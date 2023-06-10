Prestige Gourmet: Savouring The Season at Clara Restaurant

The Spring edition of the ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy’ tasting menu at Clara restaurant is a celebration of seasonal produce, touching down in different regions of the country to imaginatively reinterpret and reinvent classic recipes.

The elegant interior at Clara restaurant

Of all the fine dining restaurants in Bangkok, I think I’ve been to Clara the most. And I can vividly recall each and every visit. Of course, I’m not talking about the individual ingredients in every dish placed before me, I’m talking about the overall experience – from the company I was with, to the table where we sat, to the theme of the tasting menu, which for the past couple of years has been tied to the changing of the seasons in Italy.

Currently, Chef Christian Martena is presenting the Spring edition of his ongoing ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy’ tasting menu series (Chapter VII for those keeping track), which means you still have about a month before he switches to the Summer edition. But no matter what the season, or which chapter, it virtually goes without saying that after dining here you’re bound to fall in love with Clara. And that goes as much for the restaurant itself as for its namesake, Clara Del Corso Martena, who just happens to be Chef Christian’s wife (as well as the gracious front-of-house manager).

Chef Christian Martena and his wife, Clara Del Corso Martena

Such a charming couple naturally deserve an equally charming property, and the pair certainly picked well when they chose to open their “labour of love” restaurant in the gorgeous Bauhaus-style abode which for years functioned as the YenakArt Villa art gallery. I fondly remember attending many an exhibition there, and no doubt that’s why I have such an added attachment to this space. Thankfully, when they transformed the building into Clara back in 2019, several key architectural elements were left intact, including the striking floor-to-ceiling glass front windows which overlook the beautifully manicured lawn and seductively curved driveway.

Floor-to-ceiling glass front windows overlook a beautifully manicured lawn and seductively curved driveway

The décor still bears witness to the villa’s past life as a gallery, with a selection of original artworks adorning the walls inside, and sculptures dotting the outdoor garden. Aesthetic attention has also been paid to the lighting, which elegantly finds that sweet spot between low-lit romantic and bright enough to still get a good smartphone photo. As for seating, diners can choose between a table in the main floor dining area, a more secluded spot on the half-mezzanine floor above, or a seat at the elongated Chef ’s Table that’s next to the partially open kitchen area.

The elongated Chef ’s Table (left) and the main, ground level dining area (right).

Diners are also given the choice of trying the rotating, seasonally influenced tasting menu (five or seven courses), or indulging in the nine-course ‘Signature’ menu, which remains constant most of the year. We opt for the seven-course seasonal feast, and not long after we’ve been seated at our circular table in the main room, a bubbly welcome glass of Ferrari blanc de blanc appears before each of us. Off to a good start, as always.

Outdoor lounge for pre- or post-dinner drinks

The first dish is a trio of off-menu amuse bouche bites: a baby boudeuse No.5 oyster resting on the halfshell under a generous topping of zesty green apple granita; a crispy cone filled with vitello tonnato (slow-cooked veal, tuna mousse, and coffee powder); and the chef ’s version of carasau (crunchy Sardinian flatbread), topped with smoked eggplant mousse, parsley gel, and eggplant caviar. All three are absolute knockouts, nicely setting the tone for what’s to come.

The tuna belly tartare with dashi gel and a pour-over of mozzarella cold soup, and a side serving of mozzarella ice cream

The first official course is tuna belly tartare topped with dashi gel, accompanied by radish pickled in coffee bean, lemon confit, and wasabina (a mustard green). The dish is completed with a pour-over of mozzarella cold soup – flavoured with Cetara anchovy – and a side serving of mozzarella ice cream flavoured with lemon and oregano. Weird and wonderful in every bite.

“There’s a bit of an Asian touch with the tuna and dashi, but the mozzarella brings it back to Italy,” explains Chef Christian, adding that the anchovy fish sauce in the soup is a classic recipe from the Campania region.

