With worsening COVID-19 situations in Thailand, we share a glimpse of optimism through CSR projects and what they’re doing to help ease the situation.

The current wave of COVID-19 has made it more evident than ever that we are a country run on charity. One sees individuals, volunteers, companies and organisations from the private sector putting their chip in to help those affected by the situation. Here are some of the CSR projects by private organisations and companies playing their part to cope with the worsening COVID-19 situation. Aside from that, some companies are also stepping forward to help donate things such as lunch boxes for disaster victims of a factory explosion earlier this year.

After all, the best help to have is the help that we already have.

Navamin Ruamjai Foundation, Navamin 9 Hospital group







Led by Dr. Pimkhwan Bunjitpimol, Navamin Ruamjai Foundation under Navamin 9 Hospital has worked closely with local municipalities to build three field hospitals and community isolation centres, namely the Royal 72nd Commemoration Field Hospital Min Buri, Bang Kapi Community Isolation Centre and Khlong Sam Wa Community Isolation Centre.

NGG Enterprise







Under the CRS project, ‘NGG Enterprise Food & Drinks Donation to Fight Against Covid-19’, NGG Enterprise has donated over 300 lunch boxes and 420 bottles of drinking water to support healthcare and medical workers at the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospitals who are serving as the front line to save Covid-19 patients.

Lotus Group









With their hashtag #wewillfighttogether, Lotus Group announced that they have continuously donated beddings and mattresses to field hospitals across Thailand. To date, they have donated 15,561 beds to various field hospitals over the country.

Matara Studio









In response to the explosion in Samut Prakan earlier this year, luxury jewellery brand Matara came forward to extend their sympathy and condolences to the people affected on social media. To help with the situation, they have donated bento boxes to disaster victims to help the bereaved families.

B.Grimm









Thailand’s conglomerate B.Grimm has recently launched ‘B.Grimm Fights COVID-19 with Compassion’ CSR project, making donations to relieve Covid-19 impacts. The relief programme saw B.Grimm donating funds to hospitals and charity organisations while providing essentials such as medical equipment, health insurance and 5,000 survival packs worth 3.5 million baht to those in need.

Additionally, B.Grimm has also donated medical protective gear and essentials to other countries where B.Grimm operates. “In troubled times when there are many struggles and challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, B.Grimm’s management and employees came together and found ways to relieve the hardship,” said Dr Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm.