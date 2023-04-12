Gucci Osteria Seoul is Coming to Bangkok this April 27-29

A unique chance to taste Italian and Korean fusion dishes, prepare to experience an explosion of flavours served by the two head chefs of Gucci Osteria Seoul between April 27-29, 2023 at The St. Regis Bangkok.

In pursuit of elevating the Bangkok dining scene to an aspiring spot for international chefs, The St. Regis Bangkok begins with its first activation of the year by inviting Executive Chef Hyungkyu Jun and Head Chef Davide Cardellini from Gucci Osteria Seoul for three days to VIU restaurant.

Gucci Osteria is a restaurant under the collaboration between the fashion house Gucci and the chef patron of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, Chef Massimo Bottura. As one of the three outposts of the restaurant other than Tokyo and Beverly Hills, Gucci Osteria Seoul serves delicacies that combine the spirits of Italy and Korea through a vibrant range of dishes.

The six-course menu at VIU will start with a Black Pearl Garden, featuring Korean caviar, and followed by Kimchi Chronicles, a perfect representation of Korean and Italian cuisine.

The main course, Rosso e Nero, is a hashed tenderloin inspired by the Godfather trilogy that the chefs have proudly come up with during their past event. The feast ends with the traditional signature item of every Gucci Osteria, the Viaggio Universale di Charley, a tribute dish to the chocolate-loving son of Chef Massimo.

The Gucci Osteria Seoul experience is priced at THB5,100++ for food only, or THB7,800++ including wine pairing. It is available from April 27-29 for dinner only at VIU, The St. Regis Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]