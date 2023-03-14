Shang Palace Unveils a New Menu Crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Tan Kwang Aik

The celebrated Chinese Restaurant at Shangri-La Bangkok aims to bring the refined flavours of traditional Cantonese cooking to Thailand’s capital, introducing a new menu that showcases the chef’s extensive knowledge and experience.

Chef Tan has more than two decades of culinary expertise, having worked in leading kitchens in Southeast Asia. He is known for his techniques, visually stunning plates, and devotion to upholding the traditional approaches to Cantonese cuisine.

Chef Tan shot to fame in Jakarta, Indonesia, as the Executive Chinese Chef at one of the city’s most well-known restaurants where he worked alongside a two Michelin-starred consulting chef. As a result of his creativity, the restaurant was awarded ‘Best Chinese Restaurant’ during his three-year tenure.

Now at Shang Palace, Chef Tan has created an exciting new menu with the support of his culinary team and his creations are divided into 14 sections, some of which spotlight premium produce from China: Chef’s Recommendations; Signature Dishes; Appetisers; Barbecue Corner; Soup; Abalone, Sea Cucumber, Bird’s Nest; Live Seafood and Live Fish; Seafood; Poultry; Beef, Lamb, Pork; Tofu; Vegetables; Rice and Noodles; and Desserts.

The ‘Chef’s Recommendations’ are at the core of the menu. Some of the highlights include scallop truffle, – a dish of diver scallops topped with black truffles paired with portobello mushrooms and caramelised walnuts; and the slow-cooked whole grouper casserole and oatmeal prawn, which are two heartwarming home-style dishes.

Others must-try dishes encompass the aromatic jasmine tea smoked free-range chicken served with a ginger dipping sauce; and the onion lobster, where luscious lobster meat is baked to perfection with a light soy and onion oil.

Despite a revamped menu, several of Shang Palace’s most popular dishes are still available, including crab sticky rice, Abalone fish maw soup, and traditional Peking-style oven-glazed goose. Moreover, the restaurant still offers all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch specials with more than 37 dishes to choose from and a variety of premium teas, too.

For more information about Shang Palace at Shangri-La Bangkok, click here or call 02 236 7777