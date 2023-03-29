Mia’s New Spring Tasting Menu is a Love Letter to Nature’s Bounty

Chefs Pongcharn “Top” Russell and Michelle Goh have crafted an eight-course tasting menu that features exciting new bites and reimagined Mia staples that pay homage to Spring’s most enticing aromas and flavours.

Located off Sukhumvit Soi 26, Mia is a must-visit for a fine dining experience that can be best described as modern European cuisine with an injection of Asian soul.

The restaurant sits in a stylish, repurposed house and boasts an intimate dining area and newly established bar, Behind the Curtain, where patrons can enjoy a unique dessert omakase and cocktail pairing experience.

As someone who has dined at Mia before, what I truly appreciate about Chefs Top and Michelle’s approach to crafting their menus is the commitment to letting the natural flavours of each ingredient shine.

So much so that each dining experience begins with a walkthrough of several of the standout seasonal produce that will be used in the creation of each dish. For this menu, I was presented with caviar, kohlrabi, Thai grapes, sweet wine, black truffle, Josephine oysters, and more.

To begin, I was served an amouse-bouche of Josephine oyster topped with a Champagne and shiso granita that was followed by a glass of bubbly. I then received ‘snacks’ – four plates of nibbles to warm up the palate.

Working my way clockwise, I tucked into the smoked haddock tart topped with a rich and slightly lemony hollandaise, followed by a perfectly seasoned salmon tartare served with Sriracha mayo and ikura that added a burst of umami with every bite. I then nibbled on the three cheese and pancetta cigar, before concluding the course with a bite of buttery foie gras that was elevated with Sauternes and black truffle.

While I waited for the next course, I was served one of my favourite Mia staples, the sourdough brioche paired with shallot butter and onion ash, a truly heavenly combination.

Fans of seafood will be particularly pleased with Mia’s latest tasting menu as both the cold starters and hot starters are seafood-forward.

The next part of the meal began with a cold appetiser, the Hokkaido scallop crudo served with a generous portion of caviar and pickled kohlrabi that added some refreshing zest to the plate. This was followed by an ajo blanco – Mia’s take on a traditional cold soup from Spain – that consisted of a rich, nutty soup made with chunks of North Sea crab and served with sliced grapes.

For the warm starters, I was served an incredibly creamy cuttlefish and cauliflower risotto that was topped with plenty of grated black truffle – a very dreamy dish if you enjoy salty and savoury flavours like I do. Next, was the poached Icelandic cod served with cucumber in a lemongrass broth that was both aromatic and refreshing on the palate.

For my main, I opted for the 48-hour braised beef short rib paired with oyster cream and salsify, a vegetable which is interestingly recognised as the ‘oyster plant’ due to sharing common flavour profiles. The meat was tender and its natural, deep flavour was brought out even further by all the other components on the plate.

One of my favourite parts of dining at Mia is being served a warm glass of consommé before moving onto the sweet treats. The soup is rich, flavourful and really packs a punch.

To cleanse the palate, I tucked into a bowl of cold watermelon, tomato jelly and whipped feta before moving onto one of my favourite desserts of all time, ‘Mia’s Cereal Bowl,’ a delicious amalgamation of homemade cereal mix, malted milk chocolate, corn, and milk, it really captures the joy of sneakily eating breakfast for dinner.

Paralleling the snacks served at the start of the meal, to conclude I was given a selection of petit fours ranging from more tart bites to creamy chocolate and hazelnut creations.

Although the tasting menu is superb on its own, I do recommend opting for the five-glass wine pairing as well that have been perfectly curated to complement each dish and provide a glimpse into the restaurant’s impressive wine cellar that is stocked with over 115 labels.

Some of my favourite labels from the pairing include the medium-bodied Pieropan Soave Classico white wine, the sweett Koehler-Ruprecht’s Kallstadter Annaberg Scheurebe Kabinett 2018, and the 2021 Chardonnay Kabinett Trocken.

Recognising the importance of vegetarian and vegan diets, Mia offers tasting menus catering to both as well.

