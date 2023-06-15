In Person: Chef Jutamas “Som” Theantae on Being a Global Gourmet

Back in the final week of April, 2023, Chef Jutamas “Som” Theantae travelled to Nigeria to represent Thailand at the GTCO Food & Drink Festival, a large-scale industry event that brings prominent individuals from the global culinary stage together with local food fans and business professionals.

Chef Jutamas “Som” Theantae back in her Karmakamet Conveyance days

With well over 20 years’ experience as a professional chef, both in Thailand and abroad, Chef Jutamas “Som” Theantae has made quite a name for herself as someone who’s not afraid to push the epicurean envelope. Many Bangkok gourmands remember her fondly as the woman behind Karmakamet Conveyance restaurant, where diners were presented with intricately crafted and always unpredictable set menu dinners.

In October of 2021 she left the chaos of Bangkok behind and relocated to Hua Hin, where she opened a charming beachfront bistro appropriately named Som’s Table. Here she serves up an à la carte menu of beautifully prepared and highly imaginative gourmet comfort food dishes, which have, in turn, earned her a devoted foodie following. Recently, she was invited to Nigeria to take part in the 6th edition of the prestigious GTCO Food & Drink Festival, which was held in the capital city of Lagos and ran from April 29 to May 1. It was Chef Som’s very first time in Africa and the experience left a deep impression on her.

Nigeria’s GTCO Food & Drink Festival was held in the capital city of Lagos and ran from April 29 to May 1

How did the GTCO Food & Drink Festival organisers choose you to be part of this event?

I asked them the same thing and they said they Googled me. They choose words like “best female chef Thailand” – they wanted a female chef – and then they reached out to me by email. They basically said they were doing this food event in Nigeria, and they thought I would be suitable to represent Thailand. I looked on YouTube and saw there were many chefs who had attended in previous years, so I didn’t have any doubts.

Chef Som wowing the masterclass crowd at the GTCO Food & Drink Festival

What sort of a presentation did you do?

I was asked to do one 60-minute masterclass – anything about Thai food – so I did some research and saw that the objective of this event is to promote enterprise. Many people joining my masterclass might want to open a restaurant, or maybe they already have restaurants, with different kinds of cuisines, so I thought I must bring something that is practical. Something adaptable for them to cook at home or in the restaurant. I did something very simple, a sam kler, which in Thai means “three friends”. It’s a paste that’s fundamental to the taste of Central Thai cuisine, made with coriander root, garlic, and black pepper. And you can put it into so many dishes.

I personally don’t really believe that people should cook only following one formula. I think people should be free and have fun to cook however they like. But if they want to cook Thai food, it’s important to understand the fundamental tastes, and then they can create anything. So I told them sam kler is like the primary colours in painting – red, yellow and blue – and later they can create their own rainbow.

Chef Som’s garlic and pepper prawns, made with sam kler paste

Did you prepare these ingredients live on stage?

Yes, with the big video screens and everything. There were 500 people there. And then after I showed how to make Thai basil chicken, garlic and pepper prawns, and yam kai dao (fried egg salad). And a lot of people got to taste it, and they were amazed. They said, “We don’t believe this taste came from just this simple paste!”

Cooking up a storm at the GTCO Food & Drink Festival

What was your personal takeaway from attending this event?

It was one of my best experiences. I fell in love with Nigeria. People there are just so full of love. You can’t believe it! Everywhere is happiness. In the kitchens, people are working hard but also dancing. Everywhere you hear music. On my last day I asked, “How come you’re so happy and dancing all the time?” They said, “You know, we cannot expect anything from our own country, from our government, so the only way is to generate happiness within ourselves.”

Who else attended this event, in terms of both audience members and presenters?

The people in my masterclass were pretty much all Nigerian. And except for the visiting chefs I didn’t really see any foreigners. Three chefs I met were from London, and two were from New York. The rest I didn’t meet because they came after I’d returned to Thailand.

The idyllic seaside view diners enjoy at Som’s Table in Hua Hin

Did you come back with any goodies from Africa that you might one day use at Som’s Table?

I bought a lot of spices and herbs, which are now in my kitchen. But when they are here, in Thailand, it’s different. I need to figure out how to adapt them to my own recipes.

somstable.com