Prestige Gourmet: Acqua Bangkok is Making Waves

It’s been less than a year since Chef Alessandro Frau first swung open the doors of Acqua Bangkok – his gorgeously designed, modern gourmet Italian dining spot on Soi Somkid – however, his history with this particular location goes back considerably further.

The beautiful sea-inspired interiors at Acqua Bangkok restaurant

Around five years ago Alessandro Frau, the chef/owner of Acqua restaurant in Phuket, began making regular trips to Bangkok to scout locations for what would become Acqua Bangkok. “But I said I will only do it if I find an amazing location,” he tells me during our pre-dinner chat. And while he did eventually find that amazing location – halfway up Soi Somkid, across the road from Nai Lert Park – actually obtaining it took several more years.

“When I found Soi Somkid, I fell in love with this street. It’s beautiful, and clean, with lots of trees, so every time I came to Bangkok looking for locations I checked here first. On one visit I found an old house. I was sure it was abandoned because when I looked through a hole in the gate I saw a huge untended garden. I found the listing online, but the agency said the house was sold already, a long time ago.”

Chef/owner Alessandro Frau

That house went on to become the Spirit Jim Thompson restaurant, and Jaew after that, but neither venue really took off. Sometime later, Alessandro was put in touch with art director at Jim Thompson, and he proposed partnering with them on a rebrand and redesign of the space. But by then the Covid crisis had already disrupted Jim Thompson’s overall business, and they were actually looking to divest themselves of their restaurant division. A meeting was then set up with property’s landlords, to discuss the transfer of the lease, and to Alessandro’s surprise – and relief – they said they were “honoured” to have Acqua interested in taking over this location.

A wave motif adorns the walls, as well as an intriguing bubble pattern

“They knew of my [Phuket] restaurant, and its reputation, so I was very lucky,” he recalls, although because of pandemic delays it still took him almost a year to finish the design of his new project.

Part of that grand design included securing the services of Wattanaorn Panyajaray, of Lucid Dream Design studio. “I used her because I needed someone professional, to deal with the construction company and everything,” Alessandro explains. “Usually I do the designing myself – I designed the Phuket restaurant – but this was a very important project, so we needed not just my ideas.

Chef Alessandro photographed in his wine cellar (which is home to approximately 500 labels)

“The white wave feature on the walls is my concept, but she did the ceiling, and she designed the wine cellar. Before it was a private dining room. She also proposed the bubble effect on the walls, based on my painting in the Phuket restaurant.”

All these undulating waves and buoyant bubbles certainly reflect the restaurant’s name – the Italian word for “water” – but surprisingly, I point out, there’s no colour blue anywhere.

The always bustling open kitchen at Acqua Bangkok

“Exactly,” says the chef, “because the palette for Acqua has always been white with black, very elegant and chic. The majority is white, so it has a clean, fresh feeling, but for this restaurant we also have copper accents, an element used to give a feeling of luxury, and of elegance and sophistication.”

The design also incorporates a few other surprises, including a century-old tree growing in the middle of the restaurant – a glass enclosure was built around it – and a number of wonderful free-form doorways created, to scale, from the chef ’s own drawings. But when I enquire about the slender hanging lights suspended over many of the tables, he reveals they were left over from Jim Thompson. “Those I kept,” he laughs.

Freeform doorways created based on the chef’s own drawings

Of course, the creation of a restaurant goes well beyond just choosing the paint colour and the light fixtures, which is why Alessandro takes care of almost every design detail himself. Naturally he designed his own work area – a huge, gleaming open-kitchen, buzzing with staff – but he also chose the cutlery, plates, glasses, and so on.

“Even the tablecloths I designed,” he indicates, obviously proud of his handiwork. “People who have been to Acqua in Phuket will notice many small details that recall that restaurant. But not the chairs though. These ones are more luxurious, and upholstered in velvet. When you touch them, it’s like stroking a cat,” he grins, miming that very gesture.

“I like to design. I like art, and chefs have to be artists in a way,” he admits when I ask him if he ever considered taking up the paintbrush instead of the spatula. “I was very good in art and design in school, but it was not a career I wanted to pursue.”

