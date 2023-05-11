Prestige Gourmet: Sampling Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s new ‘Summer Journey’ menu

Making use of the finest seasonal ingredients, the new 16-course ‘Summer Journey’ tasting menu at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin reflects not only Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen’s gastronomic adventures in Thailand, but also his travels in Europe.

Stunning interiors at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, including the centrepiece group table under a metallic sala-style roof

Crafting an exceptional fine dining experience relies on the input of so many crucial variables. First there’s the ambience, which encompasses not only the design and décor but also the less immediately obvious details, such as background music and lighting. Then there’s the service, which should be attentive yet unobtrusive, and formal yet friendly. Finally, there’s the food on the plate, which is an expression not only of the chef ’s mastery of texture, flavour, and presentation, but also his or her ability to find and bring together just the right ingredients, whether they be imported from distant lands or sourced from local markets.

At Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin these elements all come together seamlessly, and the fact that the restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star for six consecutive years – 2018 to 2023 – only underscores that conviction. Located within the beautiful Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, the tasting menus here are conceived jointly by Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen, the founder of the Michelin-starred Kiin Kiin modern Thai restaurant in Copenhagen, and Chef Chayawee “Berm” Sutcharitchan, the Bangkok-based half of the duo.

Chef Chayawee “Berm” Sutcharitchan (left), and Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen (right)

The perfect partnership that exists between these two chefs – despite their being separated by multiple time zones – is key to the restaurant’s continued success. And while Chef Henrik does make plenty of visits to Thailand (he was last here in late April), it’s Chef Berm who expertly holds the fort on a nightly basis.

Their most recent culinary collaboration is entitled ‘Summer Journey’, designed to reflect Chef Henrik’s gastronomic travels in Thailand, but also his life in Europe – and Spain in particular, where he has a vineyard and a farm. The result is a 16- course feast which has been lovingly crafted using the finest summertime ingredients.

Eight imaginative ‘street food’ canapés

The journey begins with a set of eight imaginative ‘street food’ canapés, something regular visitors to the restaurant will be familiar with. My own previous visit to Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin was back in the autumn of 2021, and looking back through my iPhone pics I see that of the eight ‘street food’ canapés I had then, only the “moon food” edible plastic bag (made from cornstarch) containing puffed rice seasoned with spices has been repeated, as it’s such a customer favourite.

As for the other seven starters, the first comes presented to us as a close-up magic trick, in which the server first opens the lid of an “empty” wooden box. He then replaces the lid and invites me to knock on it three times, after which he removes the lid once more. To our amazement a pair of tiny soy meringue spheres have appeared, and we’re instructed to eat these finger food treats with a dip into the accompanying wasabi yoghurt. Magically delicious!

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s plush lounge area, where parties of three or less are served their first seven starters

Another canapé highlight is the crispy chicken skin topped with green apple, peanut ice cream and ginger pickle, which is followed by a dish of egg yolk, lightly stir-fried squid, basil hollandaise sauce, and crispy riceberry on top. Served in a hollow porcelain egg resting in a bird’s nest created using a classic dim sum container, this squid surprise shows Chef Henrik’s fondness for adding a touch of whimsy to the presentations.

Equally whimsical is the green chicken curry cornetto – a savoury, mini-ice cream cone – which preceded the much tamer Wagyu beef massaman croquette. Then we’re treated to gourmet miang kham, hand prepared à la minute using all the regular ingredients (betel leaf, peanut, dried shrimp, dried coconut, ginger, shallot, lime, and chili), but with the added zing of pineapple and passion fruit. A fresh idea indeed.

Opting for one of the restaurant’s romantic U-shaped booths

Our seating then switches from the restaurant’s plush lounge area – where parties of three or less are served their first seven starters – to the main dining area, which is a stunningly designed space. And while the high-ceilings, elegant wood panelled walls, and accents of purple in the upholstery all command attention, the most eye-catching features are undoubtedly the beautifully illuminated indoor lotus ponds (sra bua means lotus pond in Thai), and the centrepiece group table which sits under a metallic sala-style roof – exquisitely carved with traditional Thai designs – that’s held up by a lustrous teakwood support frame.

