the beautifully cooked Stanbroke Wagyu Tenderloin. As tradition at Stage denotes, don’t forget to save room to enjoy the Signature Dessert Trolley, too.

Stage Menu 10.0 has two prices: THB2,900++ for six courses and THB4,900++ for 10 courses. For more information and reservations, contact 02 002 5253.

The two-Michelin-starred R.Haan welcomes the summer with a delicious samrub featuring Thailand’s best ingredients. The amuse bouche is impressively served on a map of Thailand, with four bites representing each region of the country, followed by a filling series of appetisers. When it comes to picking the main course, definitely go for the Steamed Red-banded Grouper in Thai Curry, Ayutthaya River Prawn Tom Yum Soup, and the Tamarind Paste. Phenomenal.

The summer menu at R.Haan is available from now onwards.

La Bottega di Luca

It’s time to revisit classic Italian cuisine in the centre of Sukhumvit for La Bottega’s new a la carte dishes. Some of the exciting appetisers to look forward include the Akami tuna tartare, fresh tomato, celery, capers and crusco pepper sauce, as well as tortelli filled with baccala mantecato squid ragout, tomato confit, and tarragon. Amongst the new main courses, the baked Hokkaido sea scallops ‘gratinate’ with breadcrumbs, lemon, butter, and parsley are worthy of trying, too.

The new a la carte menu at La Bottega is available now.