A trio of delicious amuse bouche starters

The culinary career path he did choose led him, over time, from his home in Sardinia to the shores of Phuket, arriving in Thailand almost 20 years ago as the Executive Sous Chef at the Sheraton hotel. “The following year I was promoted to Executive Chef, but after four years I realised that job was too much office work. I was missing the creativity part. I decided then I wanted to open my own restaurant,” he says, and in 2009 Acqua was born. It’s since gone on to become one of the most award-winning Italian restaurants in Phuket, but doing business in a beachfront paradise does have a few shortcomings.

“You have an amazing high season in Phuket, but in the low season… what we do? We must have a place where we have constant business all year. So, we said we should open in Bangkok. We wanted to play in the Premier League,” he quips, and judging by the overwhelmingly positive response Acqua Bangkok has received since opening its doors last summer, it was a wise move indeed.

Crudo of Sicilian red prawns and delicate Amaebi prawns, topped with smoked mozzarella and salmon roe

The restaurant’s lunch and dinner menus offer a wide range of superb à la carte selections – recipes the chef has painstakingly perfected over the years – but for newcomers, the recently launched lunch and dinner 9-course degustation menu (THB 3,800++) serves as a good introduction to Chef Alessandro’s talents.

Thinly sliced marinated squid (cut to resemble tagliatelle noodles), with mint, olive oil, cucamelon, and smoked caviar

“I call this menu ‘Memories and After…’, and all these dishes I’ve designed come from my memories, including where I’ve worked – London, Thailand, France, Mexico, and so on. The first dish is Sicily meets Japan,” hecomments when my dinner service officially begins (following a trio of excellent amuse bouche starters). Half the plate now set before me is taken up with a crudo of tender Sicilian red prawns and delicate Amaebi prawns, topped with four dabs of smoked mozzarella and four single beads of salmon roe. The other half contains a sublime smoked mozzarella sauce, decorated with a colourful polka dot pattern made from sea urchin oil, squid ink, and sea asparagus oil.

Sardinian smoked eel, served with pickled vegetables and white balsamic vinegar

The next dish – one I’ve encountered before from previous visits to the restaurant – is a fabulous combination of thinly sliced marinated squid (cut to resemble tagliatelle pasta noodles), accented with mint, extra virgin olive oil, cucamelon, and smoked caviar. As with most of the dishes on the new tasting menu it’s available à la carte as well. This is soon followed by the wonderful Sardinian smoked eel, served with pickled vegetables and white balsamic vinegar. Glorious!

Risotto which deliciously combines snails, seasonal mushrooms, and foie gras

When the risotto course arrives, the chef relates the story of how, during his childhood, rainy days meant hunting for snails with his father, and the day after the rain meant collecting mushrooms in the countryside, where there’d be forests, farms, and plenty of ducks. In turn, the risotto he’s created deliciously combines snails, seasonal mushrooms, and foie gras. “And I make it look like my countryside,” Alessandro adds. “Green like the forest, brown like the earth… it comes with a real story behind it.”

burrata stuffed tortelli and Wagyu beef cheek ragout, topped with shavings of fresh black truffle

The next course veers into somewhat more decadent territory, as a plate of burrata stuffed tortelli and Wagyu beef cheek ragout appears – the meat’s been sous vide for 72 hours – all topped with shavings of fresh black truffle. It’s then finished with a creamy pour of Parmigiano-Reggiano, and anointed with droplets of 25-year aged balsamic vinegar. A true showstopper.

Mediterranean red mullet with buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, Taggiasche olives, and capers from Sicily

The final savoury course gives diners a choice between wood-fired roasted suckling pig and pan-fried Mediterranean red mullet. It was a hard choice, but I opted for the fish, which came paired with a buffalo mozzarella sauce, Italian datterino tomatoes, Taggiasche olives, and capers from Sicily.

‘Fior di Latte’ dessert: milk semifreddo, foam, gelatin, sauce and gelato

The meal concludes with a light dessert, followed by a trio of delectable petit fours, one of which rests in an old-fashioned music box – which when opened reveals a tiny ballerina twirling to a tinkling lullaby tune.

A trio of petit fours, one of which rests in an old-fashioned music box

This delightful degustation menu will exist in its present form for the next six months or so, and while there is no course-by-course wine pairing yet, the restaurant’s sommelier was very helpful in suggesting several excellent vinos to try with different courses. Standouts included a crisply confident 2021 Terlaner Cuvée, Cantina Terlano, Alto Adige – to accompany the squid dish – and a debonair 2017 Massolino Margheria Barolo, served alongside the risotto.

For reservations, visit Acqua Bangkok.