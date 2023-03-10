In Person: Roberto Gonzalez Alonso, Chef De Cuisine at Uno Mas Restaurant

When Roberto Gonzalez Alonso was recently appointed Chef De Cuisine at Uno Mas restaurant – as well as Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld – his inherited responsibilities included overseeing one of Bangkok’s most lavish Sunday Champagne brunches.

Just what goes into creating the ultra-lavish, once-a-month Sunday Champagne Brunch at Uno Mas?

Looking for Bangkok’s most lavish Sunday brunch? One that comes with unlimited pours of G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne? Well, look no further than Uno Mas, the award-winning Spanish restaurant perched high up on the 54th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld. However, be aware that this fabulous feast only takes place on the first Sunday of each month, meaning some advance preparation and planning is definitely recommended.

Advance preparation is also a vital thing for the extended Uno Mas team, currently led by Chef De Cuisine Roberto Gonzalez Alonso. Prestige caught up with the Spanish born chef to find out exactly what goes into the creation and execution of this infamous three-hour feast, which runs from 11:30am to 2:30pm, and offers diners a fantastic culinary journey – showcasing the bold flavours of Spain and the Mediterranean region. If you think it’s a breeze stocking the larder with multiple varieties of oysters, mountains of snow crab, fresh Maine lobsters, juicy tiger prawns, hard-to-find Jamon Iberico, and A5 Kobe beef sashimi… think again!

What is the starting point when creating the Sunday Champagne Brunch at Uno Mas?

Without a doubt, the guest experience is at the forefront of this feast. I envision myself enjoying a Sunday brunch as a guest, and think about my expectations and what elements would enhance my experience. Ibelieve that the only way to create a menu is by taking into account the entire experience as a whole, which also includes the service staff who ensure that our guests are satisfied.

Can you share some interesting behind-the-scenes secrets customers would probably never know about?

It’s like a theatre production. First, you must plan for the event: what you want to do, and how to make it happen. We plan for the next Sunday brunch two days after our last one ends, and continue to prepare for up to one month before the actual event. It’s difficult to predict how many people will come, and how much Champagne or lobster we need, but with our extensive experience we manage it perfectly. Also, we have to think about how many staff are required on the day. No one gets a day off in the kitchen during this time. We prepare food the day before, and on Sunday our day starts at 8am… to be ready for the 11:30am curtain raiser.

What lengths do you go to in order to procure the most high-end and, in some cases, rare and imported products?

This is perhaps one of the most challenging aspects we face when planning for the next brunch. Many of the ingredients we require are sourced from outside Thailand, and they can take up to three weeks to arrive.

What are some of the logistic hurdles you face, especially with global supply chains being what they are these days?

The global supply chain definitely creates logistical challenges for us while planning this monthly extravaganza. Our biggest concern is sourcing seasonal products from various parts of the world, such as Spain, Australia, Italy, and Canada, and ensuring they arrive on time. Since we use these ingredients on the same day, planning the logistics perfectly is crucial to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Are there any Spanish dishes and/or specialties that you’ve introduced recently?

We already have many unique Spanish dishes, and I have also recently introduced a few new specialities. We strive to bring new and unique flavours to our menu each time. However, the challenge lies in sourcing thenecessary ingredients and identifying reliable suppliers. We put a lot of effort into finding new items and our hard work is paying off. We look forward to unveiling a new menu soon, with exciting new dishes.

What do you hope customers will take away from this experience?

Our ultimate goal is to ensure the happiness of our guests. We take great care of them, ensuring that their experience with us is memorableable. When our guests come to our establishment, we want them to feel asthough they are at home. Our home becomes their home too.

For more information, or to make your reservations, visit unomasbangkok.com