We opt for one of the restaurant’s romantic U-shaped booths, and after settling in we’re presented with the last of the eight iintroductory courses: a delicate lotus root salad topped with crispy salmon skin, which is served inside an actual lotus flower (which is not edible we’re cautiously informed). It’s also at this point that the seven-glass wine pairing begins, in this case a 2021 By.Ott Côtes de Provence Rosé, with summery notes of strawberry.

Spanish red prawn carpaccio

Not long after, we’re presented with the first of the main courses: thinly sliced Spanish red prawn carpaccio adorned with dollops of lemongrass gel and lime mayo, fresh lemongrass, finger lime, chervil (a microgreen), coriander, and few spoonfuls of lime leaf tapioca sprinkled on top by the server. The silky-smooth prawn combines deliciously with all the toppings, but I especially liked the citrussy pop that the finger lime added.

Five-spice duck consommé served with a pair of duck sausages and a pair of lettuce leaves filled with duck larb and foie gras

Next up is the five-spice duck consommé, which is prepared tableside using a two-chambered soup siphon, heated from below with a flame, that infuses the liquid with aromatic flavours such as cinnamon and star anise. The soup is actually the accompaniment to a pair of duck sausages and a pair of lettuce leaves filled with duck larb and foie gras, both of which are brought to the table concealed under a smoked-filled, glass bell jar. Lifted off by the server with a circular flourish, the smoke – from burnt coconut husks – is a humorous nod the smoky belches that Bangkok’s tuk tuks are famous for.

This dish – paired, incidentally, with a lovely Louis Latour Bourgogne Pinot Noir – is probably the “showiest” of the evening, which is something of a departure for Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin. Over the years I’ve dined twice at this restaurant, and both times I recall encountering courses requiring the use of comical gadgets and gizmos, and no shortage of liquid nitrogen fog to jazz up the presentations. But this time around I sense that Chef Henrik and Chef Berm are toning down the spectacle a bit, and instead focusing more on the essence of their craft.

Charcoal-grilled squid skewers (seen here) which accompany a bowl of velvety corn soup

Of course, that’s not to say the presentations and platings are in any way dull. Far from it, in fact, as evidenced by the wonderful charcoal-grilled Hokkaido scallop skewers with seafood sauce – prepared tableside – which accompany a bowl of velvety corn soup topped with grilled corn, which is further embellished by a zig-zag squirt of celery and spinach purée. The dish is inspired by the grilled squid so common in Thai street food culture, with the corn and the scallop making a fabulous flavour combo.

White asparagus ice cream with poached white asparagus pieces

Another treat is the white asparagus ice cream with poached white asparagus pieces, which shares the plate with chunks of oh-so tender Alaskan king crab garnished with spring onion and bright green coriander oil. The whole dish then receives a dramatic pour-over of semi-frozen tom kha, but thankfully no distracting dry ice theatrics.

Lobster tempura balls sit alongside a small mound of egg custard with red curry

The final seafood dish consists of three tasty lobster tempura balls that sit alongside a small mound of egg custard with red curry, which is hidden under a thin crispy prawn cracker. The dish – a riff on hor mok pla – is then finished with a few spoonfuls of fancy lobster bisque foam.

Ibérico pork belly slow-cooked overnight

The 14th course (if you’re counting) is certainly a worthy highlight to finish off the mains: Ibérico pork belly slow-cooked overnight, served with a soy butter sauce, with ginger, onion and pickled pineapple on the side. Adding an architectural accent are three straw-shaped pieces of kap moo (crispy pork skin), while a generous helping of jasmine rice baked with pork finishes off the dish.

Marion plum sorbet under a yoghurt dome, served with a dash of lime meringue on the side

The final two courses reveal the kitchen’s flair for dazzling desserts, starting with marion plum sorbet concealed under a yoghurt dome dotted with buttons of rose gel, served with a dash of lime meringue on the side. Then, things draw to a close with a treat inspired by Chef Henrik’s childhood memories of spending weekends with his grandmother. Her special sweet rhubarb soup is here served with pandan ice cream, as well as a small pandan custard éclair and a perfectly baked financier.

Grandma’s rhubarb soup served with pandan ice cream

This carefully crafted ‘Summer Journey’ dinner set menu is available from now until the end of September, and is also available at lunchtime as an eight- or ten-course journey.

srabuabykiinkiin.com