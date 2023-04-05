Tippling Around Town: Rabbit Hole, Diplomat, Jack Bain’s Bar, and More

Bartenders these days – some prefer the term “mixologists” , while others hate that label – are becoming more and more like chefs, working to create signature drinks that deliver unique tastes which embrace the full spectrum of sweet to savoury. So, in the spirit of all things gourmand, here’s a “toast to taste”.

The venerable Diplomat Bar presents classy new cocktails inspired by world travels

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the legendary Diplomat Bar, located on the ground floor of the Conrad Bangkok, has introduced a creative cocktail series inspired by Conrad Hilton – the hotel’s founder – exploring idea of travel. Utilising flavours from near and far, the nine new signature drinks include: ‘Apollo 23’, a mix of vanilla vodka, yuzu and passionfruit topped with a bubble-smoke berry; the ‘Rum Resolution’, which nicely brings together aged rum, plum tonic, and vermouth; and ‘Ginmunity’, with gin, strawberries, peach liqueur, lime juice and egg white. More locally inspired, meanwhile, is the excellent ‘Midnight Train to Bangkok’, in which gin, lychee and cranberry juice, and crème de cacao are combined in a perfect fusion. Other highlights include the recently revamped gourmet bar bites menu – the ‘ Tokyo Chips’ are addictive – and the nightly live music provided by the in-house trio.

hilton.com





The 26 new creative cocktails at Rabbit Hole are letter perfect

When the time came for Rabbit Hole – a beloved Thong Lor tippling spot – to revamp its longstanding classic drinks menu, the team of beverage curators, led by Palm Supawit and Depp Noppasate, worked tirelessly for months to assemble a menu inspired by Palm’s belief and philosophy that almost anything can be made into a cocktail. The result is 26 newly crafted concoctions inspired by artistic representations of all the different letters in the English alphabet. So ‘A’ is for ‘Apple’, which in this case combines red apple, fermented raspberry, Campari, vodka, green apple, and giant water bug mousse. As you peruse the list you’ll see that ‘K’ is for kimchi, “L” is for lotus, ‘M’ is for matcha, ‘Y’ is for yuzu… you get the idea. Of course, not all the letters stand for edible ingredients – ‘P’ is for “paradise” while ‘R’ is for “rock’n’roll” – but no matter how you spell it, ordering a fabulous drink here is now as easy as A, B, C.

rabbitholebkk.com





Jack Bain’s Bar offers a bespoke speakeasy vibe, with English flair to spare

Hidden away on the 28th floor of 137 Pillars Bangkok hotel, the recently reopened Jack Bain’s Bar has a classic private English club look and feel, with dark wood panelling, plush leather chairs, Chesterfield sofas, subdued lighting and a lovely outdoor terrace with gorgeous city views. Nicely contrasting all that are the 10 Thai-inspired cocktails created by Head Bartender Thavon Wongyai. A must-try is the ‘Borneo’, a heady mix of Thai whiskey and vermouth, infused with smoked cinnamon and Borneo camphor. The ‘Baan Dum’, meanwhile, features a balanced mix of Thai rum, Triple Sec, lime, and a garnish of roasted ground rice. Of course, true history buffs will want to sample the ‘Jack Bain’s Favourite’, which sees Glenmorangie whisky and vermouth topped with Kaffir lime leaf and orange jelly infused with vodka. Light bites are also featured on the menu, combining the kind of dishes found in British clubs with those inspired by Thai classics, all of which makes Jack Bain’s Bar a good place to start or to end an evening (with cocktails or a nightcap).

137pillarshotels.com





Bar Us offers an evening of multi-course experimentation in liquid cuisine

Exploring tastes, aromas, and flavours is what the newly opened Bar Us is all about, which is why the owners say it’s “not a dining, but a drinking room”. Located on Sukhumvit Soi 26, tipplers are invited to indulge in exotic liquid cuisine, created when food-type ingredients, sourced from local farms, are combined with crafted spirits. To showcase the variety of tastes, the menu is divided into three parts – starter, main, and after – moving accordingly from refreshing and appetizing, to intense and savoury, to floral and aromatic. An example of a starter would be the ‘Coriander + Cucumber + Roasted Rice’, which combines coriander distillate, green apple, cucumber, green olive, roasted rice, and lime. Meanwhile, a clever main would be the ‘Shiitake + Wasabi + Tomato’, made with shiitake distillate, mezcal, wasabi, tsuyu sauce, clarified tomato juice, BBQ liquid, and CO2. By contrast, the intriguing ‘Vetiver + Negroni’ gently blends vetiver, mezcal, tequila, Campari, and vermouth.

us-bar.com