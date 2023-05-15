How Jim Thompson is Keeping Thai Silk Weaving Traditions Alive

Known around the world for its superior silk products, Jim Thompson is now also striving to position itself as Thailand’s premier global lifestyle brand. At the same time, keeping Thai weaving traditions alive remains at the heart of their business model.

Historic photo showing James H.W. Thompson conferring with a silk weaver in Thailand

Founded over 70 years ago, Jim Thompson is undeniably one of Thailand’s most internationally recognised brands, despite being named after an American former secret service agent. Today, the brand is active in fashion, home furnishings, art, and cuisine, with a large network of stores in Thailand as well as Jim Thompson home furnishing fabrics distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide (in addition to two branded restaurants in Japan, and an extensive online retail platform).

However, what makes Jim Thompson – both the brand and the individual – so important in the cultural and artistic fabric of Thailand is the effort made to keep the time-honoured craft of Thai silk weaving alive. In a world where factories are so automated that the role of human beings is almost negligible, it’s a refreshing surprise to find out just how artisanal the Jim Thompson company remains.

Jim Thompson inspecting silk with one of the Thai weavers along the Saen Saep canal

The fellow who started it all, James Harrison Wilson Thompson, was once a US military man working for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), which was the precursor of the CIA. After Japan’s surrender in World War II, he found himself stationed in Thailand, where he set up the Bangkok OSS office. His second career, as a fabric magnate, began in 1947 when he discovered an enclave of Thai silk weavers living in the city’s Ban Krua district, along the banks of the Saen Saep canal. Utilising their expertise, he began designing and producing hand-woven silks, and when he later sent his portfolio to some contacts in New York, they captivated many of the leading names in the fashion world (including Edna Woolman Chase, the editor of Vogue).

Weaver at work in the Thai Silk Factory, Jim Thompson’s official production facility

In 1951, the Thai Silk Company – and the brand Jim Thompson – was formed, and in that same year designer Irene Sharaff made use of these silks in the Broadway musical The King and I, establishing the brand as a global force and earning its founder the nickname “The King of Silk”. Yet another big break came in 1959 when Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother wore Jim Thompson silks during her royal tour to the United States.

Of course, anyone familiar with the rest of the story knows that Jim Thompson himself suddenly vanished without a trace back in 1967, and his disappearance remains an unsolved mystery. But despite that shocking setback the Jim Thompson name survived, and thrived, and these days it’s proving itself to be more alive than ever.

A stunning Jim Thompson showroom, put together by freelance interior designer/curator and stylist Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin

This new dynamism is encapsulated in the brand’s latest tagline, ‘Beyond Silk’, which neatly touches on the fact that the company’s identity extends well beyond its fabric-focused core. The Jim Thompson House Museum, for instance, is a major tourist attraction in Bangkok which sheds light on the fact that Mr. Thompson was not only a visionary entrepreneur and a great marketer, but also an astute art collector who harboured a great love for Thai people and their rich culture.

The Jim Thompson Arts Centre

The contemporary counterpoint to this historic museum is the Jim Thompson Arts Centre, located just around the corner from the house, which opened its doors in late 2021. Inside this modern four-storey building you’ll find over 3,000 square metres of floor space dedicated to cultural and educational activities, including two modern art galleries displaying rotating curated exhibitions, a lecture room and event space, a reference library, a shop, a café, and more.

Then there’s the Jim Thompson Farm – located in Pak Thong Chai in Nakhon Ratchasima province – an eco-tourism attraction that each year welcomes visitors (from December to the beginning of January) to witness the silk manufacturing process; wherein tiny silkworms create the natural fibre used to weave these fabulous fabrics.

Having more traditional handlooms custom built creates more and more opportunity for this hand-weaving heritage to be passed down to the next generation

The farm property is also home to the Thai Silk Factory – Jim Thompson’s official production facility, which is not open to the public – and last year it yielded almost 24,000 metres of hand-woven fabrics for both fashion and home furnishing usage. Looking ahead, the projection for 2023 is to produce a whopping 60,000 metres, more than doubling the previous yield. And while some companies might invest in robotics and machinery to grapple with this increase, the factory floor here is simply having more traditional handlooms custom built – creating more and more opportunity for this hand-weaving heritage to be passed down to the next generation.

The projection for 2023 is to produce a whopping 60,000 metres of fabric at the Pak Thong Chai facility

“As we are growing, hand-woven products are one of the key brand elements which we intend to feature and develop further in our product lines,” explains Pongsathon “Chan” Mogrong, Jim Thompson’s Digital Marketing Manager, who goes on to say that the production floor now has around 50 handlooms, but by the end of 2023 they’re planning to have 120.

Another stunning Jim Thompson showroom by freelance interior designer/curator and stylist Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin

It’s clear that protecting the past is a vital component of the brand’s overall ethos, but at the same time they’re bravely looking towards the future. As such, Jim Thompson currently has two groundbreaking innovations to the science of silk production under its belt. The first is ‘Easy Care’ silk, for fashion items, which miraculously can be put in the washing machine and can also be ironed. The second breakthrough development is the ‘High-Performance’ line of hand-woven silk fabrics, for home furnishings, which are both luxuriously textured and durable enough for upholstery use. Using ultramodern textile technology, Thai silk yarns – in several different plies and colours – are mixed with a fine but incredibly strong synthetic warp, while nanotechnology allows the fabrics to attain an amazing degree of stain repellency.

Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin

One person who is very familiar with Jim Thompson’s home furnishing fabrics is Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin, a well-known freelance interior designer/curator and stylist. Over the years she’s created some stunning showrooms for the brand – designs that have even been featured in the pages of Vogue magazine.

“Working with their fabrics came naturally for me,” she admits. “Actually, it was my mother who introduced me to Jim Thompson when I was young, as she loved decorating the house and used a lot of their fabrics. After working as an interior designer in the US for four years, I came back to Thailand in 2001 to pursue my first job as the Design Director for Premier Resorts and Hotels, overseeing the company’s three properties: Rayavadee in Krabi, and Tamarind Village and Raya Heritage in Chiang Mai. And I’ve been working with Jim Thompson fabrics since then.

Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin sits amidst her colourful creation

“I have very eclectic taste in design,” she adds. “I love patterns, vibrant hues, and rich textures, and Jim Thompson fabrics have it all. And I love that I can juxtapose the different patterns, textures, and colours.

“I also love mixing contemporary and vintage. I want to create a story and give life to a space. I like my designs to be unpredictable. When working on my projects, I use a lot of antiques and one-of-a-kind pieces, reupholstering them using different techniques, as well as curating many customised pieces to maximise the versatility of the fabrics. I like to combine not only the old and the new, but elements of the formal and the casual in new ways that feel right for today.”

Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin looks glamorous as always posing in one of her Jim Thompson styled showrooms

Another artistic collaboration that’s been turning heads in Jim Thompson’s direction lately is the ongoing ‘Artist in Residence’ series, which sees local Thai artists creating custom fashion lines for the brand. Just in time for Chinese New Year a special limited-edition collab between Pichaya “Nuss” Osothcharoenpol – who goes by the alias “Pichaya O” – was unveiled, followed in early April by the summery ‘Jim Thompson x Nakrob Moonmanas’ collection.

Artist Nakrob Moonmanas at the fashion show launch of the ‘Jim Thompson x Nakrob Moonmanas’ collection

Built primarily around understated monochrome prints in blue and red, created using the batik technique, Nakrob’s pieces include shirts, dresses, and signature zip fisherman pants for women, and Hawaiian style linen shirts, silk shirts, cotton tees and fisherman pants for men. The unisex items, meanwhile, include canvas beach bags and reversible bucket hats. During the recent opening launch party and fashion show, held at the Jim Thompson Arts Centre, the 33-year-old artist revealed that he found inspiration in the antiques and fine arts on display at the Jim Thompson House Museum, as well as from illustrations, engravings, drawings, and sketches by foreign travellers who visited the kingdom.

Launch of the ‘Jim Thompson x Nakrob Moonmanas’ collection

“I wanted to create a print that would transport people to another world,” Nakrob explained. “A world that combines different eras and cultures. The print represents a connection between the East and the West, the past and the future, and the real and the imaginary. I believe that this collection will inspire people to explore their own imagination and creativity.”

Also attending last month’s fashion show and launch was Be Inthavong, the Creative Director at Jim Thompson, who shed a bit more light on this collaboration concept.

Publicity still for the ‘Jim Thompson x Nakrob Moonmanas’ collection

“When we were repositioned as the new global lifestyle brand from Thailand, one of the pillars was art, because art is important to who we are as a company. Nakrob came to me via one of our design team, who had met him when he was a young student, and I was blown away by his work. He’s more of a pop artist, if you will, and his work is more in the print medium, as well as collage and installation. And trying to figure out how that would work in fashion was definitely something of a challenge. But that’s why we do artist collaborations, to get out of our comfort zone.

“When we refer to them as ‘Artists in Residence’ it means they ‘live in our creative space’, in the spirit of our brand pillars,” Be went on to say. “And next year will be very different. We’ve got lots cooking for 2024.”

Artist rendering of the proposed redesign for the Jim Thompson restaurant (Bangkok)

Speaking of cooking, it was also revealed recently that the Jim Thompson House property has begun a complete overhaul of its on-site restaurant, which will re-open as a whole new drink and dine F&B complex. Scheduled for completion in the summer, it will feature a gorgeously designed club-style restaurant, an upstairs bar (cheekily called ‘OSS’), outdoor terraces overlooking the canal, and a beautiful banquet facility for special events.

Artist rendering of the proposed redesign for the Jim Thompson bar (Bangkok)

All things considered, it’s rather profound how Jim Thompson’s connection to Thailand’s grand tapestry of experience touches on so many aspects of culture: from food and fashion, to history, heritage, and fine arts. Even the genesis of the company itself, which saw a visionary American revive a dying Siamese craft, is a perfect reflection of how East and West can successfully come together when they find a common thread.

jimthompson.com