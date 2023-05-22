facebook

This Japanese ‘Byakuya’ Ice Cream is the Most Expensive Ice Cream in the World

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
22 May 2023
Premium Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has broken the Guinness World Record for the most expensive ice cream in the world. It is priced at THB220,000 per serving.

‘Gelato that delights even your cells,’ is their motto, and Cellato is really looking to feed fans with something different. The special ice cream is called Byakuya, which consists of different rare ingredients of the finest quality.

Cellato’s Byakuya Ice Cream Named the Most Expensive Ice Cream in the World

The ice cream combines two types of cheeses as its base, together with one of the most expensive truffles in the world, the white Alba truffle, as a scent enhancer. Just the truffle alone is priced at USD 15,192 (approx. THB 524,336) per kilo. The sake lees, which is a by-product of the traditional sake, is added for more complexity. Sprinkled on top are white truffle shavings, Parmigiano cheese flakes, and white truffle oil, for a beautiful fusion of European and Japanese ingredients. It all comes together as the world’s most expensive ice cream, now sold at the whopping price of ¥880,000 or around THB220,000.

 

One serving of this world’s most expensive ice cream also comes with a beautifully hand-crafted metal spoon to really complete the experience.

Cellato is looking to release more flavours using premium ingredients from everywhere in the world. Find out more via the Cellato website.

