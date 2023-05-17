Rossini’s Welcomes Michelin Star Chef Paolo Griffa for an Exclusive Dining Series

From May 26-28, the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is celebrating Italian National Week with a series of three unforgettable culinary journeys designed to showcase the extraordinary talents of Michelin Star Chef Paolo Griffa. The first two events will be held at Rossini’s restaurant, while the final exclusive lunch will take place in the hotel’s luxurious Royal Suite.

Salmon trout raviolo, with watercress sauce

This month the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel will host three unforgettable dining events, presented in collaboration with Sanpellegrino, the official partner of the Michelin Guide Thailand, and Oman Air. These special lunch and dinner gatherings will take place from May 26-28, and are all part of the Italian National Week celebrations and will introduce local gourmands to the culinary genius of Chef Paolo Griffa. In addition, the Italian Ambassador to Thailand and the President of the Italian Trade Commission will present Chef Griffa with a special award for his extraordinary impact on the culinary world.

Paolo Griffa, the chef patron of Paolo Griffa al Caffè Nazionale restaurant

Born in the Piedmont region of Italy – famous for its red Barolos and white truffles – Chef Paolo has worked in some of the best restaurants in Italy and France, and in 2015 he won the Sanpellegrino Young Chef award for Italy, and earned a Michelin star for the Petit Royal restaurant, in Italy, just two years after joining. More recently, in August 2022, the chef’s own restaurant – Paolo Griffa al Caffè Nazionale in Aosta – received its first Michelin star. Here the chef’s innovative cooking style celebrates the Aosta Valley, blending traditional recipes with intriguing and surprising culinary techniques. It also has the distinction of being Italy’s first haute cuisine restaurant and patisserie to utilise a capillary system of supervision and monitoring of all equipment, significantly reducing its environmental impact.

Butter pan-fried black cod with mountain herbs

Chef Paolo has established himself as a master of seasonal ingredients and sustainable innovation and, needless to say, his visit to Bangkok is highly anticipated, especially as he’ll be welcoming diners at Rossini’s restaurant. This award-winning Italian fine dining spot, designed in the style of an enchanting Tuscan villa, is renowned as one of Bangkok’s best. Rossini’s regularly invites some of the world’s finest chefs to host special wine dinners at the restaurant, and these events are definite highlights in Bangkok’s culinary calendar – featuring fabulous food, talented chefs, and exceptional wines. In fact, Rossini’s wine list has even received an ‘Award for Excellence’ from Wine Spectator magazine.

The first two events in the upcoming series with Chef Paolo will be exquisite six-course set dinners held on Friday May 26, and Saturday May 27, at Rossini’s. Guests can look forward to a carefully crafted menu that deftly encapsulates Chef Paolo’s imaginative and exuberant culinary genius. Things begin with such delectable highlights as Salmerino Alpino Marinato Yogurt (marinated Arctic char, radishes and yoghurt), and Crema di Asparagi Bianchi e Mandorle (white asparagus and almond chawanmushi with black truffle). For mains, diners are given a choice of eitherMerluzzo Nero alla Mugnaia, all’ Erbe di Montagna (butter pan-fried black cod with mountain herbs), or Agnello Glassato, Limone e Dragoncello (glazed lamb, preserved lemon, and tarragon), both of which are inspired by the infamous American pop-artist and icon Andy Warhol. Finally, the meal ends on a sweet note with ‘Banana Splash’, the chef’s signature dessert.

Marinated Arctic char, with radishes and yoghurt

Vegetarians, meanwhile, won’t be disappointed with the alternative menu selections Chef Paolo has specially prepared, which include Viola: Patate, Cavoli e Fiori (purple: potatoes, flowers and cabbage), and Tajarin alle Erbe (tajarin pasta with garden herbs, kaffir lime, chilli, and black garlic). For the main, he pays tribute to Marc Chagall, another art world legend, with the eye-popping Riso Blue e Oro (blue and gold rice).

Both these dinner menus are priced at THB 5,800++, and seating runs from 5:30pm to 10:30pm. In addition, for THB 8,000++ diners can enjoy their meal with the premium wine pairing option, which includes such carefully curated sections as: Contadi Castaldi Franciacorta Brut NV; Planeta Chardonnav IGT 2021; Garofoli Verdicchio Podium DOC 2019; Pio Cesare Barbera D’Alba DOC 2020; Michele Chiarlo “Palas” Barolo DOCG 2018; and Michele Chiarlo Moscato D’Asti Nivole 2021.

Glazed lamb, with preserved lemon and tarragon

The grand finale event in this series takes place on Sunday May 28, with an ultra-exclusive lunch experience in the hotel’s luxurious Royal Suite. Limited to 10 diners only, this magnificent six-course meal is priced at THB 18,000++ (per person), and will be preceded by a premium beverage reception, and include a meticulously curated premium beverage pairing. Adding to the grandeur, this intimate affair will feature an exceptional musical performance by the award-winning Thai opera group Fivera.

To make your reservations, visit: rossinisbangkok.com/specials.