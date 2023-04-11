Five Bangkok Restaurants That Are Both Tasty and Tasteful

The word “taste”, when not being used to specifically describe food, is broadly defined as “a person’s ability to judge and recognise what is good or suitable”. Of course, a person’s taste often determines what they enjoy tasting, and catering to every food fetish imaginable is what helps make Bangkok’s dining scene so vast and varied. Here we’ve singled out five restaurants that definitely deliver – each in their own way – when it comes to taste. It’s not meant to be a “best of ” list, however, but more of a nod to the innumerable nuances this city’s chefs and restaurateurs bring to the table.

SORN

It’s almost impossible to talk about the dynamism of modern Thai cuisine without acknowledging Sorn, the two-Michelin-starred fine dining spot on Sukhumvit Soi 26 helmed by Chef-Owner Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri. I vividly recall my first visit to this restaurant, including a conversation I had with Chef Ice beside the antique wall-mounted map on the main floor which highlights – in white against a sepia-toned background – Thailand’s 14 southern provinces.

Amuse bouche of crab, crab roe, and yellow chili paste at Sorn restaurant

“Food is developed by history and geography,” he explained, gliding his hand over the narrow strip of land that constitutes Thailand’s portion of the Malay Peninsula. “The southern provinces have two oceans, and these two oceans are divided by the continent. So there’s a lot of seafood, and different seafood, as the temperatures and the depths on either side are different.

Sorn’s ever amicable Chef-Owner Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri

“And here we have Malaysia, an Islamic country, where you’ve got spices and curry,” he continued, running his finger along Thailand’s southernmost border. “And here we have mountains,” he added, moving his index finger northwards up through Krabi province, “so a lot of wild herbs and wild animals.”

Elegant interiors at Sorn restaurant

This diversity of produce and cultural influences results in an aromatic and often exceedingly spicy cuisine, distilled at Sorn into a beautifully realised multi-course tasting menu where even bite-sized amuse bouche portions – like the Phuket lobster with pickles and sea conch, and the Tapee river prawn with rambutan and salted egg – burst with intensity. Sorn also revives traditional kitchen methodology, such as rice cooked over charcoal in clay pots (in this case using mineral water from Ranong).

Using traditional kitchen methodology, such as rice cooked over charcoal in clay pots

Chef Ice and his skilled kitchen team – which includes his childhood friend Chef Yodkwan “Yod” U-pumpruk – have succeeded in elevating southern Thai recipes to new heights, creating a fine dining experience enhanced by elegant interiors, wine pairings, and the artful plating of every dish: a perfect example being the marvellously colourful ‘The Sea Holds The Forest’ course, consisting of southern herbs, turmeric rice, and fish innards dressing. As for the mouth-watering mains, the crispy pork belly with tamarind chili paste and grilled stinky beans, and the pumpkin with lobster and wild quail egg, are perfect illustrations of the pungent flavours found in Thailand’s southern realm.

The ‘All Good Things from Coconut’ course which incorporates southern plants, dried squid and shrimp

With all its well-deserved awards – including the No. 2 spot on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022 – it’s hardly surprising that booking a table at Sorn is something of a Herculean task. And for the month April it will be an actual impossibility, as the restaurant is closing briefly for renovations. However, when it reopens, Chef Ice promises a slightly revamped tasting menu, and perhaps a few other surprises as well.

ANG MORR

Sometimes the most evocative tastes are those that whisk us back to our cherished childhood memories… something that Ang Morr restaurant well understands. Conceived as a throwback to the days of the “cookshop”, where extended families would go out for meals that looked Western but had distinctly Chinese flavours, this Sukhumvit Soi 38 eatery hits just the right nostalgic note.

The IG-friendly interiors at Ang Morr restaurant

By paying homage to the brand of Chinese-Western cuisine that was so popular in Thailand back in the day, this retro-centric dining spot has developed a dedicated foodie following. The well-known names behind it all are Yuki Srikanchana, of the Nara Thai Cuisine group, and Bhanu Inkawat, an award-winning designer and the founder of Greyhound Cafe. Together they’ve created something perhaps best described as a “cookshop bistro”, where traditional cookshop fare is served up with decidedly modern and contemporary twists.

Fancy egg noodles served with Canadian lobster

The origin of this historic fare, meanwhile, can be traced back to the era of King Rama IV – a time when more and more Western expats were settling in the kingdom. In turn, these transplants recruited Chinese chefs to cook dishes for them that reminded them of their homelands. The term ang moh, incidentally, is one that was often used by older Thai-Chinese grannies and grampas to denote foreigners (it means “red-haired” in Chinese).

