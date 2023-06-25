Just this week, two Bangkok restaurants made it onto the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list. Topped in Asia only by Japan with one more entry, it became apparent that the dining scene in Thailand is only growing stronger, as the Thai capital has managed to get a firm foot in the door of the global culinary stage. National pride and due recognition aside, this also means that Bangkok has some of the most hard-to-book restaurant tables in the world.

If you’ve dined at any of these tough-to-reserve restaurants below, consider yourself very, very lucky. From complex reservation systems to advance payments, limited seatings, and hard-to-catch chefs, these Bangkok restaurants present the crème de la crème of the city’s dining scene — or at least, the crème de la crème of the city’s most impossible reservations.

Impossible Reservations: The Most Hard-To-Book Restaurants in Bangkok

Sorn

It could be argued that Sorn is as famous for its food as it is for its tough reservation system. It is known as the most hard-to-book restaurant in Bangkok, and diners are often making reservations months — if not a full year — in advance. Sorn is a 2-Michelin-star restaurant that specialises in Southern Thai cuisine, with a special spotlight on sustainable ingredients. It is helmed by Chef Ice Supaksorn.

Advance payment is required to secure your reservation at Sorn, as they take no-shows very seriously. The restaurant only does one seating per night when it is open, so reservations are hot tickets (and require advance payment, too). Insider tip? Keep an eye on their social media accounts for sudden availabilities.

Find out more at Sorn, and try your luck on Sorn’s reservation page.

Gaggan Anand

Notorious Chef Gaggan Anand is no stranger to owning a hard-to-book restaurant in Bangkok. Before he opened Gaggan Anand, he could be found at Gaggan, once named the best restaurant in Asia for four consecutive years. In 2023, his newer restaurant, Gaggan Anand, ranks at no.2 on this list, and is still as difficult to reserve. The chef plays with creative and complex techniques to serve up progressive Indian dishes here, and fans are always trying their luck to catch Gaggan Anand here himself. He is a bit of a rare sighting, which likely also adds to the allure.

The 14-seat chef’s table restaurant takes two seatings a night, and requires advance payment to make a reservation.

Find out more at Gaggan Anand, and try your luck on Gaggan Anand’s reservation page.

Le Du

It has never been easy to get a table at Le Du, and it’s about to get so much harder. Named Asia’s Best Restaurant 2023, and taking the no. 15 spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list, Le Du is no new name on the Bangkok dining scene, though it is on an impressive upwards trajectory this year. The Michelin-starred modern Thai-inspired restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, and is centred around Thai seasonal ingredients. Le Du, while its name sounds French, is also the Thai word for ‘season.’

As Le Du does multiple seatings a night, the chances of getting a table here are slightly higher, though it could also mean that you would have to dine quite late. Le Du’s reservation system also allows you to be added to the wait list if your chosen date isn’t available.

Find out more at Le Du, and try your luck on the Le Du reservation page.

Samrub Samrub Thai

Samrub Samrub Thai is one of the most notable Thai restaurants that has come into the spotlight in recent years. Describing itself as the ‘private kitchen of Chef Prin Polsuk,’ the restaurant aims to serve diners in an intimate Thai family style, with an ever-changing menu featuring local ingredients. Like a best-kept secret, Samrub Samrub Thai is famously hard to book. Whilst Chef Prin is in the kitchen, it definitely helps to get on the good side of his wife, Thanyaporn ‘Mint’ Jarukittikun, who handles the front of house.

Reservations require an advance payment, and menus may change without prior notice. Cancellations less than 7 days before dining will also not be refunded.

Find out more at Samrub Samrub Thai, and try your luck on the Samrub Samrub Thai reservation page.

Potong

Potong was recently listed as a newcomer on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, ranking at no.88. It’s fine testament to the work Chef Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij has put in since opening just over a year ago, after becoming the youngest and first-ever female chef to receive the Michelin Thailand Opening of the Year Award, too. These days, it is hard to get a table at Potong, but it is not impossible. Those who wish to get a taste of the “memories of textures and spices” through Chef Pam’s progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine stand a fair chance of snagging a reservation inside this beautiful Sino-Portuguese building.

In comparison to others on this list, Potong only requires a THB 1000 deposit per guest to make a reservation. There are also multiple seatings for dinner throughout the night.

Find out more at Potong, and try your luck on the Restaurant Potong reservation page.