Tippling Around Town: Zuma, Philtration, Bisou, and More

Bangkok’s nightlife scene has no shortage hotspot hideaways; places where cocktail connoisseurs can get cosy over a drink or two. Actually, better make it three if you really want to see what each bar’s imaginative mixologists are capable of.

Each of the new cocktails at Yuma is meant to evoke the atmosphere of a Japanese Zen garden

There are eight intriguing new cocktails on the list at Zuma, the contemporary Japanese izakaya hotspot located within the St Regis Bangkok. Created by Bar Manager Davide Sambo, each is meant to evoke the atmosphere of a Japanese Zen garden – achieved by combining premium spirits and liqueurs with floral, herbal, and umami notes. The tall, earthy ‘Sagano Highball’ uses whiskey as its base, with Lillet Blanc, soba sherry sochu, and a fragrant aroma of greenery. The elegant ‘Matsuri Martini’, meanwhile, is a delicate mix of gin, vermouth, and a silky flower tea yoghurt. For something with an edge, try the excellent ‘Sado Sour’, a blend of bourbon, coffee liqueur and tea, or indulge in the ‘Kare Sansui Margarita’, made with limestone washed tequila and sake.

Philtration celebrates their 3rd anniversary with five new health-focused signature sips

Philtration bar first opened its doors in February of 2020, a mere month before the Covid crisis went global. Thankfully, this plucky little speakeasy-style hideaway on Kasem San 3 managed to survive, and even thrive, and last month they celebrated their 3rd anniversary. To commemorate, the bar team have come up with a list of five new health-focused signature sips, starting with ‘Species of Life’; made using a base of Flor De Caña 4 rum and incorporating a dose of U-thai Mohmee – the popular medicine that used to be ma de in the very building where Philtration now stands. Other menu highlights include the ‘Jardin De Fleurs’ (G’Vine June Pear gin, peach liqueur, pomegranate, rose tea and lime, garnished with a trio of skewered jelly balls), and the chocolate-y ‘Mr. Wonka’ (chocolate, charcoal powder, rum, red apple, chocolate bitter, and lime, syrup).

Falcon Secret Bar features live jazz, as well as plush seating and terrific cityscape views

Hidden away on the 34th floor of the Wyndham Queen Sirikit Centre building, Falcon Secret Bar is a recently launched cocktail lounge featuring live jazz, plush seating, terrific cityscape views, and a nicely creative drinks menu. Those familiar with Marie Guimar restaurant, the historically inspired Thai dining venue on the 28th floor of the same building, will no doubt be intrigued by the fact that this rooftop lounge is named after Constance Phaulkon, the Greek adventurer – and husband of Marie Guimar – who became a Thai noble under King Narai of Ayutthaya. The bar’s signature beverages, in turn, reflect this noble narrative, with the ‘Between The Love’ cocktail even featuring a healthy dollop of foi thong resting on top of the ice cube.

Bisou is a brand-new gastro wine bar (in the space where Gaggan’s Wet bar used to be)

Bisou – a playful term meaning “kiss” in French – is a brand-new gastro wine bar in the Langsuan Road area (occupying the space where Gaggan’s Wet bar used to be). It’s the brainchild of French duo Antoine Darquin, a talented young chef from Paris, and Théo Laverne, a skilled sommelier whom many will remember from his time spent at Clara restaurant. At Bisou the menu promises a “no-boundaries” cuisine combining Western approaches and Eastern touches. As for the wines, forget about offerings from France’s same old vineyards and get set for a variety of styles, focusing on unique terroirs and lesser-known vinification methods, including rare and limited Champagnes. “Think of it as a celebration of people over places,” explains Théo. “Winegrowers over wine regions, and taste over labels.”