Who can resist crispy buttered sugar bread sticks?

Among the several dozen selections on Ang Morr’s menu are such cookshop classics as fried pork chops, oxtail consommé, steak salad, and sweet corn soup. These, in turn, happily co-exist alongside such newfangled creations as crab dumplings with sea urchin roe, egg noodles served with Canadian lobster, cold tofu topped with crispy salmon and a zippy soy sauce dressing, and elevated dim sum snacks such as foie gras shui mai. As for the desserts, it’s hard to resist such comfort food classics as Chinese toffee banana, or crispy buttered sugar bread sticks.

Ang Morr’s eye-catching and gorgeously executed ‘Chinois chic’ design vibe

Of course, it’s no secret that an equally big part of Ang Morr’s success lies in the eye-catching, and gorgeously executed ‘Chinois chic’ interior design vibe, something that has turned the place into a bonafide IG superstar. Add to that the two private dining rooms up on the 2nd floor – which can be conjoined into a large dining hall – and a pet friendly al fresco terrace, and it’s no surprise that this lunch and dinner hotspot remains such a hit.

VASO

If you have a taste for adventure when it comes to fine dining, then Vaso – the very popular Spanish tapas restaurant and bar located in the Velaa Sindhorn Village Langsuan complex – might be just up your alley. Here, the heavily tattooed Head Chef Álvaro Ramos (also known as Chef El Palanca in certain circles), a Madrid native, brings the bold and brash flavours of his native land to Bangkok. And while there are proper sit-down tables available, plunking yourself down at one of the barstools that ring the U-shaped counter in the main room guarantees an up-close view of the kitchen team working fiercely to prepare each course.

Vaso’s Head Chef Álvaro Ramos holds a plate of Spanish croquettes with Joselito Iberian ham

There are some signals that say this could be considered a “casual” dining spot, such as paper placemats that double as menus and daily specials written on the chalkboard, but look closer and it’s clear that very premium ingredients are being incorporated into these dishes: Iberico and Joselito ham, truffle, Royal Oscietra caviar, 52-days dry-aged Galician beef, white asparagus, and plenty of fresh seafood flown in from the Spanish coast.

Sit at one of the barstools that ring the U-shaped counter in the main room to watch the kitchen team in action

It’s recommended that diners order one dish from each menu category per person – as tapas-style dining is all about sharing – and with eight different food categories available that means each meal is something of a feast. Incidentally, the ninth category is suggested drink pairings, listing Spanish beer, red and white wine, and sangria available by the glass or jar.

Vaso’s famous charcoal grilled whole squid with slow-cooked Joselito sauce

From the ‘Crudos’ category – described as “our chef ’s funky raw creations” – diners will find such intriguing combinations as tuna tataki with avocado mousse, and oyster with burrata, peas and lime sauce. Meanwhile, the ‘Classic Tapas’ category lists crowd-pleasing favourites like charcoal grilled Galician octopus with paprika, garlic prawns in olive oil, Spanish omelette with chorizo sausage, and black and white anchovy on toast.

Stuffed cod peppers and lobster sauce at Vaso

As the meal progresses, so does the elaborate nature of the dishes. From the ‘Seafood’ section the charcoal grilled whole squid with slow-cooked Joselito sauce is quite a showstopper, while the ‘Meat’ category tempts with suckling pig accompanied by potato millefeulle and piparra chimichurri.

Chef Álvaro Ramos prepares some tantalising charcoal king crab legs with soy butter

As for the chef himself, his CV includes stints at the two-Michelin-starred La Terraza Del Casino Madrid, and the one-Michelin starred Dos Palillos in Barcelona. However, his ongoing love affair with Asian flair and culture began in earnest when he moved to Shanghai to work at El Willy, and then later at the popular tapas bar Tomatito. He also spent time as Head Chef at Komune, in Hong Kong, but now, of course, he’s all ours!

ENOTECA

Tucked away on Sukhumvit Soi 27, far from the madding crowd, Enoteca has long been recognised as one of Bangkok’s premier Italian restaurants. For owner Nicola Bonazza, who first flung open the doors of his elegant 40-seat dining spot back in December 2004, there’s no one singular secret to its long-lasting success. “Maybe because I stay here all the time,” he laughs, “I’m married to the restaurant.”

The warm and welcoming interiors at Enoteca Italian restaurant

He also credits the “discreet and quiet” location, but mostly, he concedes, it’s all about the food. “We deliver the traditional Italian flavour, from the north, but more sophisticated. Not very heavy. With the chef I like to create something very tasty, but also modern. Although not just following the trends.”