Charcoal grilled lobster with lemon balm gel and candied tomato infused in elderflower

Our next stop is in Sardinia, and here we are treated to a fabulous plate of charcoal grilled lobster chunks served with almond and celery brunoise (julienned, then diced), lemon balm gel, candied tomato infused in elderflower, and a vinaigrette made from the lobster coral (the cooked roe). It’s an artfully plated dish, with tiny elderflowers adding a fairy tale touch, but it’s definitely the deep smoky tang of the lobster that proves to be unforgettable.

“We use a Japanese BBQ to give the smokiness,” Clara tell us. “It’s high heat, but we cook it very fast so that it’s smoky outside and almost raw inside, like sashimi-style.”

Sommelier Edouard Marquis, who just joined the Clara team about five months ago

Our foray into Sardinia is also reflected in the course-by-course wine pairing, which at this juncture is a fragrant 2021 Vign’Angena Vermentino di Gallura. “Sardinia has only a small production of wine, ” points out sommelier Edouard Marquis – who just joined the Clara team about five months ago – and so we feel extra privileged to be enjoying some.

The next course takes us to Veneto (a region that includes Venice, Padua, and Verona) for a painstakingly prepared carpaccio of white asparagus that’s garnished with snow peas, succulent smoked eel, tarragon, and caviar. It’s quite superb – cleverly paired with a Muscat orange wine – and it leads us nicely to Piedmont, the next stop on this culinary tour, for a serving of plin agnolotti, a typical regional pasta. Stuffed with savoury black pork and herbs, the green pasta shells are finished with a savoury robiola goat cheese emulsion. But since I notice the menu also mentions “nettle” as an ingredient, I’m curious as to how that fits in.

Plin agnolotti, a typical regional pasta, stuffed with savoury black pork and herbs

“It’s the green in the pasta, ” the chef explains. “We use it as a substitute for spinach because sometimes spinach can taste too flat. Nettle is a beautiful plant, and I think it’s more tasty and herb-y.”

It’s this kind of culinary creativity that makes all of Chef Christian’s tasting menus so captivating, leaving diners like me always a little awestruck by what his kitchen produces. This holds true for the final main as well, which consists of roasted quail served with potato mille feuille, pesto, white garlic mousse, black olive tapenade, and quail jus infused with black olive and finished with white wine. Representing the Genoa region, it’s perfection on a plate (and comes nicely paired with a ruby red Langhe Nebbiolo Giovanni Rosso 2020).

Roasted quail with potato mille feuille, pesto, white garlic mousse, black olive tapenade, and quail jus

The meal then begins its three-stage conclusion with a tart pre-dessert – iced Amarena cherry jam served in a parfait glass with yoghurt, hibiscus flower, and pink peppercorn – followed by a pair of pastry “cigars”, one filled with sumptuous dark chocolate the other with tonka bean cream (which has a beautiful amaretto aroma). The meal then draws to a close with a trio of yummy petit fours, and a taste of Clara’s housemade chocolate liqueur; a richly thick concoction that we all agree is intoxicatingly divine.

Iced Amarena cherry jam served in a parfait glass with yoghurt, hibiscus flower, and pink peppercorn

“The recipe is from my husband’s grandmother, from the south of Italy, in Puglia” says Clara, as she pours out a serving of this velvety nectar. “We use a local chocolate from Chantaburi. It takes about three months to produce. It’s very pure, no sugar added, although we add a bit of milk and cream at a certain stage just to give it a bit more roundness. It’s nice to use something we can find in the country of Thailand, as many of our other items are imported.”

Pastry “cigars”, one filled with sumptuous dark chocolate the other with tonka bean cream

When the chef himself comes over to join us at the table, he expounds a bit on the ongoing ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy’ series. “Now is our second year doing this, so some dishes we’ve actually taken from the year before, but we always elaborate a bit so it’s a good rotation. And whatever dishes turn out to be the favourites, we consider moving them to our Signature menu. I think the tuna and the lobster dishes you tried could be on it in the future, but we haven’t decided yet.”

Speaking of decisions, there’s no doubt in my mind that Clara is deserving of a certain coveted accolade come the end of this year, although I’ve considered them a “star” all along.

clarabangkok.com