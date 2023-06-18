13 Restaurants to Visit For the Best Views of Hong Kong

There’s always something happening in Hong Kong. If you’re planning to to visit the unique harbour land, make sure to dine at least one of these restaurants.
Hong Kong’s glittering skyline never gets old. Most travellers who flock to the city are impressed by the unparalleled views here. Whether it’s from a hike at the top of Lion Rock or from a rooftop bar towering over Victoria Harbour. And while there is no shortage of picturesque seaside restaurants, rooftop bars, and beachside hotels, it’s the dazzling skyline that tickles our fancy every damn time. And what better way to admire this beautiful city than dining at restaurants with the best views of Hong Kong?
With jaw-dropping views of the harbour and the stunning Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, it is safe to call Hong Kong one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Also, of course, we cannot discount the views from the iconic Aqua Luna junk boat or Star Ferry. Sure, we’re biased, but if you fancy a panorama with your sushi or pasta, you’ve definitely come to the right place.
So, why not dine at some restaurants in Hong Kong with some seriously stunning backdrops? Not sure where to start? See our top picks of restaurants with the best views of Hong Kong. Your Instagram is going to thank you!
These restaurants have the best views of Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
Located at the new Forty-Five in Central, The Merchants offer not only elevated Shanghainese cuisine but also killer views of the city. Expect panoramic sights of Victoria Harbour, which look different on a cloudless day and night. The restaurant is on the reins of award-winning Chef Chen Tian Long, formerly of the one-star Michelin Jade de Jardin. Chef Chen maintains the authenticity of Shanghainese taste with his contemporary creations. Indulge in dishes such as Claypot Rice with Crab Meat and Fish Maw, Deep-fried Mandarin Fish with Sweet and Sour Sauce, and more.
The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong may house the tallest bar in the world (Ozone) but only one floor below on the 102nd floor, sits the breathtaking Tosca di Angelo which serves Italian-Mediterannean fine dining from soaring heights. Proudly holding a Michelin Star for a decade now, Sicilian chef Angelo Agliano champions home-cooked dishes with a sophisticated uplift. With the dishes, diners can expect a curated variety filled with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Dine while admiring the view from West Kowloon, overlooking the Victoria Harbour from a fresh angle.
Prepare to be transported to France when you dine at Petrus. Commanding breathtaking sights of the Victoria Harbour, this Michelin-starred restaurant also epitomises masterclass in contemporary French dining. It boasts an exclusive wine cellar featuring a premium collection of Petrus wine and the best vintages from famous vineyards. Other than that, the dome-shaped ceiling is an incredible added feature.
There are many things to love about Mosu. It’s located at M+ Museum, it’s the first international outpost of Michelin-starred Mosu Seoul, and it’s helmed by Chef Sung Anh. While the Hong Kong outpost is a tasting menu-only restaurant, it carries key elements from Mosu Seoul. But at the heart of the dishes are stories that draw on Chef Sung’s childhood memories. It feels especially intimate and personalised, topped with amazing views overlooking the Victoria Harbour from West Kowloon. Since it’s located inside a museum, the interior connects seamlessly with the overall architecture, all while reflecting the cuisine.
When you dine at The Harbourside, you’ll somehow feel like you’re at the edge of Victoria Harbour. After all, that’s where the restaurant is located. As such, you can enjoy one of the best views of the city. Forget seeing Hong Kong from the top because at The Harbourside, everything feels within reach. Other than the view, diners can have a feast, thanks to the lunch and dinner buffets featuring various cuisines including Western, Indian, and local dishes.
Take in the mesmerising views of Victoria Harbour courtesy of Haku. Chef Rob Drennan presents a dining experience using premium seasonal ingredients combined with creative techniques. Enjoy your meal in a modern space complete with custom-design materials, topped with incredible views. Honestly, what else would you look for?
Perched at the top floor of The Upper House, Salisterra boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that allow diners to admire the magnificent Hong Kong skyline. The restaurant draws inspiration from the coastal cuisines of France and Italy, making it the perfect place to dine with friends and family. On weekends, Salisterra offers a delicious brunch. Come here with your friends for some afternoon snacks and enjoy some amazing drinks at the bar at night.
Pano provides uninterrupted views of the Hong Kong Harbour. Heading the kitchen is executive chef Ken Lau, who previously worked at Peninsula Hotel’s Verandah, Chesa, Gaddi’s, and Felix. He pays homage to his grandmother’s Cantonese cooking with classical French technique while championing local ingredients. Pano serves unique interpretations of signature dishes. Think French-Asian spin on fish maw, abalone and chicken. The chef also gives an exceptional treatment of top-quality produce, such as the Miyazaki Wagyu, cooked for two ways.
The former Maze Grill by Gordon Ramsay has been refashioned into the Harbourside Grill. The restaurant tapped executive chef Armand Sablon to head the kitchen. With over two decades of experience in cooking French cuisine across London and France, Sablon brings his portfolio to one of Hong Kong’s most stunning harbourfront venues. Whether as a spot for a sundown tipple or for a hearty yet refined meal of steakhouse favourites, Harbourside Grill is definitely one of the top locations. Go here for a romantic date with a show-stopping view.
Besides its old-world charm and exceptional hospitality, The Peninsula Hong Kong Hotel is also famed for its delectable cuisine, and Felix is one of its long-standing restaurants. One can expect a spectacular panoramic view from both sides of the dining room, stylishly appointed by Philippe Starck.
Headed by Chef Juan Gomez, Felix offers European cuisine with a modern flair. If the incredible island views and the decadent meal aren’t entertaining enough, keep an eye out for the venue’s regular DJ lineups, live music, and mixology displays for a pre- or post-dinner swing.
Paper Moon opened in Hong Kong following successful branches in Istanbul and Beirut. Like its flagship in Milan, it’s a classic Italian restaurant through and through, focusing on regional classics from handmade burrata to Mediterranean Grilled Octopus and potato salad. Tuck into mains such as the freshly made Ricotta Gnocchi or Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio, whilst peering into the spectacular harbourside backdrop.
Those familiar with the homeware designer Tom Dixon would immediately notice the iconic pieces that take centre stage at Alto. Located on the top floor of Causeway Bay’s V Point, the restaurant interiors capture the four classical elements of earth, air, fire, and water in an upscale setting, complete with sky-high city views, of course. Known for its steak dishes, Alto also serves more eclectic dishes that liberally incorporate humble ingredients found locally.
Located on the iconic waterfront skyline, Hue delights with its modern interior complete with a view that frames the skyline like a painting. Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, you get a front-row seat with stunning views. The upscale Australian-influenced cuisine is helmed by executive chef Anthony Hammel, who earned his chops previously working with celebrity chef Mark Best.
This story first appeared here.