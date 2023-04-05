Before the long holiday comes, sit down at these Bangkok venues for the ultimate Easter Sunday Brunch.

Sunday brunches are even better when they’re festive. That’s exactly why we’re looking forward to this Sunday 9 April since the Easter Sunday will bring out only the most delightful dishes. Families, friends, and lovers are encouraged to gather up for the delectable feast with some entertaining activities, and although meant for children, there are some spaces for full-grown adults to squeeze in, too.

[Hero image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok; featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

Where to Brunch in Bangkok This Easter Sunday 2023

An ‘Egg-travagant Easter Brunch’ at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

The ‘Egg-travagant Easter Brunch’ at The Dining Room will satisfy you with a fancy selection of seafood and premium meats and Western and Asian dishes. On the other hand, those with a sweet tooth will have their wishes answered at Erawan Bakery where YAYAZ Chocolate-based desserts are served as chocolate eggs, bunnies, cakes, and more. Some vegan and dairy-free chocolate options are also available.

The ‘Egg-travagant Easter Brunch’ is served from 12pm-3pm, priced at THB2,450++ per person. Easter Chocolate & Dessert Selection is available now until April 9, 2023.

Easter Semi-Buffet Lunch at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

For a laid-back Sunday lunch, gather your family and enjoy exquisite dishes with a serene green garden backdrop at the Waldorf Astoria. The Brasserie celebrates Easter Sunday with a semi-buffet lunch that includes seafood-on-ice and Japanese specialties. Among the generous main courses, try out the grilled Maine Lobster, Wagyu Beef Cheek Bourguignon, or Peking Duck. The Easter Carrot Cake, Passion Fruit Eggs, and more chocolate delights will beautifully finish your meal.

The Easter Semi-Buffet Lunch is priced from THB2,900++ per person.

Sunday Easter Brunch at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is offering everything from Easter-themed pastries to an Easter egg hunt this Sunday. Craft is serving adorable Chocolate Easter bunnies, Easter Cupcakes and other delicious sweets, whereas the Easter egg hunt activity will be arranged for kids at Urban Oasis. On the other hand, if you’re in for a full-on feast, take to Stock.Room for the Sunday Easter Brunch.

The Sunday Easter Brunch is served during 12pm-3pm, priced from THB2,990++ per person.

Easter Seafood Lunch and Easter Special at Capella Bangkok

Phra Nakhon, a beautiful restaurant by the Chao Phraya River, offers a Sunday brunch with an Easter twist with a range of seafood, as well as Thai and Western-inspired delicacies. Families are encouraged to bring their little ones to enjoy the egg painting, face painting, and egg hunt activities as well as the Easter Chocolate in a biodegradable box at KIN by Phra Nakhon. As for the one-Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Chef Davide Garavaglia will present springtime signatures like white asparagus and lamb on this special day.

The Easter Sunday Seafood Lunch at Phra Nakhon is served during 12pm-3pm, priced at THB4,500 net per person. The Easter Sunday Special at Côte by Mauro Colagreco is served lunch and dinner, priced at THB8,100 net per person.

‘Egg-quisite Easter Sunday Brunch’ at The St. Regis Bangkok

Located inside The St. Regis Bangkok, VIU restaurant is hosting an ‘Egg-quisite Easter Sunday Brunch’ where families with children can enjoy a lineup of delicacies and activities. Take your kids to the egg hunting, balloon twisting, and face painting corner while adults feast on Australian Prime Rib, Leg of Lamb, Whole French Baked Chicken, and a bunch of egg-inspired dishes. Tempting sweets include the Belgian Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Hot Cross Bun, and Carrot Patch Cheesecake.

The ‘Egg-quisite Easter Sunday Brunch’ is served from 12.30pm-3.30pm, priced from THB3,200++ per person.

Easter Sunday Jazzy Brunch at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Known for its classy jazz venue, the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is celebrating Easter jazz-style at Rossini’s and The Living Room. Prepped by Executive Chef Gaetano Palumbo, the highlight items include fresh oysters, rock lobster, Asian skewers, Australian lamb rack, and a selection of Chinese mains. The uplifting music from the live jazz band will lighten up the Easter Sunday for all.

The Easter Sunday Jazzy Brunch is served from 12pm-3pm, priced at THB3,531 net per person.

Easter Brunch at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

One of the most loved buffets in Bangkok, Goji Kitchen + Bar presents even more joy with a fun-filled Easter Brunch. The traditional delicacies showcased here are Easter ham, slow-cooked leg of lamb and trimmings, asparagus tarte, as well as hot cross buns, chocolate rabbits, and Easter eggs. There will also be an Easter egg hunt on the terrace with prizes for children.

The Easter Brunch is served from 12pm-2.30pm, priced at THB2,600++ per person.

Sunday Easter Brunch at The Peninsula Bangkok

The stunning riverside restaurant, River Cafe & Terrace, will see a luxury dining experience with a premium Easter brunch spread this Sunday. Think roasted lamb, seafood on ice, blue crab legs, tiger prawns and more. The DIY pizza and cookie stations, balloon-making, face painting, and Easter egg hunt are perfect for families with kids.

The Sunday Easter Brunch is served from 12pm-3pm, priced at THB2,800 net per person.