A perfectly cooked red mullet fillet topped with ratatouille and zucchini slices

If it’s been a while since you’ve visited Enoteca, their new ‘Seven Sins’ tasting menu may be just the temptation you need. After a trio of delectable amuse bouche starters, things get underway with a perfectly cooked red mullet fillet topped with ratatouille and zucchini slices, which comes paired with burrata “paper” and dollop of spicy salame sauce. This is followed by a magnificent langoustine paired with squid lard, roasted tomatoes, and baby Italian fennel. Other heavenly highlights include: Jerusalem artichoke done three ways – puréed, roasted, and as a chip – served with thistle and braised quail; Roccaverano goat cheese ravioli poured over with an onion consommé and garnished with black truffle; and slices of marinated duck breast served with a celery root pureé.

Roccaverano goat cheese ravioli poured over with an onion consommé and garnished with black truffle

The ‘Seven Sins’ menu is actually one of three set dinners available, however there’s ample à la carte items to choose from as well, with standouts such as the intricately layered eggplant parmigiana, and the mouth-watering handmade agnolotti pasta shells filled with three roasted meats (veal, chicken, and rabbit).

Tagliolini morels mushrooms, black winter rruffles, and Parmesan cheese foam

Amusingly, Nicola shares with me that over the years the majority of his chefs have been named Stefano, including the man currently helming the kitchen, Chef Stefano Borra. “He’s been with me since 2016,” Nicola points out, explaining that back in Turin the chef ran his own restaurant, Vo, for which he received a Michelin star four years running.

A selection of pretty petit fours to conclude the meal

Of course, it would be a disservice to talk about Enoteca without mentioning the wine selection (the restaurant’s name literally means “wine library”). When I casually ask how many labels he has on hand, Nicola is quick to respond: “397… the last time I counted,” he says with a grin, adding that his restaurant has been awarded a prestigious ‘3 Bottle’ rating multiple times by the Italian food and wine magazine Gambero Rosso (one of only 20 restaurants in the world to achieve this).

JHOL

Indian food can be a bit of a hard sell in Thailand, since many Thai people openly admit they like neither the smell nor the taste. However, this tide is turning at Jhol, where a selection of “coastal cuisine” delicacies has developed a strong foodie following amongst Bangkok’s local Indian, Thai, and expat communities.

Daab Chingri (river prawns cooked in tender coconut served with pandan ghee rice) at Jhol

The menu here was developed by the acclaimed, Indian-born international chef and restaurateur Hari Nayak, who was in Bangkok as recently as last November, and who will most likely be returning for a follow up visit in May. His concept for Jhol is to highlight the wealth of lesser-known regional dishes from coastal India, which deserve to have their place in the pantheon of that nations’ vast and diversified cuisine. So, if all you know of Indian food is butter chicken, chicken tikka, and dal makhni, your tastebuds are in for a surprise.

The Patrani Machi course includes a dramatic presentation

A few months ago, during Chef Hari’s visit, he and Jhol’s Executive Chef Sanchit Sahu made several updates to the à la carte menu. Highlights include: Cuttack Dahi Bara Alu Dum (buttermilk soaked dumplings, spicy potatoes, and crispy chickpea flour noodles); Badanekai Ennegayi (eggplant, niger seeds and coconut masala); Daab Chingri (river prawns cooked in tender coconut served with pandan ghee rice); and Patrani Machi (Parsi-style banana leaf steamed king fish with lacha potatoes).

Indian-born international chef and restaurateur Hari Nayak

With the food focus fixed firmly on India’s coastal regions, it’s hardly surprising that seafood dishes figure rather prominently at Jhol. After all, the length of India’s mainland coastline alone is a whopping 6,100 km (include all the islands and it’s over 7,500 km). As such, two new must-try mains are the seafood Pulimunchi, a spicy, tangy fish curry that nicely represents Mangalorean cuisine, and the Pollichathu, a dish of seasonal whole fish with a rustic Kerala spice rub, tapioca steak, and sarlas (onion salad).

The very tasty Fish Pollichathu at Jhol restaurant

Another surprise is that naans, those classic Indian bread course accompaniments, were recently taken off the menu and replaced by authentic regional breads such as tatte idli, neer dosa, kallappam, thecha paratha, and mughlai parotta; each of which represents a different section of this vast and complex country.

Thecha paratha bread (served with the eggplant curry)

Of course, all this elevated fare is also being suitably presented in a proper fine dining setting – a beautifully remodelled house on Sukhumvit Soi 18. Inside, diners can also indulge in a variety of eye-catching cocktails from the bar, or peruse the well-curated, and recently updated, list of fine wines on offer.

