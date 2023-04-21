Wolesley, the Iconic London Restaurant, Has a Limited Pop-Up in Bangkok

From Piccadilly to Ratchadamri Road, the well-known European restaurant, Wolesley, has a limited pop-up at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Bangkok residents can get a taste of legendary European fare over at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. The iconic Wolesley all-day café and restaurant has made its first international venture outside of the United Kingdom’s shores: the aptly-named Café Wolseley located right here in Bangkok.

Café Wolseley is here in Bangkok for a limited time

Madison Restaurant at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel will house Café Wolseley for three months. The café, which opened a few days ago on April 18, promises to give guests a true “European grand café tradition”. Some of the restaurant’s classic dishes like the Coq au Vin of red wine braise chicken with pancetta, pearl onions, and button mushrooms are available for guests to enjoy as well as some “contemporary additions”.

Other iconic Wolesely dishes include the Omelette Arnold Bennett, a delectable omelette with parmesan, smoked haddock, and cream; and the Soufflé Suisse, a cheese soufflé with mushroom and a delectable parmesan cream sauce. Its main course dishes come from all over Europe with the likes of the Wiener Holstein from Germany, the Whole Native Lobster from England, and the Hungarian Goulash and Spätzle.

There are also a variety of desserts like the classic Apple Strudel and Mixed Berry Pavlova as well as a number of cocktails that take inspiration from some of Wolesley’s own drinks albeit with a “playful twist”.

Despite just being a pop-up, Café Wolseley has chef David Stevens at the helm of its kitchen, himself a former head chef of the restaurant in London who is also now the Group Executive Chef at The Wolseley Hospitality Group.

If you want to get the true Wolesley dining experience without needing to book and endure a flight to London, you now have the next three months to give Café Wolseley a visit.

Café Wolseley at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is open from Monday to Sunday for lunch (12pm-2:30pm) and every day for dinner (6pm-10:30pm). Make a reservation by emailing dining.asia@anantara.com or calling 02-431-9497.